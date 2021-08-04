U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Leads the Way in Innovating Hypertension Treatment

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWireLexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

To view the full publication, “Cardiovascular Disease Drug Market Offers Compelling Potential for First Movers, Innovators in the Space,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/dJwHD

One of the most pervasive diseases in first-world countries, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, with one person dying every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high blood pressure, or hypertension, is a key risk factor for both heart disease and stroke, and nearly half of all adults in the United States, or 108 million, have hypertension — yet only about 24% of those have their condition under control. Many don’t even know they have it.

The urgency of finding effective treatments for this life-threatening disease can’t be understated, with many companies, including Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), with its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery, joining the effort to offer safe, effective and affordable treatments.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience’s proprietary drug-delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets and capsules. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption of cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5 to 10 times, reduce time of onset from one to two hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; the technology is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules including anti-viral drugs, vitamins, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and more than 50 patents pending worldwide.

For more information about the company, please visit www.LexariaBioscience.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LEXX

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork


