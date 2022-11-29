U.S. markets closed

LEXUS UNVEILS INSTALLATION BY SUCHI REDDY, SHAPED BY AIR, AT ICA MIAMI

·8 min read

ON VIEW IN ICA MIAMI'S SCULPTURE GARDEN, THE ETHEREAL PUBLIC INSTALLATION DRAWS INSPIRATION FROM THE CURVES AND CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THE LEXUS ELECTRIFIED SPORT

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus unveiled Shaped by Air at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami), presenting a vision by acclaimed New York-based artist and architect Suchi Reddy, founder of Reddymade Architecture and Design, that draws inspiration from the Lexus Electrified Sport's quality of being "shaped by air." Reddy's ethereal installation — her first public project in Miami — celebrates the collaborators' shared commitment to human-centered, carbon-neutral and impeccably crafted design. On view through December 11th, it envisions the vehicle as shaped by mist and light, draws upon the curves of the vehicle's design and incorporates foliage-inspired cutouts to suggest movement through nature.

LEXUS UNVEILS INSTALLATION BY SUCHI REDDY, SHAPED BY AIR, AT ICA MIAMI
LEXUS UNVEILS INSTALLATION BY SUCHI REDDY, SHAPED BY AIR, AT ICA MIAMI

Situated in the Sculpture Garden at ICA Miami and visible to guests immediately upon arrival, the site-specific installation features a to-scale interpretation of the Lexus Electrified Sport enveloped by cooling mist and warm light. To create the immersive and dynamic design, Reddy placed the vehicle on a platform among organic, leaflike shapes in a vibrant shade of green, subtly calling to mind the cutouts of Henri Matisse. These abstract, reflective forms sit in dialogue with neighboring sculptures by Pedro Reyes and artist duo Allora & Calzadilla, and they also exist in harmony with the garden's own greenery. Comprised in part of post-consumer materials, the sculpture's steel and aluminum form (the overall dimensions are 20' 7" Length x 6' Depth x 9' Height) includes mirrored side panels. As the mist clings to its metal body and conveys a sense of movement, the piece appears as if it is levitating. Its ever-changing nature is further illuminated in the daytime, as shadows cast unexpected patterns on the surrounding surfaces.

Reflecting Lexus' commitment to omotenashi — a concept encompassing both hospitality and mindfulness — the Shaped by Air installation invites garden visitors to rest on benches made of eco-terrazzo. Their shape takes inspiration from the tail of the Electrified Sport vehicle, and they include wireless charging stations as well activated by a solar-charged battery. Reddy, whose design ethos has been described as a "form follows feeling" approach, has carefully calibrated the environment to be a welcoming, contemplative and constantly evolving one.

"Lexus' steadfast commitment to the arts and to excellence in craftsmanship has been an inspiring departure point for the installation. Shaped by Air animates the courtyard using mist, light and metallic forms to create an ethereal installation that both reflects and is transformed by the natural elements of the sculpture garden, blurring the boundaries between art and design," remarked Suchi Reddy.

Since 2005, Lexus has been at the forefront of pioneering electrification in the luxury market. With the introduction of their next-generation Electrified Sport concept, Lexus continues to push the boundaries of technology and craft with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and a consideration for the evolving needs of transportation and lifestyles worldwide. Suchi's public installation — the brand's fifth immersive experience during Miami Art & Design Week — highlights the full potential of electrification and underscores Lexus' vision for a future that is human-centered, carbon-neutral and focused on craftsmanship and quality.

"We are thrilled to partner with the inimitable Suchi Reddy and see the Electrified Sport come to life through the lens of her human-centered approach to design," said Brian Bolain, Lexus' global head of marketing. "The Lexus Electrified Sport represents a visceral expression of a Lexus Electrified future. Suchi has brought that vision to life, using mist and light to give it movement, underscoring the exciting future of Lexus design and performance dynamics."

"ICA Miami is committed to reducing our climate footprint by adapting best practices for sustainability. This includes implementing carbon offsets for major exhibitions and partnering with organizations that are working towards carbon neutrality. We are delighted to align with organizations equally committed to a carbon neutral future, Lexus and Reddymade, in providing a platform for innovative work by Suchi Reddy," added Alex Gartenfeld, ICA Miami's artistic director.

Alongside the unveiling of Shaped by Air, Lexus is partnering with a number of arts and culture organizations throughout the week to further spotlight Reddy's design. Lexus and Refraction — the largest artist-run-and-owned web3 community — will bring the installation on-chain into the web3 space. An NFT inspired by the installation will be available as a limited mint during Miami Art & Design Week at the Refraction Festival from November 29th to 30th, which will also include a localized digital media display of the artwork. A series of custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles showcasing artwork by Refraction will be included in Lexus' VIP fleet. What's more, on November 29th and November 30th, Lexus is hosting Lexus Art Series: Art and Innovation talks with Whitewall, a program of intimate discussions and talks between Lexus ambassadors and industry leaders across the art and design worlds, returning for its seventh year.

In addition to Reddy in conversation with moderator Isolde Brielmaier, deputy director of the New Museum, and Alex Shen, chief designer and studio resource manager at Calty Design Research, these conversations, held at ICA Miami and The Bass, include Germane Barnes, principle of Studio Barnes, and associate professor and the director of the Community Housing & Identity Lab (CHIL) at the University of Miami School of Architecture; designers Rich Mnisi and Harry Nuriev; artists Nadia Ayari and Troy Simmons; Micol Ap, founder & CEO of VerticalCrypto Art; Lora Appleton, founder of kinder MODERN and Female Design Council; Tamara Warren, co-founder and CEO of LeCar; Kevin Hunter, president of Toyota Motor Corporation's North American design studio, Calty Design Research; Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, director, Design Education & Growth, adidas S.E.E.D.; and Tati Pastukhova, founder and managing director at ARTECHOUSE, among others.

Further illustrating the brand's commitment to arts, culture and hospitality, Lexus is partnering with ICA Miami, The Bass and Pérez Art Museum Miami to offer a complimentary car service to select members of each museum throughout the week.

ABOUT SUCHI REDDY

Suchi Reddy founded Reddymade in 2002 with a human-centric approach to design, dedicated to celebrating diversity and equality, as well as addressing the economic, social, environmental and cultural impacts of her work on both the user and the planet.

Reddy is the 2022 Walton Critic at the Catholic University of America School of Architecture. In 2019, she was appointed the Plym Distinguished Professor at the University of Illinois School of Architecture, Champaign–Urbana, where her work focused on contemporary architectural experience through the lens of neuroaesthetics, neurophenomenology, and sensory design. Reddy has presented and lectured on the firm's work at numerous venues including The Salk Institute for the Academy of Neuroscience for Architecture's annual conference, the University of Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin.  She sits on the board of the Design Trust for Public Space, Storefront for Art and Architecture, and Madame Architect; and she is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at Detroit Mercy School of Architecture + Community Development.

Reddymade has received numerous awards for design excellence, including being recognized by the American Institute of Architects and NYCxDesign. Regularly featured in print and online media, the work of Reddymade actively contributes to a social and cultural discourse that explores how neuroaesthetics and designing for wellbeing positively impacts all people.

ABOUT INSTITUTE OF CONTEMPORARY ART, MIAMI

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) is dedicated to promoting continuous experimentation in contemporary art, advancing new scholarship, and fostering the exchange of art and ideas throughout the Miami region and internationally. Through an energetic calendar of exhibitions and programs, and its collection, ICA Miami provides an important international platform for the work of local, emerging, and under-recognized artists, and advances the public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative art of our time. Launched in 2014, ICA Miami opened its new permanent home in Miami's Design District on December 1, 2017. The museum's central location positions it as a cultural anchor within the community and enhances its role in developing cultural literacy throughout the Miami region. The museum offers free admission, providing audiences with open, public access to artistic excellence year round.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami is located at 61 NE 41st Street, Miami, Florida 33137. For more information, visit www.icamiami.org or follow the museum on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook and explore the ICA Channel for inside looks at ICA Miami exhibitions and the practices of the most exciting artists working today.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2.33 million hybrid vehicles including HEVs, PHEVs, and BEVs. (As of the end of August 2022.) A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries/regions worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

PRESS CONTACTS

Prue Hyman, Lexus International
prue.hyman@lexus.com

Jill Robinson, Cultural Counsel
jill@culturalcounsel.com

Sam Riehl, Cultural Counsel
sam@culturalcounsel.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)
Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexus-unveils-installation-by-suchi-reddy-shaped-by-air-at-ica-miami-301689548.html

SOURCE Lexus

