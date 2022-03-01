LevitasBio Unveils LeviPrep and LeviSelect Product Lines

<span class="legendSpanClass">New products expand end-to-end levitation-based workflow with tissue dissociation and cell selection capabilities</span>

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LevitasBio Inc. today announced the launch of their LeviPrep™ and LeviSelect™ product lines. Developed to work with the LeviCell™ system, these solutions streamline the processing of human and mouse tissue and cell samples used in advanced biological research.

LeviPrep Elevates Single Cell Sample Processing

Sub-optimal sample dissociation introduces bias and degrades downstream single cell sequencing analyses. The new LeviPrep products are fine-tuned for primary tissue sample processing and ease the creation of single cell suspensions while minimizing perturbations. The maintenance of native cellular states, minimization of cell death and no bias or alterations in sample phenotype can now be achieved. With pre-optimized protocols for challenging samples like brain, liver and lung tissues, researchers can obtain healthy and highly viable cells. When paired with the LeviCell system, researchers can generate high quality input samples, free of the debris or contaminants that presently confound downstream analytical studies.

LeviSelect Modulates Levitation Height of Purified Cells

The LeviSelect products enrich for target cells by modifying their native levitation profiles with antibody conjugated particles of different density or magnetism. An example is the depletion of unwanted cells via antibody conjugated magnetic nanospheres. Unique to the LeviCell workflow, this method of target selection occurs in parallel with label-free viable cell enrichment, delivering a revolutionary approach that integrates multiple steps in the laboratory workflow, reduces cell loss and excessive handling time, and maintains the sample's native biological state.

Initial LeviPrep and LeviSelect products will ship in in the first half of this year, with expansion to broader sample and target specific formulations planned for future releases.

Initial LeviPrep and LeviSelect products will ship in in the first half of this year, with expansion to broader sample and target specific formulations planned for future releases.

About LevitasBio

LevitasBio has pioneered a new and powerful method of cellular enrichment and analysis. Utilizing proprietary Magnetic Levitation Technology, our LeviCell System can accurately and gently detect, quantify, enrich and test cells. Our method is label-free, unbiased and can detect cell type and state with minimal time and handling. Demonstrations of the patent-protected technology have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and adopted across a broad range of critical applications, including single cell multi-omics, CRISPR, and cell line development.

