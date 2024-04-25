LG Display returns to quarterly loss on drop in off-season demand

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display returned to an operating loss in the first quarter, hit by weakening demand for large display panels for TVs and small panels for smartphones.

The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 469 billion won ($341 million) for the January-March quarter after a profit in the previous quarter.

The result compares with a loss of 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and was better than a loss of 630 billion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate.

LG Display had posted six consecutive quarterly losses before reporting a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 because of an increase in year-end holiday seasonal demand.

($1 = 1,376.6200 won)

