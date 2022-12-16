U.S. markets closed

LG DELIVERS YEAR-AROUND COMFORT AND ELEGANCE WITH NEW ARTCOOL™ GALLERY AT CES 2023

·3 min read

With a Stylish Design, Personalized Content and LG's Renowned DUAL Inverter, New Residential Air Conditioner Creates a Chic and Comfortable Living Environment

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner at CES 2023. Boasting a 27-inch LCD screen and LG's upgradable options, the new model can display personalized content to match any season or to instantly refresh the room using LG ThinQ app. It also delivers energy-efficient cooling and heating with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor and 3-way indirect airflow, provides a more hygienic performance with AI Dry, and offers a variety of user-friendly features including an intuitive mobile app.

Indoor Unit of LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery Residential Air Conditioner
Indoor Unit of LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery Residential Air Conditioner

Presenting exclusive content on a bright LCD screen bordered by a simple, yet sophisticated frame, the ARTCOOL Gallery gives one the impression they are looking at a framed work of art rather than an advanced LG air conditioner. Using ThinQ app, users can select from a growing range of gorgeous, static and animated images – or choose from favorite family photos – and display something new whenever they feel like a change. The new model can be easily managed using the included smart remote or via a mobile app1 that lets users choose settings and functions, and monitor the appliance's status in real-time, from any location.

Equipped with the company's DUAL Inverter Compressor, the new ARTCOOL Gallery delivers energy-efficient cooling, using up to 70 percent less power than a conventional residential air conditioner.2 The new model's 3-way airflow provides indirect airflows suitable for the space. LG's latest ARTCOOL Gallery also helps create an indoor environment that is as peaceful as it is comfortable, operating at noise levels as low as 20 decibels, and closing its 'hidden' bottom vane in sleep mode so as not to disturb or disrupt users' rest.3

What's more, the stunning ARTCOOL Gallery provides pleasantly fresh airflow thanks to LG's AI Dry feature. Automatically setting the optimal drying time based on operation time and mode selection, AI Dry effectively removes any moisture that has formed inside the air conditioner. Additionally, the new model has a bottom grill that can be easily detached and cleaned 4 and a cover that helps make installation easier.

"Offering outstanding performance and artistic themes fit for all tastes and seasons, our latest ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner delivers year-around comfort and elegance," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "With the unique combination of personalized content and cutting-edge technologies, LG's innovative, new air solution is designed to help provide consumers with a better life at home."

Visitors to LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 can see all of the company's latest innovations, including the new ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner.

1 Currently only compatible with Android OS-based devices.

2 Based on TÜV Rheinland tests conducted according to LG internal test methods comparing cooling time and power consumption. Test conducted in a chamber of 69 meters3 (4.3 x 7.0 x 2.3m) at a temperature of 33o C with a relative humidity of 60 percent using LG air conditioner with DUAL Inverter Compressor (model US-Q242Kxy0, US-Q122Jxy0) and LG air conditioner with constant speed compressor (model TS-H2465DA0, TS-H122TDA) at a set temperature of 26o C. Energy savings is measured by comparing the power consumption of the two models during 8 hours of operation.

3 Tested LG's internal lab measuring the average noise level of the product in the 'Sleep Mode' (19.6 decibels). Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 

4 Users can access and clean the ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner's fan after removing the bottom grill. 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

