LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
“The year 2021 marks the beginning of the structural transformation of our core business in response to the shift in regulatory and macro environment. The progress has been encouraging, with continuous increase in lending priced within 24% and a record level of loan origination for the full year,” said Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin's chairman and chief executive officer. “We are also taking the opportunity to strengthen the operations from front to back, to make sure that we stay compliant as well as competitive. The team is committed to guiding Lexin forward and scaling new high.”
“We are pleased with our performance amid times of change,” said Sunny Rui Sun, Lexin's chief financial officer. “Net income set a new record, rising 292% year over year to RMB2,334 million for the full year, despite a slowdown in the second half. We achieved a 15.6% reduction in operating expenses quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter. Discipline and efficiency will continue to be our focus.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operational Highlights:
User base
Total number of registered users reached 165 million as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 40.0% from 118 million as of December 31, 2020; and users with credit line reached 36.9 million as of December 31, 2021, up by 32.9% from 27.7 million as of December 31, 2020.
Number of active users1 who used our loan products in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.3 million, representing a decrease of 23.8% from 8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Number of active users1 who used our loan products in 2021 reached 14.2 million, representing an increase of 9.6% from 12.9 million in 2020.
Number of new active users who used our loan products in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.9 million, representing a decrease of 55.6% from 2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Number of new active users who used our loan products in 2021 was 5.9 million, representing a decrease of 3.8% from 6.1 million in 2020.
Loan facilitation business
Total loan originations2 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB43.6 billion, a decrease of 18.1% from RMB53.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total loan originations2 in 2021 reached RMB214 billion, an increase of 21.0% from RMB177 billion in 2020.
Total outstanding principal balance of loans2 reached RMB85.9 billion as of December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 12.4% from RMB76.5 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Lexin has continued to expand financing services for small and micro business owners. In the fourth quarter, loan originations for small and micro business owners reached RMB3.9 billion, and in 2021, the number reached RMB15.3 billion.
Number of orders placed on our platform in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 33.4 million, representing a decrease of 61.8% from 87.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Number of orders placed on our platform in 2021 was 242 million, representing a decrease of 18.6% from 298 million in 2020.
New consumption efforts
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Maiya recorded GMV of RMB477 million, and, in 2021, the number reached RMB1.4 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Maiya has served over 601,000 users and 3,200 merchants. In 2021, Maiya has served over 1,699,800 users and 4,100 merchants, of which 93.9% were brick-and-mortar vendors.
Credit performance
90 day+ delinquency ratio was 1.92% as of December 31, 2021.
First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of December 31, 2021.
Other operational highlights
The GMV3 of our e-commerce channel in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to RMB1.2 billion, representing a decrease of 10.7% from RMB1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The GMV3 of our e-commerce channel in 2021 was RMB5.2 billion, remaining stable from RMB5.3 billion in 2020.
The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the fourth quarter was approximately 10.3 months, representing a decrease from 12.0 months in the fourth quarter of 2020. The nominal APR4 was 12.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a decrease from 16.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2021, the weighted average tenor of loans originated was approximately 11.2 months, representing a slight decrease from 11.4 months in 2020. The nominal APR4 was 14.5% for 2021, representing a decrease from 14.9% for 2020.
1. Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using credit line granted by us.
2. Originations of loans and outstanding principal balance represent the origination and outstanding principal balance of both on- and off-balance sheet loans.
3. GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on the e-commerce channel, net of returns.
4. Nominal APR refers to all-in interest costs and fees to the borrower over the net proceeds received by the borrower as a percentage of the total loan originations of both on- and off-balance sheet loans.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
Total operating revenue was RMB2,199 million, representing a decrease of 27.5% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Credit-oriented services income was RMB1,145 million, representing a decrease of 37.9% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Platform-based services income was RMB538 million, representing a decrease of 25.0% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross profit was RMB1,212 million, representing a decrease of 20.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income was RMB256 million, representing a decrease of 49.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP EBIT5 was RMB364 million, representing a decrease of 48.3% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted net income5 was RMB315 million, representing a decrease of 47.7% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per ADS5 was RMB1.52 on a fully diluted basis.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
Total operating revenue was RMB11,381 million. Credit-oriented services income was RMB6,956 million, representing a decrease of 7.6% from 2020. Platform-based services income reached RMB2,569 million, representing an increase of 26.1% from 2020.
Gross profit reached RMB5,749 million, representing an increase of 58.2% from 2020.
Net income was RMB2,334 million, representing an increase of 292% from 2020.
Non-GAAP EBIT5 was RMB3,025 million, representing an increase of 196% from 2020.
Adjusted net income5 was RMB2,578 million, representing an increase of 186% from 2020. Adjusted net income per ADS5 was RMB12.43 on a fully diluted basis, representing an increase of 183% from 2020.
5. Non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results:
Operating revenue decreased from RMB3,033 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB2,199 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease in operating revenue was due to a decrease in credit-oriented services income and platform-based services income for the quarter.
Credit-oriented services income decreased by 37.9% from RMB1,846 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB1,145 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily resulted from the decrease of loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented income, interest and financial services income and other revenues and of guarantee income.
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented decreased by 41.4% from RMB1,034 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB606 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the nominal APR in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Interest and financial services income and other revenues decreased by 22.3% from RMB473 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB367 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the decrease in the origination of on-balance sheet loans in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Guarantee income decreased by 49.2% from RMB339 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB172 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of loan origination in 2021 and the decrease of outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.
Platform-based services income decreased by 25.0% from RMB717 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB538 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily contributed by a decrease in the loan facilitation and servicing fees under the performance-based model.
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based decreased by 29.3% from RMB679 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB481 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the origination of off-balance sheet loans under the performance-based model within platform-based services.
Processing and servicing cost increased by 22.7% from RMB382 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB469 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses, and an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.
Provision for credit losses of financing receivables was a reversal of RMB98.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a provision loss of RMB151 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The credit losses have reflected the most recent performance in relation to the Company’s on-balance sheet loans and the Company has continued to implement prudent credit assessment and risk management policies and procedures.
Provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables decreased by 76.2% from RMB187 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB45 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of loan facilitations and servicing fees in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee decreased by 94.6%from RMB221 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB12 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.
Gross profit decreased by 20.3% from RMB1,520 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB1,212 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in the gross profit is primarily due to the significant decrease in platform-based services income and credit-oriented services income, and the increase in processing and servicing cost, and partially offset by the decrease in provision for credit losses of financing receivables, provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables and provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee.
Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.5% from RMB343 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB328 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in online advertising cost, partially offset by the increase in salaries and personnel related costs.
Research and development expenses increased by 72.0% from RMB95.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB164 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a loss of RMB341 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to a loss of RMB362 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change in fair value was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and changes in the balances of the underlying outstanding off-balance sheet loans at the balance sheet date.
Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB47.1 million, as compared to income tax expense of RMB94.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease of the income tax expense was consistent with the decrease of the taxable income from the same period of 2020.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB256 million, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB510 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB315 million, representing a decrease of 47.7% from RMB603 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results:
Operating revenue decreased 2.3% from RMB11,645 million in 2020 to RMB11,381 million in 2021. This decrease in operating revenue was due to a decrease in credit-oriented services income and online direct sales and services income, partially offset by an increase in platform-based services income for the year.
Online direct sales decreased by 12.6% from RMB1,901 million in 2020 to RMB1,661 million in 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of e-commerce orders in 2021.
Credit-oriented services income decreased by 7.6% from RMB7,526 million in 2020 to RMB6,956 million in 2021. The change was due to the decrease of guarantee income, partially offset by the increase of loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented income and interest and financial services income and other revenues.
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 17.5% from RMB3,787 million in 2020 to RMB4,448 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in off-balance sheet loans originated under credit-oriented model as a result of the business growth, with the expansion of partnerships with institutional funding partners.
Interest and financial services income and other revenues increased by 22.1% from RMB1,419 million in 2020 to RMB1,733 million in 2021, which was consistent with the business growth in 2021.
Guarantee income decreased by 66.6% from RMB2,320 million in 2020 to RMB775 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the significant decrease of loan origination and outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners in 2021, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.
Platform-based services income increased by 26.1% from RMB2,037 million in 2020 to RMB2,569 million in 2021. This increase was primarily contributed by increase in both loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based and loan facilitation and servicing fees-volume based.
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based increased by 18.6% from RMB1,931 million in 2020 to RMB2,289 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the origination of off-balance sheet loans under the performance-based model within platform-based services, driven by the increases in the number of active users on our platform.
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-volume based increased by 164%from RMB106 million in 2020 to RMB280 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the loan origination under the volume-based model within platform-based services.
Cost of sales decreased by 7.7% from RMB1,908 million in 2020 to RMB1,760 million in 2021, which was consistent with the decrease of online direct sales revenue.
Funding cost decreased by 22.4% from RMB590 million in 2020 to RMB458 million in 2021, which was consistent with the decrease of the funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.
Processing and servicing cost increased by 31.5% from RMB1,413 million in 2020 to RMB1,859 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in fees to third-party payment platforms, an increase in risk management and collection expenses, an increase in credit assessment cost, and an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.
Provision for credit losses of financing receivables decreased by 48.5% from RMB779 million in 2020 to RMB401 million in 2021. The credit losses have reflected the most recent performance in relation to the Company’s on-balance sheet loans and the Company has continued to implement prudent credit assessment and risk management policies and procedures.
Provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables increased by 20.2% from RMB442 million in 2020 to RMB531 million in 2021. This increase was mainly due to the significant increase in off-balance sheet loans originated as a result of the business growth.
Provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee decrease by 78.4% from RMB2,881 million to RMB622 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the significant decrease of loan origination of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.
Gross profit increased by 58.2% from RMB3,633 million in 2020 to RMB5,749 million in 2021. The increase in the gross profit is primarily due to the increase in platform-based services income, loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, and of interest and financial services income and other revenues, and the significant decrease of provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee and provision for credit losses of financing receivables, partially offset by the decrease in guarantee income and the increase in processing and servicing cost.
Sales and marketing expenses increased by 30.2% from RMB1,274 million in 2020 to RMB1,659 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online advertising cost and in salaries and personnel related costs.
Research and development expenses increased by 15.8% from RMB474 million in 2020 to RMB549 million in 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a loss of RMB347 million in 2021, as compared to a loss of RMB755 million in 2020. The changes in fair value was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and changes in the balances of the underlying outstanding off-balance sheet loans at the balance sheet date.
Income tax expense for 2021 was RMB435 million, as compared to income tax expense of RMB90.6 million in 2020. The increase of the income tax expense was consistent with the increase of the taxable income from 2020.
Net income for 2021 was RMB2,334 million, representing an increase of 292% from RMB595 million in 2020.
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company for 2021 was RMB2,578 million, representing an increase of 186% from RMB903 million in 2020.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern time on March 15, 2022 (9:30 A.M. Beijing time on March 16, 2022).
Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4574305
Please note the Conference ID number of 4574305
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.
Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 22, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697
International:
61 2 8199 0299
Replay Access Code:
4574305
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
(In thousands)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,563,755
2,664,132
418,060
Restricted cash
1,112,152
1,305,435
204,851
Restricted time deposits
1,779,458
1,745,898
273,969
Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB508,013 and RMB307,341 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
4,918,548
3,772,975
592,062
Loans at fair value
381,393
252,970
39,697
Accrued interest receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of nil RMB1,681 and RMB1,367 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
79,793
53,513
8,397
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,004,845
941,150
147,687
Amounts due from related parties
941
6,337
994
Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies
1,066,281
1,378,489
216,315
Short-term guarantee receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB58,771 and RMB21,006 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
756,197
543,949
85,357
Short-term contract assets and service fees receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB65,607 and RMB187,261 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
3,707,649
3,942,700
618,696
Inventories, net
47,170
47,816
7,503
Total current assets
16,418,182
16,655,364
2,613,588
Non‑current assets
Restricted cash
163,999
149,247
23,420
Long‑term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB21,149 and RMB19,523 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021 respectively
204,761
241,127
37,838
Long-term guarantee receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB16,994 and RMB4,061 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
218,654
101,562
15,937
Long-term contract assets and service fees receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB18,970 and RMB34,973 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, respectively
481,989
244,672
38,394
Property, equipment and software, net
125,694
195,330
30,652
Land use rights, net
1,000,467
966,067
151,597
Long‑term investments
521,802
469,064
73,606
Deferred tax assets
747,332
1,176,878
184,678
Other assets
462,285
826,883
129,756
Total non‑current assets
3,926,983
4,370,830
685,878
TOTAL ASSETS
20,345,165
21,026,194
3,299,466
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
42,961
15,705
2,464
Amounts due to related parties
67,514
23,102
3,625
Short‑term borrowings
1,827,063
1,799,741
282,419
Short‑term funding debts
4,685,935
3,101,381
486,674
Accrued interest payable
36,484
24,851
3,900
Deferred guarantee income
694,582
419,843
65,883
Contingent guarantee liabilities
1,738,787
928,840
145,755
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,926,347
3,873,657
607,861
Total current liabilities
12,019,673
10,187,120
1,598,581
Non‑current liabilities
Long‑term funding debts
825,814
696,852
109,351
Deferred tax liabilities
21,046
54,335
8,526
Convertible notes
1,920,227
1,882,689
295,435
Other long-term liabilities
27,667
137,389
21,559
Total non‑current liabilities
2,794,754
2,771,265
434,871
TOTAL LIABILITIES
14,814,427
12,958,385
2,033,452
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Class A Ordinary Shares
176
180
28
Class B Ordinary Shares
58
57
9
Additional paid‑in capital
2,724,006
2,918,993
458,054
Statutory reserves
649,234
901,322
141,437
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,308
11,273
1,769
Retained earnings
2,113,956
4,195,791
658,411
Non-controlling interests
40,000
40,193
6,306
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
5,530,738
8,067,809
1,266,014
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
20,345,165
21,026,194
3,299,466
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating revenue:
Online direct sales
427,760
425,765
66,812
1,900,835
1,661,156
260,672
Membership services
37,009
68,189
10,700
113,107
107,901
16,932
Other services
5,482
21,564
3,383
68,890
86,304
13,543
Online direct sales and services income
470,251
515,518
80,895
2,082,832
1,855,361
291,147
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented
1,034,265
606,029
95,099
3,786,996
4,448,344
698,042
Interest and financial services income and other revenues
472,668
367,430
57,658
1,418,892
1,732,922
271,933
Guarantee income
338,580
171,848
26,967
2,319,693
774,544
121,543
Credit-oriented services income
1,845,513
1,145,307
179,724
7,525,581
6,955,810
1,091,518
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based
679,494
480,648
75,424
1,930,835
2,289,452
359,265
Loan facilitation and servicing fees-volume based
37,903
57,738
9,060
106,007
279,902
43,923
Platform-based services income
717,397
538,386
84,484
2,036,842
2,569,354
403,188
Total operating revenue
3,033,161
2,199,211
345,103
11,645,255
11,380,525
1,785,853
Operating cost:
Cost of sales
(431,804
)
(462,523
)
(72,580
)
(1,907,508
)
(1,759,956
)
(276,176
)
Funding cost
(140,735
)
(98,222
)
(15,413
)
(589,837
)
(457,615
)
(71,810
)
Processing and servicing cost
(381,964
)
(468,657
)
(73,543
)
(1,413,212
)
(1,858,901
)
(291,702
)
Provision for credit losses of financing receivables
(150,851
)
98,873
15,515
(779,235
)
(401,104
)
(62,942
)
Provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables
(187,227
)
(44,644
)
(7,006
)
(441,805
)
(531,237
)
(83,363
)
Provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee
(220,489
)
(11,780
)
(1,849
)
(2,880,590
)
(622,438
)
(97,674
)
Total operating cost
(1,513,070
)
(986,953
)
(154,876
)
(8,012,187
)
(5,631,251
)
(883,667
)
Gross profit
1,520,091
1,212,258
190,227
3,633,068
5,749,274
902,186
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(343,272
)
(327,652
)
(51,416
)
(1,274,402
)
(1,658,904
)
(260,318
)
Research and development expenses
(95,124
)
(163,636
)
(25,678
)
(474,265
)
(549,286
)
(86,195
)
General and administrative expenses
(125,464
)
(118,248
)
(18,556
)
(451,284
)
(470,661
)
(73,857
)
Total operating expenses
(563,860
)
(609,536
)
(95,650
)
(2,199,951
)
(2,678,851
)
(420,370
)
Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value, net
(361,774
)
(340,728
)
(53,468
)
(754,724
)
(347,084
)
(54,465
)
Interest expense, net
(18,074
)
(12,752
)
(2,001
)
(77,542
)
(63,125
)
(9,906
)
Investment-related impairment
(33,786
)
-
-
(69,156
)
-
-
Investment (loss)/ income
(1,436
)
(107
)
(17
)
7,885
(4,160
)
(653
)
Others, net
62,734
53,591
8,410
146,029
113,480
17,807
Income before income tax expense
603,895
302,726
47,501
685,609
2,769,534
434,599
Income tax expense
(94,219
)
(47,115
)
(7,393
)
(90,629
)
(435,418
)
(68,327
)
Net income
509,676
255,611
40,108
594,980
2,334,116
366,272
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(423
)
(66
)
-
193
30
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
509,676
256,034
40,174
594,980
2,333,923
366,242
Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic
1.39
0.69
0.11
1.63
6.33
0.99
Diluted
1.27
0.65
0.10
1.56
5.73
0.90
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic
2.79
1.39
0.22
3.26
12.67
1.99
Diluted
2.54
1.29
0.20
3.13
11.46
1.80
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
Basic
365,939,185
369,328,311
369,328,311
364,733,164
368,460,867
368,460,867
Diluted
411,086,216
414,080,634
414,080,634
411,229,810
414,992,716
414,992,716
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
509,676
255,611
40,108
594,980
2,334,116
366,272
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
13,884
5,668
889
10,596
7,965
1,250
Total comprehensive income
523,560
261,279
40,997
605,576
2,342,081
367,522
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
(423
)
(66
)
-
193
30
Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
523,560
261,702
41,063
605,576
2,341,888
367,492
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
509,676
256,034
40,174
594,980
2,333,923
366,242
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
46,633
48,039
7,537
198,825
187,884
29,483
Interest expense associated with convertible notes
11,535
11,190
1,756
47,781
44,865
7,040
Investment-related impairment
33,786
-
-
69,156
-
-
Investment loss/(income)
1,436
107
17
(7,885
)
4,160
653
Tax effects on Non-GAAP adjustments(1)
-
-
-
-
7,151
1,122
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
603,066
315,370
49,484
902,857
2,577,983
404,540
Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic
1.65
0.85
0.13
2.48
7.00
1.10
Diluted
1.47
0.76
0.12
2.20
6.21
0.97
Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic
3.30
1.71
0.27
4.95
13.99
2.20
Diluted
2.93
1.52
0.24
4.39
12.43
1.95
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
Basic
365,939,185
369,328,311
369,328,311
364,733,164
368,460,867
368,460,867
Diluted
411,086,216
414,080,634
414,080,634
411,229,810
414,992,716
414,992,716
(1) To exclude the tax effects related to the investment loss/(income).
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands)
2020
2021
2020
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net Income
Net income
509,676
255,611
40,108
594,980
2,334,116
366,272
Add: Income tax expense
94,219
47,115
7,393
90,629
435,418
68,327
Share-based compensation expenses
46,633
48,039
7,537
198,825
187,884
29,483
Interest expense, net
18,074
12,752
2,001
77,542
63,125
9,906
Investment-related impairment
33,786
-
-
69,156
-
-
Investment loss/(income)
1,436
107
17
(7,885
)
4,160
653
Non-GAAP EBIT
703,824
363,624
57,056
1,023,247
3,024,703
474,641
