LG Display returns to quarterly loss on drop in off-season demand

International consumer technology fair IFA in Berlin·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display returned to an operating loss in the first quarter, hit by weakening demand for large display panels for TVs and small panels for smartphones.

The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 469 billion won ($341 million) for the January-March quarter after a profit in the previous quarter.

The result compares with a loss of 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and was better than a loss of 630 billion won forecast by LSEG SmartEstimate.

LG Display had posted six consecutive quarterly losses before reporting a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 because of an increase in year-end holiday seasonal demand.

($1 = 1,376.6200 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Up 6,326% Since IPO, Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock?

    One of the most popular tech stocks in the last decade is MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), a Latin American company. MELI stock went public in August 2007. Since then, it has returned a staggering 6,326%, outpacing the broader markets by a wide margin. It means a $500 investment in MELI stock just after its IPO would be worth over $31,200 today. Comparatively, the S&P 500 (SPX) would have turned $500 into $2,386 after adjusting for dividends since August 2007. But does this mean it’s too late to buy

  • Morning Bid: Gearing up for the tech roller-coaster ride

    Tech stocks are yet again set to sway the wider markets after a lacklustre forecast from Facebook parent Meta Platforms sparked a broad sell-off across regions. Asian tech stocks followed suit and were down 2%, with tech heavy Taiwan and South Korean stocks both down 1%. Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas SA and Barclays Plc are due to report their earnings and the focus will be on their net interest margin especially with interest rates in Europe and UK priced to fall in the second half of the year.

  • Toyota hits record output, sales in FY2023/24

    Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global sales and production hit record highs in the year ended March 31, thanks to robust demand in each region and the lack of semiconductor supply constraints it had to endure in recent years. Toyota's parent-only global sales rose 7.3% from a year earlier to 10.31 million units, surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time, while its output came to 9.97 million units, up 9.2% on the year. The world's largest automaker by volume, however, saw its sales and production fall in March amid fierce competition in China, the world's largest auto market.

  • Chipotle blows by earnings estimates as resilient foot traffic, margin expansion boost Q1 results

    Chipotle posted another strong quarter against a difficult macro backdrop.

  • Analysts reset Microsoft stock price targets ahead of highly anticipated earnings

    Microsoft, which overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company earlier this year, is looking to cement its AI market leadership.

  • Two REITs That Just Crushed Earnings Estimates And Guidance

    Beginning investors often ask, "What makes certain stocks go up, while others don't appreciate at all?" Although there are several answers, one of the main reasons that stocks move higher is when good earnings reports are released. Investors want to own stocks that have increased earnings over the past year and beaten the analyst consensus estimates. Analysts' opinions often influence stock movements, so when a company beats the analysts' estimates it sends a message to investors that its stock

  • Ford tops Q1 earnings expectations, sees full-year profit 'tracking to high-end' of guidance

    Ford reported first quarter results after the bell that beat expectations on Wednesday, with its changing product game plan front and center along with its focus on gas and hybrid offerings.

  • Buying Opportunity? AI Infrastructure Stock Crushes Earnings

    Vertiv is one of the best positioned stocks for the AI boom

  • Microsoft to report Q3 revenue as Wall Street looks for AI growth

    Microsoft will report its Q3 earnings after the bell Thursday, as investors look for AI growth.

  • Should You Buy SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

    We expect SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to report strong top and bottom lines in the first quarter of 2024.