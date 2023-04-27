LFE Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:LFECORP) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

LFE Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:LFECORP) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on LFE Corporation Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LFE Corporation Berhad is:

2.5% = RM1.9m ÷ RM76m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

LFE Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that LFE Corporation Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 4.4%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, LFE Corporation Berhad's five year net income decline of 17% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.3% in the same period, we still found LFE Corporation Berhad's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about LFE Corporation Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is LFE Corporation Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

LFE Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about LFE Corporation Berhad. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for LFE Corporation Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

