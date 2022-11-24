U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +11.30 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0074 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4000
    -1.1730 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.78
    +251.30 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.36
    +5.79 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

LFT Market Trends and ForecastThe global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in long fiber thermoplastics market to 2027 by end use (automotive, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others), material forms (LFRT and D-LFT), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362816/?utm_source=GNW

LFT Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the LFT market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer goods, and industrial goods end uses. The global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry helped to boost the global demand for long fiber thermoplastics.

Emerging Trends in the LFT Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development and use of polyamide in LFT as well as D-LFT are replacing PP for more structural applications and growing focus on bio-based materials for LFT.

LFT Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global LFT market by end use, material form, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:

LFT Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Automotive
• Consumer Goods
• Industrial Goods
• Others

LFT Market by Material Form [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic (LFRT)
• Direct Long Fiber Thermoplastic (D-LFT)

LFT Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Glass Fiber
• Carbon Fiber and Others

LFT Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Polypropylene
• Polyamide
• Others

LFT Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• The Rest of the World
List of LFT Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies LFT companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the LFT companies profiled in this report includes.
• SABIC
• RTP Company
• Cytec Solvay Group
• JNC Corporation
• Borealis AG
• TechnoCompound
• Sambark LFT Inc.
• Xiamen LFT Composites
• Avient
• Celanese Corporation
LFT Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that automotive industry will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for long fiber thermoplastics based plastic products in automotive industry. Consumer goods is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
• LFRT will remain the largest segment by material form both in terms of value and volume because it offers greater design flexibility and provides better resistance to chemicals and corrosion and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.
• Europe is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and ROW is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.
Features of LFT Market
• Market Size Estimates: LFT market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (M lbs)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material form, fiber type, and resin type, and region
• Regional Analysis: LFT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, material form, fiber type, resin type, and regions for the LFT market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the LFT market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the LFT market size?
Answer: The global LFT market is expected to reach an estimated $1.7 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for LFT market?
Answer: The LFT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the LFT market?
Answer: The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight parts with high performance benefits in the automotive industry helped to boost the global demand for long fiber thermoplastics.
Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for LFT?
Answer: Automotive and industrial goods are the major end uses for LFT.
Q5. What are the emerging trends in LFT market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development and use of polyamide in LFT as well as D-LFT are replacing PP for more structural applications and growing focus on bio-based materials for LFT.
Q6. Who are the key LFT companies?

Answer: Some of the key LFT companies are as follows:
• SABIC
• RTP Company
• Cytec Solvay Group
• JNC Corporation
• Borealis AG
• TechnoCompound
• Sambark LFT Inc.
• Xiamen long fiber thermoplastics composite plastic Co., Ltd.
• Avient
• Celanese Corporation
Q7. Which LFT material type segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that LFRT will remain the largest segment by material form both in terms of value and volume because it offers greater design flexibility and provides better resistance to chemicals and corrosion and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties
Q8. In LFT market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and ROW witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global LFT market by end use (automotive, consumer goods, industrial goods, and others), material forms (LFRT and D-LFT), fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), resin type (polypropylene, polyamide, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362816/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year, energy companies raked in big profits, allowing those in the sector to pay down debt and reward shareholders with fat dividends. Although energy stocks are up significantly, supply-related events could push oil prices even higher. Additionally, further European sanctions on Russian oil will go into effect on Dec. 5, and the U.S. and other G7 members are looking to put a price cap on Russian oil -- all of which could disrupt supplies.

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • Musk shuns EU as Twitter disbands entire Brussels office - latest updates

    Elon Musk has disbanded Twitter's entire office in Brussels after a row over the policing of the social network's content in the bloc.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.