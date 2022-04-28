U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.75
    +43.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,409.00
    +183.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,183.00
    +174.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.60
    +17.50 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0053 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8780
    +0.0600 (+2.13%)
     

  • Vix

    30.12
    -3.40 (-10.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0091 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6890
    +2.2450 (+1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,487.30
    +530.79 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.04
    +23.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.14
    +66.53 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Levoit is a Triple Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARDs 2022

·2 min read

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levoit, the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States*, has been chosen as a triple winner of this year's iF DESIGN AWARDs, a world-renowned design awards program. Levoit's winning products include the EverestAir (launching in Summer 2022) and the Core 600S, recognized in the air purifier categories; and the Aura Thermostat (launching in June 2022), recognized in the smart thermostat category.

Download Images Here

The EverestAir, Core 600S and Aura Thermostat won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their impressive designs and unique smart capabilities, allowing users to set timers and schedules, connect to voice assistants, and more. The competition featured more than 11,000 entries from 57 countries aiming to receive the seal of quality.

"We are honored to have three of our Levoit products selected as winners of the iF DESIGN AWARDS this year," said Grace Yang, CEO of VeSync. "At Levoit, we pride ourselves on creating smart home products designed to make users lifestyles more convenient, connected and healthy. We appreciate the recognition and look forward to launching the EverestAir and Aura Thermostat later this year."

The iF DESIGN AWARDS is an annual awards program that was produced by the world's oldest independent design organization based in Hannover, iF International Forum Design GmbH.

More information about the EverestAir, Core 600S and Aura Thermostat can be found in the "Winners & Ranking" section on www.ifdesign.com. Product pages can be found at EverestAir, Core600s and Aura Thermostat.

*Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US unit sales, 12 months ending October 2020. Based on Amazon sales.

About Levoit:

Launched in 2016, Levoit connects homes with smart products to create clean and comfortable atmospheres. The brand's collection of air purifiers and humidifiers features industry-leading technologies and smart home applications. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Levoit has received worldwide recognition for its continued innovation in reliable, intuitive designs. To learn more, visit www.levoit.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD:

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior Director
2488420597
335141@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/levoit-is-a-triple-winner-of-the-if-design-awards-2022-301535377.html

SOURCE Levoit

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood Is Letting Go Of Almost 10% Of Its Workers

    Rapid headcount growth 'has led to some duplicate roles and job functions,' CEO Vlad Tanev wrote in a blog post.

  • COVID Related Microchip Shortages and the Lemon Law: Who’s Responsible?

    The worldwide microchip shortage that caused very limited new car inventories and a massive increase in car prices also has ramifications after you purchase a new vehicle.

  • A 6% fed-funds rate? Some investors say the risk is there, bringing the prospect of more painful Treasury selloffs

    The possibility of a fed-funds rate that ends up between 4% to 6% is beginning to seep into the thinking of some investors, bringing with it the prospect of another round of big bond selloffs like the one seen this year.

  • Finding a Career in Financial Services With ESG Investing

    by Sarah Adams of Vert Asset Management

  • Robinhood shares are now 75% below last July’s IPO price after job cuts announcement, but analysts are unfazed

    Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. sank to a fresh low on Wednesday, after the online-trading platform said it's cutting 9% of its workforce after a rapid expansion that started in 2020 when stay-at-home workers started using it in droves.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Fall; Bitcoin Trades Below $40K

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos declined on Tuesday, tracking losses in stocks. Some analysts are watching for signs of a decisive breakout or breakdown beyond $40K. Meanwhile DOGE pared most of yesterday's rally.

  • General Dynamics profit rises 3% on strong demand for private jets

    (Reuters) -Gulfstream jet maker General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday posted a 3.1% rise in first-quarter profit, as demand for private air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic remained high. Business jet makers, eager to capitalize on that demand from wealthy travelers opting to fly private, have been ramping up production of their jets. The profit increase comes after the pandemic crippled many aerospace companies' ability to procure as well as supply parts needed to produce products, creating shortages, reducing inventories and hammering profits amid a period of rising inflation.

  • Microsoft Stock Surges On Growth In Cloud Computing Business

    Software powerhouse Microsoft late Tuesday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal third quarter on strong cloud computing business.

  • Mastercard’s Earnings Handily Beat Expectations. Spending on Travel Is the Driver.

    MasterCard shares were popping after the credit-card issuer reported better-than-expected earnings. Mastercard (ticker: MA ) posted adjusted earnings of $2.76 a share on $5.1 billion in adjusted net revenue, well above estimates calling for $2.18 in earnings per share and revenue of $4.91 billion. Operating expenses increased 11% due to a 6-percentage point increase from acquisitions, and increased spending on advertising and personnel costs.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein Full Interview

    Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein told Bloomberg TV that the group is focusing on de-risking and strategy implementation as it seeks to turn the business around after a disappointing quarter. The company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for.

  • Wagestream plans to hit 1 million U.S.-based users — and will need more area office space to do it

    London fintech Wagestream has had plenty of success in the U.K.; now its founders want to replicate that in the U.S. By the end of the year the company plans to triple its square footage in its U.S. headquarters — currently based in Arlington — and quadruple the number of workers with access to the Wagestream app in the country from around 250,000 to 1 million. Co-founders Portman Wills and Peter Briffett started Wagestream in 2018 as an alternative to high-interest payday lenders for “frontline” workers in the restaurant, hospitality and health care industries. Employers who pay for the software-as-a-service, or SaaS, gain access to the app for their workers, who can then receive wages they’ve already earned ahead of payday.

  • Clariant wraps up whistleblower probe, swaps out CFO

    Restated and preliminary 2020 financial statements implied a continuing operations EBITDA margin of 15.5 % versus the 15.0% previously reported, while its preliminary 2021 EBITDA margin of 16.2% was in line with previous guidance, it said. The Swiss speciality chemicals group in February delayed the release of its 2021 results as investigators looked into the allegations. "With the investigation completed, Clariant's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen has decided to step down by 1 July 2022 to allow for a fresh start," it said.

  • Microsoft’s Landmark Quarter Proves the Cloud Story Is Still on the Rise

    Microsoft's commercial-cloud business showed record results in the just-ended quarter. That bodes well for Amazon.

  • Authentic Brands Sues Bolt Over $150M-plus in Lost E-sales

    The Forever 21 parent blames the payment start-up’s “botched” tech rollout for more than $150 million in missed online sales.

  • Should Bitcoin Be in Your 401(k)? Fidelity Is Making It Possible—for Better or Worse.

    The fund giant aims to make the cryptocurrency an option in 401(k) retirement-savings plans it administers. It could be a tough sell to federal regulators and companies that sponsor the plans.

  • NuScale shareholders file suit ahead of proposed SPAC merger

    The plaintiffs are not at odds with the merger, but instead are challenging actions they say will dilute their common shares.

  • Low risk, high reward: Here's how the low-volatility anomaly can lead to surprisingly outsized returns

    Beat the market. And sleep well at night too.

  • GlaxoSmithKline earnings, revenue beat expectations

    Earnings per share were 35.6 pence in the quarter, a jump from 21.3 pence in the same quarter the year prior. Adjusted earnings per share--a closely-watched metric--were 32.8 pence, which the company said is 43% higher than the year prior.

  • Uber: Strong Online Figures Confirm the Bull Thesis

    Back in early-March, Uber (UBER) revised its Q1 guidance to the upside. The company’s outlook originally called for bookings in the $25-26 billion range and $100-130 million of EBITDA, but then Uber boosted the EBITDA range to $130-150 million. While the bookings outlook stayed the same, the company indicated February was a record month for delivery and that mobility bookings had reached 95% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Uber reports 1Q22 earnings on May 4, and another data point offers further p

  • Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite

    The Swiss National Bank reported a first quarter loss of 32.8 billion Swiss francs ($33.75 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, as lower bond prices and the higher franc dented the value of its foreign currency investments. The bank made a loss of 36.8 billion francs from its foreign currency investments built up during its campaign to tame the franc. The bank made a profit of 1.6 billion francs from interest on its bond portfolio and 800 million francs in dividends from the stocks and shares it holds in companies which include Starbucks and Google owner Alphabet.