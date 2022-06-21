U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,727.00
    +51.25 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,248.00
    +379.00 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,458.75
    +162.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.80
    +25.70 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.19
    +1.63 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.70
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1380
    +0.0530 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,087.10
    +1,067.81 (+5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.75
    +19.82 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.03
    +7.22 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

LG Ads Solutions Enables Data-driven Planning, Activation, Measurement and Advanced Analytics for Media Buyers with Magnite

Magnite, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • MGNI

Collaboration pairs one of the world’s largest ACR datasets with the largest independent SSP

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced a multi-year deal with LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV and cross-screen advertising company. Magnite will have access to LG Ads Solutions’ audience-level automatic content recognition (ACR) data for planning, activation, measurement, and advanced analytics across its industry-leading supply-side platform (SSP). Through the agreement, audience-level ACR data from opted-in LG smart TVs in the U.S. will be made available across Magnite’s U.S. inventory footprint, and will expand to other countries starting in 2023.

Media buyers are increasingly seeking greater insights into campaign reach and frequency across platforms, and ACR data is one of the top data types used to inform CTV advertising decisions. This development marks a natural next step on the path toward scaling ACR technology and unlocks more possibilities for advertisers.

The benefits to media buyers are immediate as the companies have completed all data integrations. This multi-year deal provides unique access to data, inventory, and analytics to the buy side.

“Magnite’s vantage point as the largest independent CTV SSP make them the ideal choice for fueling our streaming and cross-screen ad business, which has already seen tremendous momentum in the past twelve months,” said Raghu Kodige, CEO of LG Ads Solutions. “As we continue to expand access to our audience data in order to support a healthy planning, activation and measurement ecosystem, Magnite helps us enable advertisers to better understand how and where their campaigns are working. We’re excited to be working with their team to bring more transparency and visibility to the industry.”

“ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “By providing secure access at scale to this valuable piece of the puzzle, we are enabling buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear. Activation is also DSP agnostic, so buyers have the flexibility to choose the demand-side platforms they want to use.”

“We are thrilled to see two leading CTV companies coming together to make media planning, buying and measurement simpler,” said Sean Muzzy, CEO, North America, Kinesso. “Being able to apply granular audience-level ACR data at massive scale across both managed service and addressable campaigns makes CTV and cross-screen advertising far more efficient and effective.”

“Omnicom Media Group has been working with both LG Ads and Magnite to enable greater transparency and more reliable targeting capabilities across the CTV marketplace. We expect this partnership to enable us to combine the strength of Omni’s Audiences with LG’s ACR data targeting and Magnite’s scale to improve verified audience delivery across our CTV targeted campaign,” said Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer for Omnicom Media Group.

About Magnite
We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About LG Ads Solutions
LG Ads Solutions is a leader in convergent TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented TV landscape, and maximize return on ad spend. The company brings together LG’s years of experience in delivering premium home entertainment products to consumers worldwide, with big TV audience data and Video AI designed to connect brands with audiences across all screens and understand resulting business outcomes. We are growing fast globally, and we are hiring! Contact us at info@lgads.tv.

Media Contact:

 

Charlstie Veith

Bill Daddi

Magnite

Daddi Brand Communications for LG Ads

516-300-3569

 

cveith@magnite.com

 


