LG made some wild curved OLED concepts for CES 2022

LG’s display division will showcase two flexible OLED concepts at CES 2022 – assuming the pandemic doesn’t claim the annual trade show as its latest victim. The first one is the “Virtual Ride” stationary bike. It features three vertical 55-inch OLED displays that form one continuous screen in front and above the rider. The topmost panel has a 500R curvature radius. According to LG Display, that’s the most extreme curve among large screens to date.

LG Stationary Bike

The second concept is the “Media Chair.” It’s a recliner with a 55-inch OLED TV attached to it. It features a 1,500R curvature, which LG says is ideal for a use case like this one. It also includes the company’s Cinematic Sound OLED technology, allowing the display to create sound without external speakers. Lastly, the display can alternate between portrait and landscape orientations with the touch of a button located on the armrest of the chair.

Like with most CES concepts, the likelihood we’ll see LG commercial either the Virtual Ride or Media Chair is slim. That’s not to say the company hasn’t brought some of its past concepts to market (the OLED R comes to mind), but it’s better to see these latest ones as a showcase of how much LG’s display technology has advanced in recent years.