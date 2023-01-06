U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.08
    +86.98 (+2.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,630.61
    +700.53 (+2.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.29
    +264.05 (+2.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.80
    +39.61 (+2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.77
    +0.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.20
    +30.60 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.55 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    +0.0122 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5690
    -0.1510 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2094
    +0.0183 (+1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0730
    -1.3190 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,925.61
    +80.70 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.18
    +3.62 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,699.49
    +66.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced its participation in the 41st Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 9-12, 2023.

Lonnel Coats, Lexicon’s chief executive officer, will make a company presentation which will be available on-demand beginning at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PST on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events” section of the Lexicon website at www.lexpharma.com/events, and a recording of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the original on-demand date.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in heart failure, neuropathic pain, diabetes and metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to Lexicon’s financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates. In addition, this press release also contains forward looking statements relating to Lexicon’s growth and future operating results, discovery and development of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including Lexicon’s ability to meet its capital requirements, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin, LX9211 and its other potential drug candidates on its anticipated timelines, successfully commercialize any products for which it obtains regulatory approval, achieve its operational objectives, obtain patent protection for its discoveries and establish strategic alliances, as well as additional factors relating to manufacturing, intellectual property rights, and the therapeutic or commercial value of its drug candidates. Any of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause Lexicon’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information identifying such important factors is contained under “Risk Factors” in Lexicon’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lexicon undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Investor Inquiries:

Carrie Siragusa
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
csiragusa@lexpharma.com

For Media Inquiries:

Alina Kolomeyer
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
akolomeyer@lexpharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax

    Geron, Chemomab Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics and Novavax are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • FDA Approves Eisai and Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Therapy

    The agency approved lecanemab, which will be marketed as Leqembi, under its accelerated approval pathway.

  • Alzheimer’s Drug From Eisai, Biogen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Eisai Co. and its partner Biogen Inc. gained initial US regulatory clearance for lecanemab, the first treatment clearly shown to slow the advance of brain-wasting Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMcCart

  • Atai Life Sciences' Depression Candidate Faces Trial Setback, Shares Nosedive

    Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI)-owned Perception Neuroscience announced that the Phase 2a trial of PCN-101 (R-ketamine) did not meet its primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in participants' MADRS (Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) score at 24 hours compared to placebo. MADRS is a widely used clinician‐rated measure of depressive severity. The Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial was a two-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multi-center study

  • Biogen Stock Surges After Alzheimer's Approval

    U.S. health regulators [have approved](https://www.wsj.com/articles/new-alzheimers-drug-approved-by-fda-promises-to-slow-disease-11673032312?mod=hp_lead_pos4) Biogen's new Alzheimer's disease drug, and stockholders are reaping the rewards. Biogen shares were recently up 6% shortly after trading resumed on Friday; the stock had been halted shortly before word of the approval became public. Shares of Eli Lilly, which has similar drugs under development, were up 1.5% on Friday.

  • Biogen Gains FDA Approval For New Alzheimer's Drug, But Medicare Remains A Wild Card

    Biogen stock jumped late Friday after the Food and Drug Administration approved its second Alzheimer's treatment, now called Leqembi.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Biotechs that utilize gene editing -- a set of techniques allowing scientists to modify an organism's DNA -- have the potential to help revolutionize medicine by developing innovative treatments for otherwise incurable illnesses. Let's consider two biotechs looking to make use of gene editing to develop breakthrough therapies: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT).

  • Genetics, Alzheimer's And AI — Why 2023 Could Be The Year For Biotech Stocks

    If there's one biotech area to watch in 2023, it's genetic medicine, like CRISPR. But other trends also point to a big year for biotech stocks.

  • CytomX (CTMX) Up 55% on Strategic Partnership With Moderna

    CytomX (CTMX) inks an agreement with Moderna to develop therapeutics for oncology and non-oncology conditions. The company also provides its business outlook for 2023.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

    If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of these drugmakers will report study results that are awfully important to their futures.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Approved by FDA, Promises to Slow Disease

    Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi is the first drug to show that reducing a protein linked to Alzheimer’s helped patients.

  • Immunome enters into a cancer drug collaboration with AbbVie worth up to $2.8B

    Exton-based Immunome will receive a $30 million upfront payment – and has the potential to earn as much as an additional $2.8 billion – under a partnership it formed with a North Chicago pharmaceutical company to identify up to 10 novel targets to treat solid tumors. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement with AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) could get up to $120 million per target, tied to product development, plus an additional $70 million in platform access payments. Purnanand Sarma, CEO of Immunome, said the deal demonstrates the strengths of his company's human B cell drug-discovery engine.

  • Moderna signs $35 million deal with cancer drug developer CytomX

    The news comes a month after an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna based on mRNA technology was shown to work against a type of skin cancer. The deal offers CytomX access to Moderna's mRNA technology, which has been used to develop COVID-19 vaccines, while Moderna would get access to CytomX's Probody platform, used in the development of cancer therapies targeting diseased tissues. Moderna said it will also pay tiered royalties to CytomX on global sales of any products which enter the market under the deal.

  • Plus Therapeutics: Targeting Brain Cancer with Rifle-Shot Precision

    Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) specializes in targeted radiation treatments Rather than traditional radiation beams, Plus uses needle-sized applicators into brain fluid Focused on brain cancer which is difficult to […]

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics Shares Gained Over 200% Today

    Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH) entered into a license agreement for the development and commercialization of INOpulse with Baylor BioSciences. Under the terms of the license agreement, Bellerophon will receive a license payment of $6 million. Additionally, Bellerophon is entitled to royalties of 5% on net sales resulting from all licensed INOpulse indications within Greater China. Baylor BioSciences will receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialize INOpulse within Greater C

  • China-Developed mRNA Covid Vaccine Starts Test Production

    Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics started trial production of a vaccine using mRNA Technology to target new variants of Covid-19 that are behind the country’s current outbreak.

  • How Walgreens will convert pharmacy space to grow a clinical trial business

    Walgreens is competing with CVS and Walmart to enter the clinical trial space at a time when attention on the industry has spiked amid concerns of a lack of diversity of trial participants.

  • Inventiva To Change Clinical Development of Its Lead NASH Candidate

    Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) has decided to modify the clinical development plan of lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The changes follow a consultation with the FDA, Inventiva said.* Inventiva had initially designed a two-part study where part one would support accelerated approval with data from 900 patients, and part two would follow 2,000 patients for up to seven years. The company is now replacing part 2 with a new, separate Phase 3 trial that will enroll around 800 patients

  • To help patients save money, Congress needs to tackle the middlemen in health care | Opinion

    OpEd: Ky Congressman James Comer has a chance to crack down on pharmacy benefit managers.

  • Longtime Bay Area biotech follows up late-stage trial data with planned $175M stock sale

    After releasing topline late-stage clinical trial data on its drugs effect on a set of precancerous conditions, a longtime Bay Area biotech said it plans to raise $175 million through a stock sale. Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) said early Wednesday that its drug, called imetelstat, met the primary efficacy goal in a Phase III study in certain patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS. The company said it will submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration as it asks the agency this year to approve the drug.