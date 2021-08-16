U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

LFST ALERT - Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

On August 11, 2021, LifeStance Health Group, one of the largest providers of mental healthcare in the United States, released a disappointing financial forecast for its third-quarter ending September 30, 2021. On this news, the company's stock price dropped 47 percent during the trading session on August 12, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659931/LFST-ALERT--Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-LifeStance-Health-Group-Inc-NASDAQLFST-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

