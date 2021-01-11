U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,801.40
    -23.28 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,009.23
    -88.74 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,058.99
    -142.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,087.51
    -4.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.08
    -0.16 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    +13.20 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.50 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0061 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1320
    +0.0270 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1320
    +0.1830 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,502.43
    -2,834.49 (-8.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.57
    -66.34 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,798.48
    -74.78 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.93 (+2.36%)
     

Watch LG's CES event in 9 minutes

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

From rollable phones to air-purifying masks, LG had plenty to show off during its CES 2021 keynote, including a virtual human presenter. Of course, this being LG, there was plenty of news on the TV and monitor fronts. The company unveiled its first 4K UltraFine monitor with an OLED screen, along with a bevy of details on OLED and Mini LED-powered QNED displays. Meanwhile, LG’s 2021 TVs will include a game optimization mode and add built-in support for Google Stadia later this year.

Elsewhere, LG revamped its lineup of Gram laptops and revealed a stick vacuum cleaner that empties itself while charging. The company also offered a look at some other smart appliances, including a laundry system that uses AI to detect fabric textures and load size to automatically select the right wash motions and drying temperatures.

  • Parler sues Amazon, leveling far-fetched antitrust allegations

    Parler has sued Amazon after the beleaguered conservative social media site was expelled from AWS, filing a fanciful complaint alleging the internet giant took it out for political reasons — and in an antitrust conspiracy to benefit Twitter. Regarding the "political animus" it is difficult to speak to Parler's reasoning, since that argument is supported nowhere in the suit — it simply is never referred to again. There is the suggestion that Amazon has shown more tolerance for offending content on Twitter than on Parler, but this isn't well substantiated.

  • Elon Musk Told Twitter to 'Use Signal,' Investors Plowed Into the Wrong one

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-word app recommendation from Elon Musk has turned into a massive rally in the shares of a tiny medical device company in another case of mistaken identity.“Use Signal,” the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer wrote on Twitter on Jan. 7, apparently referring to the encrypted messaging service. By the end of the day, Signal Advance Inc. shares had surged more than sixfold. That was enough to push Signal Advance’s rally more than 5,100% in three trading days giving it a market valuation of $390 million.Despite reports about the confusion on Friday, the stock has continued to rally. Shares of the Rosharon, Texas-based company surged as much as 885% on Monday before paring the gains.“We strongly recommend people do their due diligence and always invest with care,” the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Chris Hymel, said when reached by phone on Monday. Signal Advance doesn’t have an association with Musk or the Signal app, he said.Signal Advance hasn’t filed an annual report with the Securities and Exchange Commission since 2019. The company had no revenue from 2014 to 2016, according to the filing. The misunderstanding is the latest example of ticker mixup. The popularity of Zoom Video Communications Inc. in recent years resulted in brief surges in the shares of Zoom Technologies Inc., after traders confused its ticker symbol ZOOM with that of the video-conferencing company. Zoom Technologies, a Beijing-based maker of mobile phone components, later changed its ticker to ZTNO.The other Signal is a closely held not-for-profit organization with a messaging service that’s similar to Facebook Inc.’s WhatsApp.In response to a comment on Twitter, Musk said he donated to Signal a year ago and plans to give more in the future. (Adds comment from Signal Advance chief executive in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Plummets as Miners Sell Inventory, Spot Markets Panic

    Bitcoin fell sharply early on Monday, having failed to establish a foothold above $40,000 over the weekend.

  • Forget About Salesforce, Analyst Says. Buy These 5 Cloud Stocks Instead.

    (CRM) was a cloud software pioneer. Cloud computing had a huge year in 2020, and the trend should continue in 2021, as businesses shift more of their computing resources out of proprietary data centers to public clouds operated by (MSFT) (ticker:MSFT), (GOOGL) (GOOGL), and others. Salesforce (CRM), alas, might not be the best way to play it.

  • NIO stock hits record highs after unveiling new Sedan, powerful battery pack

    NIO (NIO) opened at a record high this morning after big reveals during the electric vehicle maker’s investor day over the weekend.

  • ‘Prepare to lose all your money’ — regulator’s blunt warning on bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

    The U.K.'s financial regulator on Monday issued a very blunt warning about the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

  • Bitcoin and Tesla Have Gotten the Fed's Attention

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The Federal Reserve isn’t happy about the pervasive talk of asset bubbles.Consider Tesla Inc., for instance. From my Bloomberg Opinion colleague John Authers: “The risks far outweigh the potential rewards. The more we see of such crazy behavior, the more we should prepare to take evasive action against a true investment bubble.” Or cryptocurrencies, from Scott Minerd, chief investment officer with Guggenheim Investments: “Bitcoin’s parabolic rise is unsustainable in the near term.” More broadly, Bank of America Corp.’s checklist of signals that historically indicate an impending bear market correction in risk assets is starting to fill up.Now, the central bank hasn’t said directly that it’s worried about the surging price of Tesla shares and Bitcoin, and it likely never will. But the undertone from last week’s round of speakers could be interpreted as an early sign that the the Fed’s third mandate beyond maximum employment and stable prices — financial stability — is starting to weigh on some policy makers heading into 2021 as the stock market gets compared to a lucky slot machine.It’s one of the only explanations I can come up with for why Fed officials would bring up reducing their asset purchases — and possibly sooner than investors were expecting — when the U.S. labor market lost 140,000 jobs in December and the central bank’s preferred measure of inflation is around 1.4%. While I doubt any sort of tapering will happen this year, and this is largely just getting traders comfortable with that word, it’s possible that policy makers are now considering what sort of risks might be emerging from expectations that U.S. Treasury yields will be near record lows indefinitely.The most impressive element of last week’s rally in stocks was probably that it happened in the face of benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rising by more than 20 basis points, to 1.12%. The S&P 500 Index wobbled on Monday as yields climbed past 1.13% but remained relatively resilient considering the sharp drop in Bitcoin and Tesla. While it’s foolish to predict an exact level at which financial markets would find equilibrium, a simple chart of the past five years would suggest a move in 10-year yields to the pre-2020 record low of 1.32% would serve as an interesting test of stock-market strength. That’s not far off from the S&P 500’s dividend yield at this point.The typical thinking among bond traders just a short time ago was that the Fed would step in to halt a sustained move higher in yields. As recently as a month ago, many expected the central bank to alter its asset purchases and buy more longer-dated Treasuries. Not only does that seem to be off the table, but, as minutes of the December meeting showed last week, there’s a serious effort to think about how best to scale back asset purchases. Here’s Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on tapering:“I could see, potentially, that occurring at the very end of 2021 or early 2022. But it is all going to depend on the course of the economy, which will depend on the course of the virus,” Harker said Thursday while answering questions after a speech at a virtual event. “It could cause disruption in the markets if we try to do it too soon,” he said. “So, I have many degrees of caution on this, to just be steady as she goes until we start to really see the economy healing.”And Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic:“In our statement, we said we wanted to make significant progress towards the goal. I don’t think we necessarily have to get to the goal,” Bostic said in a televised interview with Fox Business recorded Wednesday and broadcast Thursday. “I’m definitely open to the possibility that we may pull it back sooner than people expect.”And Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan:While the pandemic will likely be a drag on the economy “for a good part of 2021,” once the recovery is established and a large part of the population is vaccinated, Fed officials should start to consider “when we can start tapering,” Kaplan said. “There will be a point at which it’ll be much healthier for the economy and for the markets to be weaning off some of these extraordinary measures,” he added.And Chicago Fed President Charles Evans:“It could be the case that things are going a lot better, and we do end up doing some type of tapering” in late 2021 or early 2022, he tells reporters on a conference call.That is a lot of taper talk all of a sudden. Perhaps it’s because Democrats swept the Georgia elections, raising the likelihood that more fiscal aid will turbocharge the economy faster than if Congress were divided. Either way, both because of government stimulus and the prospect of the Fed paring back asset purchases, Bank of America’s Mark Cabana has warned of “upside risks” to the bank’s year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields of 1.5%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts raised their forecast to 1.45% from 1.3%.Cutting through some of the noise, the most crucial guidance last week came from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who stated: “My economic outlook is consistent with us keeping the current pace of purchases throughout the remainder of the year.” While he said that could change, “it could be quite some time before we would think about tapering the pace of our purchases.”It feels as if that horse is already out of the barn. Even if thinking about tapering doesn’t lead to any imminent action, the tilt toward scaling back asset purchases, even modestly, calls into question one of the strongest pillars of the rally in risky assets over the past several months. And while it’s true that previous cases of the Fed winding down its quantitative easing programs have had the counterintuitive impact of lowering Treasury yields, there’s no guarantee that will happen again if fiscal policy is as accommodative as it might be.The Fed wants to foster a strong labor market and inflation reliably above 2% so that it can eventually operate away from the zero lower bound of interest rates. It remains an open question whether it can make that happen and just how long that will take coming out of a global pandemic.But on the way to reaching those goals, there’s a level of rampant speculation in asset prices that even the Fed will seek to stymie, whether in Bitcoin or Tesla, the ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund or special-purpose acquisition companies. Central bankers’ taper talk last week might have been the first shot across the bow.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Brian Chappatta is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering debt markets. He previously covered bonds for Bloomberg News. He is also a CFA charterholder.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla's access to low cost capital means 'upward stock spiral': BofA analyst

    Tesla shares were trading down about 5% by mid-session on Monday, poised to break its longest winning streak on record. The decline comes despite a price target increase to $900 from $500 at BofA Securities.

  • Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items

    Amazon and Walmart have found that for some goods, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

  • Elon Musk tweet sends this stock up 1,500% in 24 hours — may be a sign of market bubble

    Has the stock market lost its mind? Maybe, suggests this strategist after seeing insane action in one stock following a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • NIO Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    If anyone was under the impression electric vehicle stocks would pause for a breather following 2020’s blistering rise, they forgot to hand Nio (NIO) the memo. The Chinese EV maker has seamlessly advanced into 2021, with shares already up by 31% since the turn of year.The company has been a prime beneficiary of the current trend for both EV makers and growth stocks. Following the recent annual Nio Day event, J.P. Morgan analyst Nick Lai counts “four strategic milestones,” why he believes Nio will “continue to trade more like a fast-growth technology/EV stock than a carmaker.”These include the pivot away from the existing products’ Mobileye EQ4 solution to an in-house autonomous driving (AD) solution based on Nvidia architecture. A solid-state battery for the next new model - an ET7 sedan - boasting 150kwh capacity or range of more than 1,000km, and the “commercialization of LiDar to deliver super-sensing capability on ET7.”Most intriguing of all, however, will be the “beginning of content monetization – e.g. AD as a service.”Lai believes this opens up a whole new world of monetization possibilities for car makers and suggests “future cars will be like smartphones with wheels.”For Nio’s next model, the ET7 sedan, owners will be able to access a full AD service for Rmb680 a month.“Assuming 5-7 years of usage,” Lai says, “Cumulative payment would be similar or higher than the one-time AD option payment at Tesla or Xpeng.”In the future, Lai expects Nio will ramp up content monetization revenue in other products or services.The analyst’s sensitivity analysis suggests “such content revenue could increase rapidly from 2022, implying accretion of equity present value of ~US$21-35/shr.”Accordingly, Lai reiterates an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on NIO shares and bumped the price target up from $50 to a Street high of $75. Investors could be pocketing gains of 18%, should Lai’s thesis play out over the coming months. (To watch Lai’s track record, click here)Nio has decent support amongst Lai’s colleagues, but its current valuation presents a conundrum. NIO's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 8 Buys and 4 Holds. However, the share gains keep coming in thick and fast, and the $52.28 average price target now suggests shares will decline by ~19% over the next 12 months. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • EV Stocks: Lordstown Hits Orders Milestone, Faraday In Talks To Go Public

    Lordstown reported more than 100,000 commercial preorders for its Endurance EV pickup while Faraday plans to go public via SPAC. Lordstown stock jumped.

  • I have nearly $600,000 in student debt after getting four college degrees. Can I still buy a home?

    The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the process mortgage lenders use to underwrite home loans for people with student debt.

  • 12 Tax Deductions That Have Disappeared

    The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 made major changes to the tax code and were a mixed bag for some households. While the standard deduction nearly doubled and the child tax credit increased, many other deductions and credits were eliminated.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks with Over 9% Dividend Yield

    Markets ended 2020 on a high note, and have started 2021 on a bullish trajectory. All three major indexes have recently surged to all-time highs as investors seemingly looked beyond the pandemic and hoped for signs of a rapid recovery. Veteran strategist Edward Yardeni sees the economic recovery bringing its own slowdown with it. As the COVID vaccination program allows for further economic opening, with more people getting back to work, Yardeni predicts a wave of pent-up demand, increasing wages, and rising prices – in short, a recipe for inflation. “In the second half of the year we may be on the lookout for some consumer price inflation which would not be good for overvalued assets,” Yardeni noted.The warning sign to look for is higher yields in the Treasury bond market. If the Fed eases up on the low-rate policy, Yardeni sees Treasuries reflecting the change first.A situation like this is tailor-made for defensive stock plays – and that will naturally bring investors to look at high-yield dividend stocks. Opening up the TipRanks database, we’ve found three stocks featuring a hat trick of positive signs: A Strong Buy rating, dividend yields starting at 9% or better – and a recent analyst review pointing toward double-digit upside.CTO Realty Growth (CTO)We'll start with CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based real estate company that, last year, made an exciting decision for dividend investors: the company announced that it would change its tax status to that of a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the tax year ending December 31, 2020. REITs have long been known for their high dividend yields, a product of tax code requirements that these companies return a high percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. Dividends are usual route of that return.For background, CTO holds a varied portfolio of real estate investments. The holdings include 27 income properties in 11 states, totaling more than 2.4 million square feet, along with 18 leasable billboards in Florida. The income properties are mainly shopping centers and retail outlets. During the third quarter, the most recent reported, CTO sold off some 3,300 acres of undeveloped land for $46 million, acquired two income properties for $47.9 million, and collected ~93% of contractual base rents due. The company also authorized a one-time special distribution, in connection with its shift to REIT status; its purpose was to put the company in compliance with income return regulation during tax year 2020. The one-time distribution was made in cash and stock, and totaled $11.83 per share.The regular dividend paid in Q3 was 40 cents per common share. That was increased in Q4 to $1, a jump of 150%; again, this was done to put the company in compliance with REIT-status requirements. At the current dividend rate, the yield is 9.5%, far higher than the average among financial sector peer companies.Analyst Craig Kucera, of B. Riley, believes that CTO has plenty of options going forward to expand its portfolio through acquisition: “CTO hit the high end of anticipated disposition guidance at $33M in 4Q20, bringing YTD dispositions to nearly $85M, with the largest disposition affiliated with the exercise of a tenant's option to purchase a building from CTO in Aspen, CO. Post these dispositions, we estimate >$30M in cash and restricted cash for additional acquisitions, and we expect CTO to be active again in 1H21.”To this end, Kucera rates CTO a Buy along with a $67 price target. At current levels, his target implies a 60% one-year upside potential. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here)Overall, CTO has 3 reviews on record from Wall Street’s analysts, and they all agree that this stock is a Buy, making the analyst consensus of Strong Buy unanimous. The shares are priced at $41.85, and their average price target of $59.33 suggests room for ~42% growth in the year ahead. (See CTO stock analysis on TipRanks)Holly Energy Partners (HEP)The energy sector, with its high cash flows, is also known for its high-paying dividend stocks. Holly Energy Partners is a midstream transportation player in sector, providing pipeline, terminal, and storage services for producers of crude oil and petroleum distillate products. Holly bases most of its operations in the Colorado-Utah and New Mexico-Texas-Oklahoma regions. In 2019, the last full year for which numbers are available, the company saw $533 million in total revenues.The company’s revenues in 2020 slipped in the first and second quarters, but rebounded in Q3, coming in at $127.7 million. Holly reported at distributable cash flow – from which dividends are paid – of $76.9 million, up more than $8 million year-over-year. This supported a 35-cent dividend payment per regular share, or $1.40 annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields a strong 10%.Noting the dividend, Well Fargo analyst Michael Blum wrote, “Our model suggests the distribution is sustainable at this level as [lost revenue] is offset by inflation escalators in HEP's pipeline contracts and contributions from the Cushing Connect JV project. About 80% of HEP's distribution is tax-deferred.”Blum gives HEP a $20 price target and an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating. His target implies a 38% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Blum’s track record, click here)"Our rating primarily reflects the partnership's steady, fee-based cash flows, robust yield and conservative balance sheet,” Blum added.For the most part, Wall Street agrees with Blum’s assessment on HEP, as shown by the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is supported by 6 reviews, split 5 to 1 Buys versus Hold. The average price target, at $18.67, suggests that the stock has room to grow ~29% this year. (See HEP stock analysis on TipRanks)DHT Holdings (DHT)Midstreaming is only one part of the global oil industry’s transport network. Tankers are another, moving crude oil, petroleum products, and liquified natural gas around the world, in bulk. Bermuda-based DHT operates a fleet of 27 crude oil tankers, all rated VLCC (very large crude carrier). These vessels are 100% owned by the company, and range in tonnage from 298K to 320K. VLCCs are the workhorses of the global oil tanker network.After four quarters of sequential revenue gains, even through the ‘corona half’ of 1H20, DHT posted a sequential drop in revenues from 2Q20 to 3Q20. The top line that quarter fell from $245 million to $142 million. It’s important to note, however, that the 3Q revenue result was still up 36.5% year-over-year. EPS, at 32 cents, was a dramatic yoy turnaround from the 6-cent loss posted in 3Q19.DHT has a history of adjusting its dividend, when needed, to keep it in line with earnings. The company did that in Q3, and the 20-cent per regular share payment was the first dividend cut in 5 quarters. The general policy is a positive for dividend investors, however, as the company has not missed a dividend payment in 43 consecutive quarters – an admirable record. At 80 cents per share annualized, the dividend yields an impressive 14%.Kepler analyst Petter Haugen covers DHT, and he sees potential for increased returns in the company’s contract schedule. Haugen noted, “With 8 out of 16 vessels ending their TC contracts by end Q1 2021, we believe DHT is well positioned for when we expect freight rates to appreciate in H2 2021E.”Getting into more details, Haugen adds, “[The] main underlying drivers are still intact: fleet growth will be low (1% on average over 2020- 23E) and the US will still end up being a net seaborne exporter of crude oil, making further export growth from the US drive tanker demand. We expect spot rates to improve again during 2021E, shortly after oil demand has normalised. We expect average VLCC rates of USD41,000/day in 2022E and USD55,000/day in 2023E.”In line with his comments, Haugen rates DHT a Buy. His $7.40 target price suggests that this stock can grow 34% in the months ahead. (To watch Haugen’s track record, click here)The rest of the Street is getting onboard. 3 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $6.13 average price target puts the potential upside at ~11%. (See DHT stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Will Ford Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 1,000 investors on whether shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will reach $20 by 2022.Ford Stock Forecast Ford designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electric vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. The company has about 14% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe.Ford's mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development and vehicle integration, autonomous vehicle research and engineering, and autonomous vehicle transportation-as-a-service network development services.Ford's stock trades around $9 at time of publishing, off the 52-week low of $3.96.Sentiment was extremely tight for this week's study. A majority of investors, 52% to be exact, said Ford would not reach $20 per share by the end of 2022.Traders and investors who participated in our study reiterated that the overall U.S automobile industry is struggling as it attempts to adapt to rapid technological trends and the ongoing pandemic.Car manufacturing must be positioned in the electric vehicle market these days. Ford is working on a plan for its exposure to the electric car market. A more clear vision will definitely boost trust in the stock's future.The growing demand for EVs isn't surprising. Thanks to the rise in popularity of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) and as EVs come more into the mainstream, people are seeing many benefits of owning an EV including cost savings during ownership and much lower maintenance needs.See also: How To Buy Ford Stock.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Ford Or GM Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 tech stocks that are on fire in 2021 (hint: apple isn't one)

    Semiconductor stocks are rocking. Here's why.

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • Intel Will Likely Turn to Taiwan Semiconductor for Chips. Here’s Who Benefits Most.

    Intel’s rivals may get a boost if it decides to outsource some of its manufacturing to Taiwan Semiconductor, said Citigroup. But that isn’t a guarantee.