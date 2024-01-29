Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.12

Levi Strauss & Co.'s (NYSE:LEVI) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 23rd of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Levi Strauss' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Levi Strauss' dividend was only 70% of earnings, however it was paying out 159% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 167.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Levi Strauss' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The annual payment during the last 4 years was $0.30 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's not great to see that Levi Strauss' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 3.5% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Levi Strauss' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Levi Strauss is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Levi Strauss that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

