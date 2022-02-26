U.S. markets closed

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2022

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  LXRX
    Watchlist
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, February 28, 2022 before the markets open. Management will conduct a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT) that day to discuss its financial and operating results and to provide a general business update.

Dial-in Information
U.S. Dial-in Number: (888) 645-5785
International Dial-in Number: (970) 300-1531
Conference ID: 8051406

Replay Information
U.S. Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 8051406

The dial-in replay will be available for 14 days following the call. An audio webcast will be available online at www.lexpharma.com/events, with a webcast replay accessible for 14 days after the call.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Inquiries:

Chas Schultz
Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
(281) 863-3421
cschultz@lexpharma.com


