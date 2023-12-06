Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Levi Strauss (LEVI) ended the recent trading session at $15.18, demonstrating a -0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the jeans maker had gained 4.83% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 26.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.66 billion, indicating a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Levi Strauss. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.04.

Story continues

Meanwhile, LEVI's PEG ratio is currently 0.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research