LG CEO TO SHARE COMPANY'S VISION FOR THE FUTURE AT CES 2023

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced that it will be making an in-person return to CES®, operating a physical exhibition booth and holding its LG World Premiere press conference on the ground in Las Vegas this January. The press conference, themed 'Life's Good,' is scheduled to get under way at 08:00 (PST) on January 4 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

To begin the event, CEO William Cho will take to the stage to present his vision for the future of LG, sharing key areas of focus for 2023 and beyond. CEO Cho will touch on the company's innovations for a better life, the new challenges it undertook to expand customer experiences and LG's unrelenting promise to protect the environment and contribute to the creation of a more inclusive society.

LG will also debut its latest innovative products and smart lifestyle solutions designed to provide exceptional customer experiences and value. This includes the LG OLED TV, which is taking the next step forward in celebration of its tenth anniversary, and a new paradigm of home appliances providing new value even after purchase.

The press conference will be livestreamed on the company's website (www.LG.com/CES2023) and LG Global YouTube channel, where visitors can also check out all of the new LG lifestyle solutions unveiled at CES 2023.

