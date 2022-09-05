U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.09
    +2.22 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.10
    +2.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    +0.22 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9936
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4950
    +0.3430 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,701.85
    -70.46 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.47
    -9.21 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.88
    -49.31 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Lexicala Launches New Multilingual Lexical Data Solutions for the Language Technology Industry

·2 min read

Lexicala has already won the first deal from a leading international corporation to provide parallel corpora for its machine translation systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicala, a content provider for Language Service Providers, has launched new multilingual lexical data solutions for the Language Technology industry and academic research.

The solutions feature expert parallel corpora, domain classification, morphology, text annotation, and other premium cross-lingual resources for natural language processing (NLP) tasks.

Lexicala's methodologies and datasets enable infinite ways of extracting components and applying them for machine translation, spellchecking, speech recognition, semantic technologies, knowledge management, language learning, and online dictionaries.

Lexicala offers services for all languages, including translation, classification, annotation, alignment, and other NLP applications. Its parallel corpora have recently been integrated by one of Asia's top information technology conglomerates into its Neural Machine Translation systems.

As part of the agreement, Lexicala provided over 250,000 sentence pairs to train machine learning models and improve the translation engines' performance.

The parallel corpora consisted of usage examples from dictionary entries between the required Asian language and European ones, developed by converging human-created content with smart data generation methods, and followed by thorough human curation of each sentence pair by local language experts.

"The deal with such a leading global player demonstrates Lexicala's ability to offer highest quality cross-lingual lexical data supported by automated processes and perfected by expert linguists and translators," said Ilan Kernerman, CEO of Lexicala by K Dictionaries. "This signifies our company's transition to the world of NLP and illustrates our readiness to provide outstanding services to the Language Technology community."

Lexicala's expert parallel corpora resources contain millions of sentences across more than 20 languages, including low-resourced combinations.

The company will present its new offerings at these upcoming events:

About Lexicala

Lexicala provides expert resources for machine translation and other NLP applications, offering multilingual lexical data solutions for 50 languages.

Lexicala is a trade name of K Dictionaries, a global leader in creating cross-lingual data resources, established in 1993.

For more information, visit: https://lexicala.com.

Contact:

Karni Berlad Cohen
Marketing Director
Lexicala
+972-524286471
karni@lexicala.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexicala-launches-new-multilingual-lexical-data-solutions-for-the-language-technology-industry-301617734.html

SOURCE Lexicala

Recommended Stories

  • Anonymous claims responsibility for Moscow traffic jam tied to app exploit

    On Thursday morning, Moscow’s busy Fili district became the site of a traffic jam unlike almost any before it.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, something that hasn’t happened in their more than 200-year trading history and is a reflection of the U.K.’s dire economic situation.

  • The debit card that could help pet parents save big on vet care

    There is no insurance available for pets with preexisting conditions, so any treatment for these pets is paid out-of-pocket—and it's always expensive.

  • Ex Burger King workers get another bite at 'no-hire' conspiracy lawsuit

    A federal appeals court has revived a potential class action against Burger King over its prior use of a “no-hire” clause that blocked all franchisees from hiring each other’s employees. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday reversed a ruling by a district court judge in Miami, who dismissed the workers’ claims that the no-hire clause was an unlawful conspiracy to suppress wages and employee turnover. The 11th Circuit said the judge erred in finding that Miami-based Burger King Worldwide, its parent companies, and its franchisees had all operated as a “single economic enterprise” that was categorically incapable of conspiring with itself.

  • Truss Plan to ‘Turbo-Charge’ UK Economy Already Alarms Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Liz Truss is set to become UK prime minister this week with her plan to “turb

  • Tootsie Roll’s Secretive Family Business Has the Right Ingredients

    The candy maker is controlled by one family, and its stock has lagged the market. But its sales and earnings have remained relatively steady over time.

  • Surge in Real Rates Hits Every Asset on Wall Street and Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- A big pandemic-era distortion in the world of finance is well and truly over -- and the new normal is helping fuel the worst cross-asset selloff in decades. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54After being trap

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mi

  • Elon Musk Takes on a Wall Street Giant

    Elon Musk fears neither his competitors nor the regulators. The CEO of Tesla has not hesitated to attack the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with which he has had a stormy relationship since his now famous tweet of August 7, 2018 in which he announced that he was going to take the manufacturer of electric vehicles private. This message had prompted an investigation by the SEC which had subsequently resulted in a settlement.

  • ‘Forget about chasing rewards and seek the lowest interest rate possible’: Credit-card rates near peak not seen since 1996

    The average interest rates on new credit card offers are nearing a point unseen in nearly three decades, reflecting the real-life effects of Federal Reserve rate hikes that have been coming since early 2022 and seem bound to continue. The annual percentage rate (APR) was 17.96% for new card offers as of Wednesday, according to aggregated data from Bankrate.com. At that time, the average APR hit 18.12%, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

  • Gold Steadies as Europe’s Energy Woes See Dollar Strengthen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady as mounting concerns over a worsening energy crisis in Europe drove investors to the greenback over the euro.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Europe’s currency slumped a 20-year low against

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54Power- and gas-intensive sect

  • EU’s Energy Plan Beats Inaction

    A perfect storm has hit European energy markets, pushing leaders to intervene. It isn’t all bad news for investors.

  • Euro, Stocks Tumble as Russia Pulls Rug on Gas Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped for the sixth time in seven days, and the euro sank to a 20-year low, after Russia escalated the continent’s energy crisis by shutting off key gas taps, signaling a long cold winter ahead for businesses and households in the region.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Fir

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.

  • Jumbo Loans vs. Conventional Loans: What's the Difference?

    Conventional mortgages are more in line with the needs of the average homebuyer. Jumbo mortgages are for properties with steep price tags.

  • ‘Vulnerable time for the housing market’: Mortgage rates are now double what they were a year ago, and will weigh on house prices

    The U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.66% as of Sept. 1, according to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac.

  • Dubai Set to Sell 20% in Road-Toll Firm in Third IPO of the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai is selling a 20% stake in its road-toll collection system in a deal that could raise about $1 billion for the government, as part of the city’s ongoing efforts to boost trading volumes. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest F

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.