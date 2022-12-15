U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,071.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,770.00
    +19.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.40
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.22
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -5.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.41 (-6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2406
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3420
    -0.0730 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,814.69
    +19.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.61
    -1.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,135.58
    -20.63 (-0.07%)
     

LG DEBUTS SLEEK AND SPACIOUS COUNTER-DEPTH WITH MIRROR INSTAVIEW REFRIGERATOR AT CES 2023

·4 min read

Counter-depth French-Door Fridge Meets the Needs of Design and Function with Mirror InstaView™ Panel, Large Capacity and Four Types of Ice

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil their latest Counter-Depth MAX™ French-Door refrigerator at CES 2023, rounding out their suite of appliances with innovative InstaViewtechnology. Helping users create a more stylish kitchen that sits flush with the cabinetry and enjoy an upgraded culinary life, the new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirrored InstaView panel and unobtrusive pocket handles. It also provides four different types of ice and can keep food fresh longer with LG's advanced cooling technologies.1

The new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirrored InstaView™ panel and unobtrusive pocket handles, helping users create a more stylish kitchen and enjoy an upgraded culinary life.
The new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirrored InstaView™ panel and unobtrusive pocket handles, helping users create a more stylish kitchen and enjoy an upgraded culinary life.

The company's new 25.5-cu. ft. counter-depth refrigerator offers a generous capacity, despite a nine percent reduction in depth compared to a conventional French-Door model.1 To increase internal storage space, LG redesigned several of the fridge's core components – slimming-down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing thickness by applying enhanced insulation. Although its expansive interior provides 25 percent more room for storing food and drinks than LG's previous counter-depth models,2 the new French-Door model can still help to save space in the kitchen thanks to its smaller footprint.

The new model also brings a simple yet sophisticated aesthetic to the kitchen courtesy of LG's unique mirrored InstaView panel and flat door design. Bordered in sleek stainless steel, the mirror-coated glass of the seamless InstaView panel covers almost the entire right-hand door of the refrigerator. Just by knocking twice on the panel, users can check inside without having to open the door – a time-saving convenience that prevents cold air from escaping and energy from being wasted. The subtle, minimalist beauty and clean, modern lines of LG's latest InstaView are further enhanced by the discrete pocket handles applied to the fridge's flat doors.

Additionally, the new French-Door refrigerator can create four different types of ice: cubed ice, crushed ice, LG's exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice, and the new mini cubed ice. Helping to keep drinks refreshingly cool, LG's mini cubed ice makes a great addition to juices, sodas or cocktails. With four frozen choices at their disposal, users can select whichever style of ice best suits their need, their drink or the occasion.

Featuring LG's cutting-edge technologies, the new fridge helps sustain the freshness of ingredients for longer and helps maintain the hygiene of the built-in water dispenser. The company's exclusive LinearCooling™ technology reduces temperature fluctuations, enabling the fridge to preserve food so it stays fresher longer. Meanwhile, DoorCooling+™ works faster than a conventional cooling system3 to help keep food fresher – and beverages colder – on every shelf. On top of that, LG's UVnano™ tech helps maintain the cleanliness of the fridge's water dispenser system, reducing the presence of bacteria on the dispenser's nozzle by 99.99 percent.4

"LG's new InstaView French-Door refrigerator makes a superb, stylish addition to any modern kitchen, offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, design and food freshness," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver outstanding customer value and experiences with innovative home solutions leveraging elegant, functional design and our advanced technologies."

LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances, including the new InstaView French-Door refrigerator, at its exhibition booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5th-8th.

1 As compared to previous LG models without advanced cooling technologies

1 LG standard-depth model LFXS26596S.

2 Based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S.

3Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, comparing the time of the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and non-DoorCooling+ models.

4Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, measuring the reduction of a bacteria solution (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in distilled water samples after exposure to the product's UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

JL Lavina
JL.Lavina@lge.com
917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle
Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com
770 653 7239

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-debuts-sleek-and-spacious-counter-depth-with-mirror-instaview-refrigerator-at-ces-2023-301703532.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Recommended Stories

  • 7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    The homebuying process is long, stressful, complicated, frustrating and expensive. Filling a new house up with stuff is supposed to be the fun part, but from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to...

  • 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and...

  • This Simple Hack Keeps Your Refrigerator So Tidy, You Won’t Have to Clean It Ever Again—& It’s on Sale For $10

    *Crosses another thing off our chores list.*

  • How a teeny-tiny ADU completely transformed their L.A. yard

    A 1926 Spanish bungalow has housed this Pacific Palisades family for nearly 30 years. Can a small ADU help shelter them for 30 more?

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Lifts Writedown Costs to $5.3 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the film and TV giant, expects to incur writedowns and merger-related costs of up to $5.3 billion, far above previous estimates as management continues to drop movie and TV projects.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Mus

  • Can You Use Your IRA to Buy a House?

    If you're a first-time homebuyer (a status defined more flexibly than you may think), you can tap your IRA to help with the costs of your purchase.

  • Wall Street Sees Energy Stocks Beating Market for a Third Year in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy shares are set to trounce the broader US market for the second straight year and most Wall Street analysts see that run extending into 2023, for one key reason: They’re still the cheapest stocks around.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherSam

  • US Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- A key gauge of US consumer prices posted the smallest monthly advance in more than a year, indicating the worst of inflation has likely passed and validating an anticipated slowing in the pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files F

  • Saudi Stocks Slip From Outperformers to Stragglers on Oil Swoon

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian stocks have slipped from being among global pacesetters in the first half to ending 2022 as laggards, thanks to a sharp swing in oil prices. And investors are mixed on the outlook for 2023. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on

  • Stocks, junk bond ETFs fall after Fed’s policy decision

    Stocks and exchange-traded funds that buy high-yield corporate bonds fall Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve raised rates and projected its benchmark rate may peak above 5%.

  • Amazon Defers Fresher Hiring To Control Costs, Draws Lawsuit From Supplier

    Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) shelved the joining for some university graduates set to join the company in May, blaming the "macroeconomic environment. Amazon postponed the students' joining until the end of 2023 and doled out a one-off payment of $13,000, the Financial Times reports. One of the students was likely to join Amazon's campus in Sunnyvale, California, home to Lab126. Also Read: Amazon's Cloud Eyes More Staff in 2023, Remain Invested In More Data Centers Lab126, where Amazon develop

  • United Airlines places massive, Wichita-boosting order with Boeing

    United Airlines has placed a huge order with the Boeing Co. that will drive significant production work in Wichita. The carrier on Tuesday announced an order for 100 of Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) 787 Dreamliner wide-body passenger aircraft and secured options for 100 more of the jets. United’s deal also included exercising options on 44 737 MAX narrow-body jets and included new orders for 56 more MAX aircraft.

  • Stablecoins Will Be Forced to Be Treasury-Backed: Researcher

    "By making stablecoins treasury-backed, you increase integrity and you align incentives," says 3IQ Head of Research Mark Connors. He explains why he believes stablecoins will be forced to be treasury-backed.

  • Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $37.83, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session.

  • Oracle Stock Is Rallying. There’s Earnings Traction in the Public Cloud.

    Oracle's strong November-quarter financial results were driven in part by accelerating growth in its public cloud business.

  • Credit card, personal loan delinquencies expected to surge in 2023: TransUnion

    TransUnion says its latest forecast indicates delinquency rates for credit cards and personal loans could surge next year to highs not seen in more than a decade.

  • Don’t forget your required minimum distribution this holiday season

    The end of the year is a busy time, but among the long list of things to do should be taking a required minimum distribution – for those who haven’t already done so, are at least 72 years old and have a retirement account. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t yet taken your required minimum distribution, now is the time to get that sorted to avoid a heavy penalty and a headache.

  • Hillsborough apartments to see extensive upgrades following $30M sale

    An apartment complex in Orange County has changed hands for more than $30 million. Lory of Hillsborough, a 166-unit apartment complex near Hillsborough Spa and Day Retreat and south of Interstate 85, was acquired in November for $30.825 million by Railfield Partners of Bethesda, Maryland, according to property records. Railfield co-founder and CIO Jon Siegel said the company will upgrade common areas and some of the community amenities within the first year of ownership.

  • Piedmont Lithium opens Cherryville office in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium Inc. opened a Cherryville office as it pursues approvals for its massive Gaston County mining operation.

  • A Big Takeaway for Investors From the FTX Crypto Mess

    For speculative assets like cryptocurrencies, experts say avoid investing more than you're prepared to lose.