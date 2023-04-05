Levulinic Acid Market size to grow by 3,436.9 tons from 2021 to 2026, North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The levulinic acid market is estimated to grow by 3,436.9 tons from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global levulinic acid market growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for levulinic acids in the region. Market growth in North America is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. The rising demand from the personal care and food and beverage industries in countries such as the US will facilitate the levulinic acid market growth in the region during the forecast period. The US FDA recommends using naturally extracted flavoring alternatives to the banned flavors because the former is safer. Hence, these factors will promote the demand for levulinic acid and its derivatives from the food and beverage industry in the region during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of the forecast period (2022-2026) - View a Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Levulinic Acid Market

Levulinic Acid Market - Vendor Landscape

The global levulinic acid market is consolidated in nature. Five leading vendors account for more than 70% of the market share, which can pose a challenge for emerging vendors Advanced Biotech, Augustus Oils Ltd., Aurochemicals, BEIJING LYS CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co. LLC., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, Shanghai M and U International Trade Co. Ltd., Simagchem Corp., Synerzine Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vigon International Inc.. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Advanced Biotech - The company offers levulinic acid that serves as a versatile building block for chemicals and materials derived directly from biomass.

Augustus Oils Ltd. - The company offers levulinic acid, where its derivatives successfully address many performance-related issues attributed to petroleum-based chemicals and materials.

Aurochemicals - The company offers levulinic acid that can be used in the synthesis of a commercial fragrance, fraistone, and the synthesis of pyrrolidone derivatives via reductive amination.

Levulinic Acid Market - Segmentation Analysis

This Technavio report extensively covers levulinic acid market segmentation by end-user (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the agriculture segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the increased preference for bio-based agricultural products. LA is considered a bio-based additive and can be utilized in fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, and other agricultural products. The derivative, ALA can be produced naturally by various microorganisms. For instance, anoxygenic phototrophic bacteria can produce ALA in considerable amounts, thereby making it possible to commercialize ALA. Furthermore, it is considered to have promotional effects on the growth and photosynthesis of crops and is harmless to crops. Hence, the agricultural segment is estimated to lead to the growth of the overall levulinic acid market growth during the forecast period.

Levulinic Acid Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for levulinic acid chemicals, various applications of levulinic acid and its derivatives, and the strategic initiatives of market vendors. Stringent regulations relating to the ingredients used in personal care products are hindering the market growth.

The global chemical industry has been witnessing a growing demand for green solvents, including levulinic acid derivatives because of the potential harm of petrochemical solvents to the environment and humans. LA-esters, a commercialized niche fruity flavor, fragrance ingredients, and ketals have several potential applications, which include fragrance ingredients, cleaner-burning fuel additives, and a renewable chemical intermediate for downstream value addition. Levulinic acid-derived ketal plasticizers are used to replace phthalate-based plasticizers, which hold the major share in the global plastics industry. Hence, the growing interest in sustainable bio-plasticizers will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A key challenge to the global levulinic acid market growth is the stringent regulation relating to the ingredients used in personal care products. The Government of Canada regularly updates its Cosmetics Ingredient Hotlist, which includes the names of chemicals and contaminants, such as formaldehyde, triclosan, selenium, nitrosamines, and 1,4-dioxane, which are prohibited and restricted for use in cosmetics products. Cosmetics Regulation (EC 1223/2009) is the main regulatory framework for cosmetics products in Europe and cosmetic product manufacturers. They are obligated to provide a Product Information File (PIF) that includes a Cosmetics Product Safety Report. In Europe, importers that import more than one ton of ingredients and chemicals for personal care products are obliged to register them with the EU's REACH regulation central authority. Hence, stringent laws relating to the assessment of personal care products and the mandatory registration of chemicals used in the products can challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends- The production of green transportation fuels from biomass is one of the opportunities for market players to grow. LA derivatives are increasingly used as fuel additives. They are also a replacement for the current cetane improvers and cold-flow performers for diesel. The demand for green transportation fuels, such as green gasoline, green jet fuel, and green diesel, is also growing. GTFs are compatible with the existing combustion engines and petroleum refinery infrastructure and can be produced from levulinic acid through platform chemical-based routes. A levulinic acid derivative called MTHF can be blended with gasoline up to 50% and can help improve the performance of the vehicle and even reduce air emissions. It also has a low vapor pressure, and its blending with gasoline can be effective in reducing VOC emissions. Thus, the growing use of LA derivatives to produce renewable biodiesel and jet fuel will augment the market growth in the forecast years.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Levulinic Acid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the levulinic acid market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the levulinic acid market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the levulinic acid market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of levulinic acid market vendors

Levulinic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 3,436.9 tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 7.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Biotech, Augustus Oils Ltd., Aurochemicals, BEIJING LYS CHEMICALS Co. Ltd., Charkit Chemical Co. LLC., De Monchy Aromatics Ltd., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, Shanghai M and U International Trade Co. Ltd., Simagchem Corp., Synerzine Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vigon International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Biotech

10.4 Augustus Oils Ltd.

10.5 Aurochemicals

10.6 BEIJING LYS CHEMICALS Co. Ltd.

10.7 Charkit Chemical Co. LLC.

10.8 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

10.9 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

10.10 Merck and Co. Inc.

10.11 Simagchem Corp.

10.12 The Sherwin Williams Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

