Levulinic Acid Market Size to Grow by 3436.9 tons with 35% of the contribution from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Levulinic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.68%. Technavio categorizes the global levulinic acid market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the levulinic acid market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The report on the levulinic acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis. One of the key factors driving the global levulinic acid market growth is the growing preference for levulinic acid over petroleum-based chemicals. LA-esters and ketals have various potential applications, including fragrance ingredients, cleaner-burning fuel additives, and a renewable chemical intermediate for downstream value addition. LA-esters are commercialized as niche fruity flavor and fragrance ingredients. Levulinic acid-derived ketal plasticizers are being used to replace phthalate-based plasticizers, which hold the major share in the global plastics industry. The growing interest in sustainable bio-plasticizers will drive the levulinic acid market during the forecast period.
Furthermore, The production of green transportation fuels from biomass is one of the key levulinic acid market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. LA derivatives are increasingly being used as fuel additives and as a replacement for the current cetane improvers and cold-flow performers for diesel. The demand for green transportation fuel, such as green gasoline, green jet fuel, and green diesel, is also increasing. GTFs are compatible with the existing combustion engines and petroleum refinery infrastructure. The growing use of LA derivatives to produce renewable biodiesel and jet fuel will augment the market growth in the forecast years.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Food and beverage, Cosmetics, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The levulinic acid market share growth in the agriculture segment will be significant during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increased preference for bio-based agricultural products. LA is considered a bio-based additive and can be utilized in fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and other agricultural products.
Regional opportunities: 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for levulinic acids in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The growing demand from the personal care and food and beverage industries in countries such as the US will facilitate the levulinic acid market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The levulinic acid market covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Levulinic Acid Market Sizing
Levulinic Acid Market Forecast
Levulinic Acid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
The levulinic acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the levulinic acid market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The levulinic acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Levulinic Acid Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
3436.9 tons
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.2
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advanced Biotech, Augustus Oils Ltd., Aurochemicals, BEIJING LYS CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co. LLC., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, Shanghai M and U International Trade Co. Ltd., Simagchem Corp., Synerzine Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vigon International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Advanced Biotech
10.4 Augustus Oils Ltd.
10.5 Aurochemicals
10.6 BEIJING LYS CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.
10.7 Charkit Chemical Co. LLC.
10.8 GFBiochemicals Ltd.
10.9 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.
10.11 Simagchem Corp.
10.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
