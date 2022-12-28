U.S. markets closed

LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ UP' APPLIANCES

·2 min read

Delivering an Uplifting Customer Experience, LG's New Home Appliances Can be Upgraded with New Features Tailored to Different Needs and Lifestyles

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its LG ThinQ™ UP upgradeable home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, oven ranges, and dishwashers. Able to adapt to the unique needs and changing lifestyles of each customer, LG's appliances enable users to enjoy new features and functions without having to make any additional purchases. Launched in South Korea in January, 2022, LG ThinQ UP will begin rolling out internationally starting from March, 2023, in the U.S., with availability in other key markets to follow.

LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ UP' APPLIANCES
LG ANNOUNCES GLOBAL LAUNCH OF REVOLUTIONARY LG 'THINQ UP' APPLIANCES

Built around the customer-centric concept of Evolving with You, LG ThinQ UP appliances can incorporate new features throughout their life – providing more value to users, over time. LG will continuously develop easy-to-install software updates and hardware add-ons, delivering specialized options and new conveniences based on the usage patterns and suggestions of ThinQ UP appliance owners.

One of the custom features available to download in 2023, Laundry Saver Mode can be applied to dryer models with ThinQ UP. Extremely useful for those times when you can't unload the dryer right away, Laundry Saver keeps the drum tumbling after the cycle has finished (and until the dryer door is opened) to help prevent wrinkles and odors. Another feature on offer is Improved Nighttime Brightness Control for refrigerators with ThinQ UP, which makes the fridges' interior lighting softer at nighttime so as not to 'blind' users when they open the door. All new software features are optional, and can be easily downloaded from the LG ThinQ app.1

LG ThinQ UP
LG ThinQ UP

"A new paradigm in the home appliance industry, LG ThinQ UP is an innovative, new solution that delivers unprecedented customer value and differentiated user experiences," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to offer sophisticated lifestyle solutions that provide personalized performance, convenient features and customizable upgradability."

Visitors can experience all of LG's latest innovations, including the new ThinQ UP appliances, at the company's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8.

1 ThinQ UP features are available on the limited product models launched after the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

