This Lexaria Bioscience Insider Increased Their Holding By 23% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LEXX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lexaria Bioscience

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Wayne Boos for US$127k worth of shares, at about US$1.41 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$2.14. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Lexaria Bioscience Have Bought Stock Recently

At Lexaria Bioscience,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that insider Wayne Boos paid US$127k for shares in the company. But insider Wayne Boos sold shares worth US$39k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Lexaria Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.4% of Lexaria Bioscience shares, worth about US$2.7m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lexaria Bioscience Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lexaria Bioscience stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lexaria Bioscience. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Lexaria Bioscience has 6 warning signs (3 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

