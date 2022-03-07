U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Levitate and Xanatek to Launch New Partnership and Integration

·2 min read

Levitate's keep-in-touch software now integrates with Xanatek's agency management technology to help independent insurance agents grow their businesses.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate and Xanatek have announced a partnership to help independent insurance agents turn happy clients into active advocates for their businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Levitate)
(PRNewsfoto/Levitate)

Created by former ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson, Levitate has made a name in the independent insurance industry as the leading platform for helping insurance professionals keep in touch in a personal and authentic way with clients and referral sources. The combination of Levitate's pioneering take on keep-in-touch marketing and Xanatek's advanced cloud-based agency management system delivers a one-two punch for relationship-based agencies.

"Xanatek and Levitate already have many mutual customers, so partnering was an easy decision for us," says Jesse Lipson, Founder and CEO of Levitate. "Our companies share an understanding that the best way to grow your business is to delight your current customers. We're proud to make that easier than ever for Xanatek users."

Levitate is a one-stop-shop of outreach tools designed with independent agents in mind. From personal email integration and texting capabilities to satisfaction surveys and scheduling features, the solution pairs perfectly with Xanatek's intuitive agency management technology. This partnership marks the first integration between the companies and delivers a complete solution for agencies looking to nurture client relationships. Xanatek and Levitate users will have their contacts, policies, and other key data automatically loaded and updated in Levitate in near real-time.

"Agents need better customer relationships more than ever, so adding Levitate to their arsenal of tools makes an agency stronger. Xanatek is excited about the new abilities that are now available through our integration with Levitate," says Brent Sheppard, President of Xanatek. "Using Levitate will help these agents touch base with their customers more often to help solidify their relationships and keep clients happy."

The Levitate and Xanatek integration will be available to customers of both services on March 8, 2022.

Levitate
Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help insurance agencies build authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows agents to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, customize reminders to reach out, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit www.levitate.ai.

Xanatek
Xanatek is an advanced, cloud-based agency management system. By using this intuitive system based on the latest technology — bundled with unlimited training and support — agency staff can access critical client data, process new policies, changes, and service clients, quickly, easily, and efficiently. For more information about Xanatek, visit www.xanatek.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levitate-and-xanatek-to-launch-new-partnership-and-integration-301495959.html

SOURCE Levitate

