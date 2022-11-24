LFT Market Trends and ForecastThe global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in long fiber thermoplastics market to 2027 by end use (automotive, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others), material forms (LFRT and D-LFT), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362816/?utm_source=GNW



LFT Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the LFT market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods end uses. The global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry helped to boost the global demand for long fiber thermoplastics.



Emerging Trends in the LFT Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development and use of polyamide in LFT as well as D-LFT are replacing PP for more structural applications and growing focus on bio-based materials for LFT.



LFT Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global LFT market by end use, material form, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:



LFT Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Goods

• Industrial Goods

• Others



LFT Market by Material Form [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (LFRT)

• Direct Long Fiber Thermoplastic (D-LFT)



LFT Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber and Others



LFT Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polypropylene

• Polyamide

• Others



LFT Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of LFT Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies LFT companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the LFT companies profiled in this report includes.

• SABIC

• RTP Company

• Cytec Solvay Group

• JNC Corporation

• Borealis AG

• TechnoCompound

• Sambark LFT Inc.

• Xiamen LFT Composites

• Avient

• Celanese Corporation

LFT Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that automotive industry will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for long fiber thermoplastics based plastic products in automotive industry. Consumer goods is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

• LFRT will remain the largest segment by material form both in terms of value and volume because it offers greater design flexibility and provides better resistance to chemicals and corrosion and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and ROW is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Features of LFT Market

• Market Size Estimates: LFT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material form, fiber type, and resin type, and region

• Regional Analysis: LFT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, material form, fiber type, resin type, and regions for the LFT market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LFT market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the LFT market size?

Answer: The global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for LFT market?

Answer: The LFT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the LFT market?

Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry helped to boost the global demand for long fiber thermoplastics.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for LFT?

Answer: Automotive and industrial goods are the major end uses for LFT.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in LFT market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development and use of polyamide in LFT as well as D-LFT are replacing PP for more structural applications and growing focus on bio-based materials for LFT.

Q6. Who are the key LFT companies?



Answer: Some of the key LFT companies are as follows:

• SABIC

• RTP Company

• Cytec Solvay Group

• JNC Corporation

• Borealis AG

• TechnoCompound

• Sambark LFT Inc.

• Xiamen long fiber thermoplastics composite plastic Co., Ltd.

• Avient

• Celanese Corporation

Q7. Which LFT material type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by material form both in terms of value and volume because it offers greater design flexibility and provides better resistance to chemicals and corrosion and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties

Q8. In LFT market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and ROW witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global LFT market by end use (automotive, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others), material forms (LFRT and D-LFT), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362816/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



