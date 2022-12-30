U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,582.94
    -25.45 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Management and Board Changes

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
·5 min read
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced that Ms. Sunny Rui Sun has tendered her resignation as the chief financial officer (the “CFO”) and a director of the Company for personal reasons. Mr. Kris Qian Qiao has also tendered his resignation as the chief financing cooperation officer and a director of the Company for personal reasons. The resignations of Ms. Sun and Mr. Qiao are effective on December 30, 2022. Meanwhile, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. James Xigui Zheng as the CFO and a director of the Company, effective on January 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sunny and Kris for their dedication and valuable contributions to Lexin since they joined us, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Meanwhile, we look forward to having James as the CFO and a director, as we will benefit from his extensive experience in management positions, expertise in the industry, and invaluable insights in consumer finance in general. We are very happy to have James joining us and confident that the company will be able to drive continued sustainable development under the leadership of James,” Mr. Xiao continued.

Prior to joining us, Mr. James Xigui Zheng served as the chief financial officer of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) from December 2017 to May 2022. He has served as the chief financial officer of Shanghai Lufax Information Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd.) from August 2014 to December 2017. Mr. Zheng served as a senior consultant at Accenture (formerly known as Andersen Consulting) from 1992 to 1994. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Zheng held various positions at U S West Inc. MediaOne (now part of Comcast) and U S West Communications (now part of CenturyLink). Mr. Zheng joined eBay Inc. in May 2000 where he served various senior management positions, including chief financial officer and chief operation officer of eBay China from August 2003 to July 2005 and the chief operating officer of PayPal China from July 2005 to August 2007. Mr. Zheng served as the president of Beijing Kaituo Tianji Information Technology Limited Company from August 2007 to March 2010. He subsequently joined Shanghai Fosun Hi-tech (Group) Co., Ltd. where he was the deputy chief financial officer of the group from May 2010 to August 2012, the chief executive officer of JOY.CN from August 2012 to September 2013 and the managing director of Fosun Capital from September 2013 to August 2014. Mr. Zheng obtained his MBA degree from the University of Denver in June 1992. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Colorado.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages its profound understanding of consumers in China and the valuable experience of partnering with hundreds of financial institutions over the years, as well as its advanced technological capabilities, to connect fast-growing new generation consumers and small and micro-enterprise owners with well-established national and regional funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin’s goal and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:

Echo Yan

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258

E-mail: echoyan@lexin.com

Media inquiries:

Limin Chen

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993

E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Apple stock a top pick for 2023, Citi analyst says

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses an analyst's call on Apple stock.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in January

    The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs weigh in: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. For 2018 and 2019, the then-president’s reported income increased and they paid approximately $1.1 million in federal taxes each year.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • 12 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 biggest stocks that benefit from rising interest rates. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Stocks that Benefit from Rising Interest Rates. The US Federal Reserve has increased the benchmark interest rates to a range of […]

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’

    "It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.68, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Futu and Up Fintech Led the Nasdaq Lower Friday

    Wall Street didn't enjoy 2022 very much, and it was a particularly bad year for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The index was down another 1% on Friday morning, bringing its losses for the year to 34% and marking a steep reversal from the massive gains the Nasdaq has enjoyed in each of the three previous years. There are plenty of culprits for the poor performance of the Nasdaq in the past year, but one fact about the index that differs from its fellow stock market benchmarks is that the Nasdaq Composite includes the performance of foreign companies that list their shares on the exchange.