LFTD Partners Inc. to Hold Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 12, 2022

LFTD Partners Inc.
·2 min read
LFTD Partners Inc.
In this article:
  • LIFD

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of leading cannabis and psychedelics manufacturer Lifted Made, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes on August 11, 2022.

Following the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, LFTD Partners will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Participant phone numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 377903

Webcast event link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2916/46388

The participant phone numbers and webcast event link will be shown on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website at https://www.lftdpartners.com/investors.

The webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website.

Although attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the earnings conference call, attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing them to: jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing and profitable companies that sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products, emerging psychedelic products, and other alternative lifestyle products. LFTD Partners' first wholly-owned subsidiary is Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin, which sells award-winning hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other psychedelic and alternative lifestyle products under its flagship brands Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum. LFTD Partners also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc., all located in Bend, Oregon.

Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and www.LiftedMade.com.

CONTACTS:
LFTD Partners Inc.
Attn: Gerard M. Jacobs, CEO
Phone: (847) 915-2446
Email: GerardMJacobs@LFTDPartners.com
Website: www.LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711684/LFTD-Partners-Inc-to-Hold-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-August-12-2022

