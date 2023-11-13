LG announces 170 layoffs in Holland, cites expansion transition

HOLLAND — A landmark expansion billed as transformational has left the jobs of some LG Energy Solution employees on the chopping block, according to an email obtained by The Sentinel on Monday, Nov. 13.

In the email sent to employees Monday, LG President of Michigan Charles Hyun announced approximately 170 production team members will be laid off in the coming months.

Hyun cited the expansion as a reason for the layoffs.

"As we continue our mass expansion and renovations, LG Energy Solution Michigan is transitioning and retooling some production lines from our current production facility to our second factory within our Holland site," he wrote. "As a result, less staff will be needed as some production lines are transitioned."

He also cited "automakers realigning the speed of the EV transition," though he didn't elaborate on what that meant.

LG announced the $1.7 billion expansion in early 2022. The development was meant to create 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025, spread over 1 million square feet. A deadline to meet that target from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in exchange for two $10 million grants was already pushed back by one year in June. The company blamed a limited labor force.

The plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, first opened in 2010. A "third phase," which hasn't received local approval from Holland City Council, was announced in October, the outcome of a $3 billion partnership with Toyota. Officials say the additional expansion, if approved, will mean another building for LG, but not more open positions, thanks to "smart factory technology."

That project, another 53,000 square feet of manufacturing space, has a PA 198 tax abatement up for consideration by Holland City Council on Wednesday. It was not immediately clear how the layoffs may impact employment-based funding or approvals moving forward, but city documents say the project was supposed to retain 155 full-time positions.

In his email, Hyun said the layoffs are expected between December and January, with all affected team members notified by the end of November. Severance is equal to two weeks base pay.

“We are deeply saddened to deliver news of layoffs and want to assure you that we made every effort to avoid this circumstance,” Hyun wrote. “On behalf of the management team at LGESMI, I would like to express my great appreciation for the efforts our team members have made to grow with our growing company."

In a statement provided by LG Communications Manager Val Gent, the company reiterated Hyun’s points and said the future is still bright for LG.

