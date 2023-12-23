LFD works into night to stop 'labor-intensive' fire at ARaymond

Dec. 22—The Logansport Fire Department spent Thursday night working to extinguish a fire at the ARaymond Timmerman Manufacturing facility, 800 West County Road 250 South.

The LFD was called to the scene at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, in reference to a possible fire in the heat-treating facility. They remained at the site until approximately midnight.

There were no injuries during the fire.

First arriving units observed smoke coming from the roof of the building. Access was made to the roof and fire was discovered burning in the void space between an old roof and the new roof. A call was made for all available off duty firefighters to report to the scene.

Firefighting efforts were hampered due to the fact a below grade tank of heat treat quench salts was located just below where the fire was located.

Quench salts are extremely reactive with water and are explosive, said Assistant fire chief Jason Miller.

Grissom Fire was contacted for assistance with a large amount of dry powder extinguishing agent. Grissom Fire responded with a crash truck.

Miller said the efforts to stop the fire were labor intensive and required cutting away metal from the roof.

The fire was brought under control by approximately 9:30 p.m. The fire was classified as accidental and was investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office.

Logansport Police Department were on the scene with a drone capable of thermal imaging. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office assisted by sharing drone batteries with the LPD. The drone was in the air throughout the entirety of the incident and proved to be a very valuable resource, said Miller.

Agencies assisting the Logansport Fire Department included Cass County EMS, Cass County Fire District 1, Logansport Police Department, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Grissom Fire Department, Cass County Emergency Management, Red Cross, Cass County Traffic Control Unit, Logansport Utilities, NIPSCO and the Indiana State Fire Marshall's Office (Investigation Division).

Miller said those involved in putting out the fire did an amazing job and said the ARaymond staff were phenomenal help during the process.

Friday morning, ARaymond staff were parked in the lot and several people could be seen on the roof inspecting the damage. The Pharos-Tribune was unable to contact anyone at the facility for comment Friday.