LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recognized as a Category Leader in Two New Chartis Research Reports on KYC Data Solutions and Watchlist Screening and Monitoring

·4 min read

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been rated as a category leader by Chartis Research in two new reports on Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Data Solutions and Watchlist Monitoring Solutions. Both reports use the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant©, a comprehensive methodology of in-depth independent research and a clear scoring system to explain which technology solutions best meet an organization's needs.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions

When scoring KYC technology from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Chartis considered several factors such as sanctions and watchlist data, negative news, PEPs, digital identity, entity relationships, trade-related financial crime risk and geographical coverage. Integrated KYC tools from LexisNexis Risk Solutions set the foundation for an effective customer lifecycle management strategy that reflects current financial crime compliance risk realities and supports core operations for global financial institutions.

"LexisNexis Risk Solutions has continued to build on its robust portfolio of data solutions, a fact reflected in its Category Leader position in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for KYC/AML Data Solutions," said Phil Mackenzie, research principal at Chartis. "Alongside its unique advantages in the digital and retail identity areas, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has developed capabilities for new areas of interest, including vessel identities and payments efficiency services."

As a Category Leader for watchlist monitoring solutions, Chartis evaluated LexisNexis Risk Solutions in areas such as market presence, geographic coverage, real-time capabilities, data methodology, solution deployment, reporting and audit trail. LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers a configurable, end-to-end watchlist screening solution that enables businesses to confidently complete initial screening and conduct ongoing monitoring across the customer relationship.

Through the suite of products LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers – including LexisNexis® Firco™ Insight, LexisNexis® Firco™ Compliance Link, LexisNexis® Firco™ Continuity and LexisNexis® Bridger Insight® XG with LexisNexis® World Compliance™ Data – clients have access to current and continuously updated watchlist and sanctions intelligence and innovative screening technology. Customers can benefit from accelerated screening and monitoring at every point of the lifecycle.

"The breadth and depth of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions watchlist screening and monitoring offering enables it to meet challenges across a wide range of market needs, with neatly packaged solutions for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) space able to handle vast volumes of records and alerts," said Nick Vitchev, research director at Chartis. "Its differentiators include its flexibility, capacity for real-time scoring and ability to handle high alert volumes. These, together with the addition of an orchestration platform that includes transaction monitoring, contributed to its Category Leader position."

"We are thrilled to receive recognition for our combination of vast data resources, advanced proprietary linking technology, analytics insight and integrated decisioning," said Leslie Bailey, vice president, financial crime compliance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "These honors demonstrate the considerable benefits that our KYC and end-to-end watchlist screening solutions can bring to customers, whether in fortifying adherence to global regulatory requirements, simplifying management and compliance workflows, raising the effectiveness of risk profiling or improving visibility into potential risks associated with financial crimes."

Learn why Chartis selected LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a category leader for AML Solutions and Watchlist Monitoring. Explore our financial crime compliance portfolio.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions 
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Chartis Research
Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

Media Contact:
Marcy Theobald
678.694.6681
Marcy.Theobald@lexisnexisrisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

