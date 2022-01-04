U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,793.54
    -3.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,799.65
    +214.59 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,622.72
    -210.08 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.87
    +23.56 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.07
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0047 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.2170
    +0.8810 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,988.63
    -435.81 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.56
    +10.21 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Watch LG's CES 2022 event in under five minutes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After many companies dropped out of CES 2022 over health and safety fears related to the new omicron coronavirus strain, LG was one of the first to host a keynote before the trade show’s official start on Wednesday. Thankfully, you don’t have to watch the entire event to see everything the company showed off. We’ve compiled all of LG’s major announcements into a video that clocks in at under five minutes. Expect to see its 2022 OLED TV lineup make an appearance. Oh, and make sure to stick around until the end to see an adorable delivery robot.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

