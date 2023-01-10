U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Lexington Partners Names Seven New Partners

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexington Partners L.P. ("Lexington"), a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, today announced that it has promoted seven professionals to Partner effective on January 1, 2023.

"Congratulations to this accomplished group of senior leaders who have each contributed significantly to Lexington's global platform to serve investors around the world. Each has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, collaboration and teamwork that has helped shape Lexington's culture," said Wil Warren, President of Lexington. "These promotions cap a remarkable 2022 in which Lexington allocated $8 billion to new investments across our secondary and co-investment funds, closed substantial investor commitments, enhanced our global office footprint and completed our strategic transaction with Franklin Templeton. We wish this talented group continued success and thank them for their many contributions."

The new Partners, who are based in four of Lexington's global offices, are:

  • Charles D. Bridgeland, a London-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of non-U.S. private equity and alternative investments.

  • Lutz Fuhrmann, a London-based Partner of Lexington Partners primarily engaged in the origination, evaluation and management of non-U.S. equity co-investments.

  • Matthew C. Hodan, a Menlo Park-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.

  • John Y.S. Lee, a Hong Kong-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of non-U.S. secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.

  • Clark D. Peterson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.

  • Taylor T. Robinson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination and evaluation of secondary purchases of private equity and alternative investments.

  • Craig D. Stevenson, a New York-based Partner primarily engaged in the origination, evaluation and management of equity co-investments.

About Lexington Partners
Lexington Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager primarily involved in providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity and other alternative investments and in making co-investments alongside leading private equity sponsors. Lexington Partners is one of the largest managers of secondary acquisition and co-investment funds with $68 billion in committed capital since inception. Lexington has acquired over 4,100 secondary and co-investment interests through more than 1,100 transactions with a total value in excess of $78 billion, including $18 billion of syndications. Lexington also invests in private investment funds during their initial formation and has committed to more than 600 new funds in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Lexington has offices strategically located in major centers for private equity and alternative investing – New York, Boston, Menlo Park, London, Hong Kong, Santiago, São Paulo and Luxembourg. On April 1, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, completed its acquisition of Lexington. The firm today operates independently as a specialist investment manager.

Media Contact:

Todd Fogarty
Kekst CNC
+1 (212) 521-4854
Todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexington-partners-names-seven-new-partners-301718028.html

SOURCE Lexington Partners

