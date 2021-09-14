U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Benchmark Reporting Agency

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Benchmark Reporting Agency. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Benchmark is a premier resource for court reporters, litigation support and legal video services. This acquisition enhances the company's commitment to growth in the Midwest.

(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas)
(PRNewsfoto/Lexitas)

"We are thrilled to welcome the highly-regarded Benchmark Reporting Agency team to the Lexitas family. Aimee and Eric Goldberg have built an award- winning deposition services business in Minnesota. This acquisition will deepen our presence in the highly attractive Midwest market, further strengthening our national presence and strategic growth plan. We look forward to welcoming their clientele, team members and reporter relationships to our company," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas.

Aimee Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of Benchmark Reporting Agency, said, "We built our company based on a strong foundation of core values, exceptional service, attention to detail and a strong team environment. We are thrilled to be united with Lexitas, a company that shares our culture and embraces our vision. We look forward to the opportunities that this alliance will bring to our loyal clients, excellent staff and incredible reporters."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://benchmark-reporting.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexitas-announces-acquisition-of-benchmark-reporting-agency-301375909.html

SOURCE Lexitas

