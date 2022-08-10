U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.00
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,791.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,076.00
    +44.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.00
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.86
    -0.64 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.46
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +0.88 (+4.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9230
    -0.1930 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,058.80
    -578.42 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.07
    -21.28 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.08
    -0.07 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on August 16, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • LX
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:30 PM U.S. Eastern time on August 16, 2022 (9:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 17, 2022).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1f808c02f0794b9dbfaff7c6eb3c7a92

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology-driven service provider in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages its profound understanding of consumers in China and the valuable experience of partnering with hundreds of financial institutions over the years, as well as its advanced technological capabilities, to connect fast-growing new generation consumers and small and micro enterprise owners with well-established national and regional funding partners.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:
Echo Yan
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258
E-mail: echoyan@lexin.com

Media inquiries:
Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993
E-mail: liminchen@lexin.com

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China investors hedge U.S. delisting risk with Hong Kong play

    Global fund managers holding U.S.-listed Chinese stocks are steadily shifting towards their Hong Kong-traded peers, even as they remain hopeful Beijing and Washington will eventually resolve an audit dispute to keep Chinese firms on American exchanges. The pace of migration will likely accelerate, as more Chinese firms listed in New York are expected to follow technology giant Alibaba's intent to launch so-called primary listings in Hong Kong, potentially boosting liquidity there to smooth the transition. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), a New York-listed fund focused on Chinese tech plays, started swapping American Deposit Receipts (ADRs) into Hong Kong shares in December, when U.S. securities regulators finalised rules to prohibit trading of Chinese companies not compliant with U.S. audit rules.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc., saying he wanted to avoid a sudden sale in the event he’s forced to go ahead with his deal to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Reco

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • CPI Inflation Rate Is Finally Falling; The Good And Bad News For The Dow Jones

    The CPI inflation rate is finally past its peak, but what about core prices and is it enough to reboot the stock market rally?

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: Richard Davis Thank you, everyone, for joining Unity's second quarter earnings call.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Plug Power Stock Falls as Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates

    Plug Power shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading Wednesday after the fuel-cell company reported second-quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. New product offerings represented more than $56 million in revenue in the second quarter, Plug Power said. Revenue in the first half of the year typically represents about 30% of full-year revenue, with the second half representing about 70%, Plug Power said.

  • Don’t be fooled by a drop in U.S. headline inflation. Markets will be attuned to another figure on Wednesday.

    The core CPI reading, or measure which strips out volatile food and energy costs, could have the propensity to jolt markets after Wednesday's release.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Top after-hours movers: Coinbase, Roblox, Sweetgreen, The Trade Desk, Wynn Resorts

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Inovio second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. Joining me today on today's call are Dr. Jacque Shea, president and CEO; Mr. Peter Kies, chief financial officer; Dr.

  • Investors are Buying These 10 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks investors are buying amid “dire” pessimism. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Investors are Buying These 5 Stocks as New Survey Shows “Dire” Pessimism. Bank of America carried out a week-long survey of hedge fund managers through July 15 that consisted of […]

  • Wind turbine maker Vestas says price power improving, shares jump

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas expects to deliver more positive results next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as high costs from raw materials and transport, which hit second-quarter results, are passed on to customers. Shares in Vestas rose 4% after the firm said it raised its prices in the second quarter by 22% compared to the same period last year, a sign that the company's hard-hit profit margins could improve. Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to generate positive margins, despite solid demand.

  • Roblox stock plunges 17% as key sales metric unexpectedly declines again

    Roblox Corp. shares plunged in extended trading Tuesday after the videogame company said that a key sales metric unexpectedly declined for the second quarter in a row.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Micron reduces Q4 chip sales forecast, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron stock performance.

  • Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?

    Nvidia provided negative news on Monday and Micron followed up with more on Tuesday. Here's the trade.