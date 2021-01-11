LG dials up the brightness on its 2021 mid-range OLED TVs

With its latest midrange OLED TVs, LG is tackling one of the biggest issues with the tech: a lack of brightness. The new G1-series models use new panel technology called “OLED evo” with a new “luminous element” that’s designed to improve brightness along with clarity and resolution, LG announced at CES 2021.

LG also revealed some details about its C1-series OLED TVs, which will vary in size from 48- to 83-inches and come with a “Gallery Mount” stand if you don’t want to mount them on a wall. Those (along with the G1 and other models) will feature new Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processors that can “analyze and optimize content,” according to LG. LG’s AI Picture Pro feature will also offer scene detection that can analyze scenes and improve the picture quality accordingly (hopefully, it will be easy to turn off).

LG C-Series OLED TVs

The C1- and G1-series will also get a new version of LG’s Sound Pro. That feature will do virtual 5.1.2 surround sound up-mixing on the TVs built-in speakers, and automatically level volumes when you’re changing channels.

The new OLEDs will also be powered by LG’s latest webOS 6.0 smart platform. As we detailed earlier, the updated software has a new user interface along with support for NFC remote pairing. Plus, a new version of ThinQ AI delivers more voice command control than before via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

LG QNED 8K TVs

LG also promises a better gaming experience via a new Game Optimizer, along with features like a 1 millisecond response time, low input lag and four HDMI 2.1 ports. All C1 and G1 models also support G-Sync, FreeSync and variable refresh rate.

LG will reveal more about its full C1- and G1-series lineups at a later date, but you can expect 55- and 65-inch models in both series, along with a 77-inch G1 and 48- and 83-inch C1 models. LG also revealed that its QNED mini-LED lineup will be available in sizes from 65 to 86 inches.