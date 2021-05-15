U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +1.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +20.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.46 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,071.52
    -2,155.20 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

LG's 2021 soundbars arrive in the US starting at $179

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

LG has announced the pricing and availability of its 2021 soundbar lineup for the US. Since the models play audio from televisions via TV Sound Mode Share, you can enjoy the benefits of LG TVs' AI Sound Pro feature. The capability uses artificial intelligence to analyze and automatically adjust sounds, depending on the content genre (news, music or cinema) you're listening to. Most of the soundbars in the lineup are now available from retailers, including the most expensive options: the SP9YA and the SP8YA. 

Both models are compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri, enabling voice control. They also work with Apple's AirPlay 2, so you can stream, control and share content directly from an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac. Another common feature between the two is AI Room calibration, which uses spatial awareness technology to optimize sound output for any room the device is in. The SP9YA (520W, 5.1.2 channel) and the SP8YA (440W, 3.1.2 channel) will set you back $999 and $799, respectively. 

As you probably expect, the two most expensive models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, thanks to their up-firing speakers that make 3D audio experiences possible. If that's the main feature you're after, though, you can also consider the cheaper SPD7Y that has the same capability. All three feature 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision, as well. The SPD7Y (380W, 3.1.2 channel) soundbar will only cost you $399, but it won't be available until mid-June. 

Finally, the SP7Y (440W, 5.1 channel) and SP2 (100W, 2.1 channel) models are now available for purchase for $449 and $179, respectively. All soundbars except the SP2 support Hi-Res Audio and are capable of providing lossless playback at 24bit/192kHz for the SP9YA and at 24bit/96kHz for the SP8YA, SP7Y and SPD7Y. In addition to these five soundbars, LG will also be releasing the SN11RG, SN10Y and GX sound bars throughout 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy impressed with Justin Fields’ first day at rookie minicamp

    The Chicago Bears opened rookie minicamp on Friday. According to comments from Matt Nagy, former Ohio State QB Justin Fields was impressive.

  • Maybe SPACs were a bad idea after all

    All that’s to say that I missed Coinbase and DoorDash earnings when they came out. Catching us up, Coinbase met its forecasts that it had previously released (more here), and today its stock is flat. DoorDash, in contrast, beat market expectations and is currently up just over 25% as I write to you.

  • Apple Stores in the US will keep mask mandates in place, for now

    Visiting an Apple Store in the US? For now, you'll still need to wear a mask.

  • What to expect at Google I/O 2021

    We don’t know everything Google has in store for Google I/O 2021, but we have some educated guesses — and a few things we’re hoping against hope to see. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, and what you can expect to learn more about once the event kicks off in earnest.

  • President Biden revokes Trump order limiting social media protections

    President Biden has revoked a Trump executive order that let the federal government intervene when companies cracked down on social media posts.

  • 'Chaos Monkeys' author calls Apple's statement on his departure defamatory

    An Apple Inc engineer who left the company this week after thousands of coworkers signed a petition calling for him to be sacked said on Twitter he was fired "in a snap decision" and that Apple made defamatory statements about him. Apple said on Wednesday that Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined its advertising business in April, was no longer with the company. The iPhone maker made the move after more than 2,000 Apple employees signed an internal petition objecting to what they denounced as sexist and racist views in his 2016 book "Chaos Monkeys" about working in Silicon Valley.

  • Facebook users bypass misinformation rules with anti-vaccine profile frames

    Three months after the company banned vaccine misinformation, CNBC has found evidence of people using one of Facebook's own features to skirt its policies.

  • Twitter's subscription service might cost $3 per month

    A leak hints that Twitter's upcoming subscription service, Blue, will cost $3 per month with features like Undo Tweets and Collections.

  • Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: Shoddy software mars great hardware

    The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is an impressively thin and light 15-inch laptop with a vibrant AMOLED screen. But its webcam is utterly horrible.

  • China's Tianwen-1 mission has successfully landed on Mars

    China's Mars mission has successfully reached the planet's surface.

  • Sega considers reviving classics like 'Crazy Taxi' and 'Jet Set Radio'

    Sega is considering reviving multiple classic game franchises, including 'Crazy Taxi' and 'Jet Set Radio.'

  • Waymo had to rescue an autonomous van that was confused by safety cones

    Programming a computer to understand and navigate roads designed for human drivers is hard.

  • Google Home Max is $150 for the first time since Black Friday

    A4C has discounted the smart speaker to $199.95. Using the checkout code “SLICK25,” you can get an additional $49.98 off the Home Max, making it $149.97 before tax and shipping.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls for Second Straight Day After Tesla Action; Ether Follows

    “What saddens me is the way the weak hands and recent buyers see Elon Musk as a prophet, powerhouse and decisive figure in bitcoin,” said one trader.

  • Wall St sees chance of higher bid for Kansas City Southern from Canadian Pacific

    (Reuters) -Wall Street is expecting Canadian Pacific to raise its offer for Kansas City Southern even at the cost of more debt to win the bidding war with larger Canadian railroad rival Canadian National. In the latest twist to the takeover saga, the U.S. railroad operator on Thursday accepted Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer, leaving Canadian Pacific just five business days to make a new offer. Analysts said Canadian Pacific was unlikely to let go a chance to be the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada easily even though it had said it would not leverage its books to outbid Canadian National.

  • Japan’s Topix Three-Day Slump Hasn’t Prompted BOJ to Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan, which has helped to prop up the country’s equity market for over a decade, refrained from buying stock funds this week despite the Topix index posting its biggest three-day loss since June. That’s left some investors a little baffled.When local shares were trading at multi-year highs earlier in 2021, the central bank scrapped an annual 6 trillion yen ($54.8 billion) target for purchases of exchange-traded funds, highlighting instead that it would prefer to buy “during times of heightened market instability.”Yet the central bank didn’t buy stock funds in the three days through Thursday despite sizable market drops, and has bought only once since the start of April, when the changes it made to its stock-buying program came into effect.Asked at a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday why the BOJ had not bought not despite the declines, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was equivocal.“We’re not making purchases under any automatic rules, we just look at the state and movements of the market and make a practical decision,” Kuroda said. “It could have an unforeseen impact on the market to say that in a certain situation we will take a certain action.”Kuroda said that the bank would continue to make “bold” ETF purchases as necessary. But the central bank’s absence is forcing some to reevaluate their expectations.“It’s going to be negative for equities in the near term,” said Hajime Sakai, chief fund manager at Mito Securities Co. “It seems like it’s better not to bet on BOJ ETF purchases.”Sakai is among those who say they’re unsure of what the current trigger is for the BOJ to buy ETFs. While the central bank has never made those conditions explicit, a decline in the Topix of 0.5% during the morning session was at one point seen to trigger purchases. Sakai said he was unsure if the current trigger is a 2% decline, or a two-day drop of a certain extent.With the BOJ buying ETFs on April 21, when the Topix fell 2.2% in the morning, but not on May 11 when the index slid just shy of that, a 2% drop might seem like a candidate. But declines of that magnitude are rare, with Topix falling that much in the morning only twice in the past 12 months.The pain is all the sharper for the Nikkei 225, with the BOJ ending its purchases of ETFs tracking the index in April. The gauge lost 7% in the three days through Thursday, giving up almost all its 2021 gains. Stocks rebounded on Friday, with the Nikkei adding 1.6% and the Topix 1.3%.Read more: BOJ’s Snub of Nikkei 225 May Spell Pain for Venerable GaugeAs the rebound suggests, the long-term impact of the BOJ’s absence may not be so dramatic. Some doubt how impactful the decade-long buying program has been in the first place.“I think the evidence is that, their buying has done very little,” said Nicholas Smith, a strategist at CLSA Securities Japan Co.Sakai argues that over the long term, the market will get used to the new normal. “From a medium to long term perspective, it’s not something to worry too much about,” he said.(Updates with quote in 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Next Brexit Test Is a Carbon Market With High Volatility Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. is set to start its own carbon market with the aim of putting a price on polluting that it hopes will help achieve the country’s ambitious climate goals.The first auction of emission permits on May 19 is the latest test of how the country copes with the separation from the European Union, its largest trading partner.Until January, Britain was part of the EU’s emissions trading system, the world’s largest cap-and-trade program and the centerpiece of the bloc’s efforts to limit climate change. By going it alone, the U.K. is forgoing a 16-year-old market that helped cut EU emissions by almost a quarter in the past two decades.The U.K. auction will be keenly watched to see how close prices will be to those in Europe, where emission costs have doubled in the past six months to a record. Too high a price could tilt the economic playing field against U.K. companies by overburdening them with permit costs, while one too low diminishes the incentive to invest in low-carbon technology.While the U.K. market was designed to be almost exactly like the EU system, there are a few key differences.The main one is that it’s much smaller. That means there are far fewer industrial and power-sector emissions that need permits. The U.K. is set to auction about 83 million permits this year, compared to more than 700 million for the EU.It’s an issue market participants are concerned about. Earlier this year representatives from industry groups in the U.K. and Europe wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to link the carbon trading system with the larger EU system. That would mean permits from both the U.K. and EU could be used to account for emissions in either.The smaller market size also raises the risk of bigger price swings. An emissions trading system is meant to give businesses an indication of when is a good time to invest in lower-carbon alternatives. A high degree of volatility could hurt confidence that the emissions price is a reliable figure.“It’s an emissions trading system for a very small market, which makes no sense,” said Jan Ahrens, head of research at SparkChange, a platform to facilitate investments in carbon markets. “That has the risk of having high price volatility.”Volatility and a surging price could also be affected by how much financial players buy into the market. Demand from investment funds helped drive the gains in the EU carbon price this year. Ahrens said the investors he works with are eager to buy British carbon.So how much will emissions cost in the U.K.? The main indicator is the EU carbon price, which has gained more than 70% this year to a peak of 56.90 euros per metric ton, or 49.01 pounds, on Friday.The U.K. market is set to be oversupplied from the outset, a bearish indicator for prices. The cap for total emissions is about 156 million tons, compared with about 97 million tons of actual emissions estimated by BloombergNEF. That surplus is intentional, allowing market participants to accumulate permits to hedge for future years. The cap will likely be revised in the coming years to shrink with the U.K.’s plans to rapidly cut emissions this decade.There is also a safety net built into the British system. Unlike the EU, the U.K. has a price floor so that permits can’t be auctioned below 22 pounds. But similar to the EU, there’s a mechanism for the government to add permits to the market if prices rise too far, too fast.U.K. Plans Deeper Carbon Cuts to Spur Climate Change FightIt’s a part of the U.K.’s effort to ensure that the system works as planned, that companies that need permits can get them and that prices don’t bounce around too much after the market’s launch.“This is the first year, so they want to make sure the market is effective,” said Bo Qin, analyst at BloombergNEF. “Not too high, not too low,”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Retail Sales Stall After Latest Wave of Stimulus Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales stalled in April following a sharp advance in the prior month when pandemic-relief checks provided millions of Americans with increased spending power.The value of overall retail purchases were essentially unchanged last month following an upwardly revised 10.7% gain in March that was the second-largest in records back to 1992, Commerce Department figures showed Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% April gain.The total value of retail sales was a record $619.9 billion in April, supporting economists’ forecasts for strong household spending for the remainder of the year.While consumers may begin shift more of their spending money to services such as entertainment and travel as pandemic fears dissipate, elevated savings supported by fiscal stimulus should underpin retail demand.“American shoppers took a breather in April after splurging earlier this year after two rounds of big stimulus payments,” Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note. “But with more than half of the states now fully open for business and more quickly advancing their schedules, shoppers won’t be staying home for long.”Clothing, RestaurantsEight of 13 retail categories registered declines in April sales, with the largest percentage decrease at clothing stores. Purchases at restaurants and auto dealers increased.U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields declined in early trading Friday.Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers climbed 2.9% in April, even as automakers faced production constraints due to the global semiconductor shortage.So-called control group sales, which exclude more volatile categories including food services, car dealers, and gasoline stations, dropped 1.5% in April after an upwardly revised 7.6% jump in March.The value of restaurant receipts rose 3% after a 13.5% March gain as states across the country eased restrictions on indoor dining capacity.Digging DeeperClothing-store sales dropped 5.1% after a 22.7% surgeSales at non-store retailers, which include e-commerce, fell 0.6% in AprilGeneral merchandise store sales fell 4.9% and the value of purchases at sporting goods outlets dropped 3.6%Gas station receipts decreased 1.1%. The retail figures aren’t adjusted for price changes, so sales reflect both changes in costs and demand.A separate report Friday showed that U.S. manufacturing output rose in April by slightly more than expected, suggesting further improvement for factories that are otherwise buffeted by supply shortages and shipping challenges.Read More: U.S. Manufacturing Output Increased 0.4% in April(Updates with markets and economist reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Musk’s Bitcoin Concerns Sink Crypto-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks exposed to cryptocurrencies slumped around the world after Elon Musk voiced concerns over Bitcoin’s energy usage, delivering a blow to the digital asset’s standing within global markets just a few months after the billionaire CEO of Tesla Inc. became one of its biggest supporters.Crypto shares from the U.S. to Asia slid as Bitcoin plunged as much as 15%, sinking to a low of $46,045 before trimming the decline. Musk said he was worried over the “rapidly increasing” use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, and suspended Tesla purchases with the asset, indicating he might favor other cryptocurrencies that don’t use as much energy.Digital asset technology company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 14% to the lowest since Jan. 27, as peer Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled 16%, while Microstrategy Inc., which has put billions of dollars into Bitcoin, sank 9.9% Thursday. Coinbase Global Inc., which runs the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, dropped as much as 6.5% in late trading after quarterly results, adding to its largest ever decline on Thursday.A “shocker from Musk,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note to clients. “The nature of Bitcoin mining has not changed in the last three months, which speaks to why backtracking on the crypto transaction three months later is a very surprising and confusing move to both Tesla and crypto investors.”Worries deepened after a Bloomberg News report that Binance Holdings Ltd. is under investigation by the Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service. Officials who probe money laundering and tax offenses have sought information from individuals with insight into Binance’s business, according to people with knowledge of the matterTesla announced in February that it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and signaled an intent to begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment.In Asia, Monex Group Inc., whose ownership of crypto exchange Coincheck Inc. had made it the second-best performing stock in Japan in 2021, dropped 11%. Nexon Co., which just last month became the first Japanese firm to make a significant bet with a $100 million purchase of the cryptocurrency, slumped 14%, the most since August 2019, though a poor growth outlook given at its earnings also weighed on sentiment.In Europe, crypto-miner Argo Blockchain Plc slid 6.9%, blockchain technology firm On-Line Blockchain Plc lost 9.8% and crypto infrastructure group Northern Data AG dropped 5.8% to its lowest level since Feb. 1.Tesla SlipsTesla’s own shares fell 3.1%, its eighth decline in nine days, adding to a roughly 30% slide since the company announced the Bitcoin investment in February. After last year’s huge rally, the stock has suffered from lofty trader expectations despite posting a record quarterly profit last month. It’s also been among the stocks hit by this week’s selling in tech equities, with concerns around rising inflation fueling fears of higher interest rates.“Not accepting Bitcoin does not change the thesis or growth trajectory for the electric vehicle story, however it does add to the noise and volatility around the name at a time in which risk assets are under enormous selling pressure,” added Wedbush’s Ives.Musk said in his post that Tesla wouldn’t be selling any Bitcoin and aimed to use it for transactions once mining shifted to a more sustainable energy. “We believe it has a promising future,” he wrote, “but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.”That puts Musk at odds with ARK Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood, who last month shared research that she said would “debunk the myth that Bitcoin mining” is bad for the environment. Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF, which has been having a miserable month and has Coinbase as its ninth-largest holding, rose 2.2% after closing at the lowest level since November on Wednesday.Bitcoin was down 10% to $48,903 at 4:09 p.m. in New York.(Updates shares with closing prices, Binance probe in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Single taxpayers who lost work in 2020 could see extra refund money soonest

    The IRS detailed on how it will handle a mixup involving a tax break for jobless benefits that became law a month after many already filed returns.