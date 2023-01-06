U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.00
    +11.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,140.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,852.75
    +32.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.26
    +0.59 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7130
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.39
    +13.13 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.96
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,845.49
    +24.69 (+0.10%)
     

LG Display Unveils Next-generation Automotive Displays and Solutions at CES 2023

·5 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing cutting-edge automotive displays and solutions at CES 2023. Through these new innovations, the company will strengthen its leading position and shift more of its focus onto the automotive business, a strong future growth engine as well as a key contributor to its order-to-order business, while intensifying its competitiveness in the industry.

LG Display's Slidable Automotive OLED
LG Display's Slidable Automotive OLED

LG Display will introduce cutting-edge automotive displays based on its key technologies such as P-OLED and LTPS LCD, while showcasing an autonomous concept car equipped with various innovative and futuristic automotive displays including the industry's first 18-inch Slidable automotive OLED panel.

LG Display's differentiated automotive P-OLED is based on Tandem OLED technology, a double-layered OLED boasting two organic light emitting layers to offer greater brightness and durability than single-layered OLED. After becoming the first panel maker to successfully mass-produce its first-generation Tandem OLED back in 2019, the company will start mass-producing the second-generation Tandem OLED starting this year. The second-generation Tandem OLED will further improve brightness and durability while reducing power consumption by around 40 percent compared to the first-generation.

With a combination of Tandem OLED and plastic substrate, LG Display's P-OLED reduces power consumption and weight. Therefore, when this innovative technology is applied to electric vehicles, it will greatly enhance their energy efficiency which makes it a crucial component for future vehicles.

LG Display's automotive P-OLED displays adhere to global environmental regulations and minimize hazardous substances all the way from production to disposal. LG Display's automotive P-OLED displays are also the first of their kind to be awarded the Eco-Product Certification Mark by SGS.

In addition, LG Display will introduce its new Advanced Thin OLED (ATO), which realizes sleek design with its thickness reduced by 20 percent compared to conventional OLED display, as well as outstanding picture quality based on the same Tandem OLED technology its P-OLED displays use. With this latest and reasonably-priced technology, the company will further expand the market.

At this year's CES, the company will also unveil cutting-edge automotive products based on its differentiated LTPS LCD technology which enables larger and higher-resolution displays than existing LCDs. LG Display's 57-inch LCD, the world's largest automotive LCD display, maximizes driving experiences by covering the full dashboard from the left pillar to the right one, setting a new standard for driving experiences. The innovative 12.3-inch glasses-free 3D LCD Cluster gives the driver real-time information on the road with 3D images by tracking the eyes of the drivers. Another industry-first automotive technology LG Display will unveil at CES 2023 is Switchable Privacy Mode, engineered to help drivers focus on the front view rather than distracted by the side view of the passenger's display by controlling viewing angles.

LG Display will unveil self-driving concept car equipped with next-generation displays including the company's 18-inch Slidable automotive OLED and Transparent OLED panels. Inside this fully autonomous concept car, the innovative Slidable automotive OLED display is usually hidden in the ceiling and extended downwards when watching movies on the screen on the move. In addition, this futuristic vehicle's window on the side is equipped with a 55-inch Transparent OLED to enjoy the outside scenery and watch various content and information on the screen at the same time.

LG Display will commercialize products to lead the premium automotive market. As the company begins commercializing its 30-inch range of automotive P-OLEDs this year, it has now set its sights on expanding the lineup to 50 inches.

In addition, LG Display will also unveil its latest innovation, Thin Actuator Sound Solution, which elevates the infotainment experience for everyone on board through its 22.2 channel sound. This CES® 2023 Innovation Award ('In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety' category) winner has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its space efficiency, design innovation, sound experience innovation, and eco-friendliness.

Whereas conventional speakers are heavy and bulky because of their many components (voice coil, cone, magnet, etc.), the Thin Actuator Sound Solution is extremely slim and lightweight courtesy of LG Display's film-type exciter technology which permits it to vibrate off display panels and various interior parts to achieve the richest, most 3D-immersive sound experience.

"We will continue to strengthen our Order-to-Order business's competitiveness through quality control and stable supply capabilities based on our unmatched technologies, especially our P-OLED and LTPS LCD technologies" said Byeong-koo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:
TaeHyun Tommy Jang, Assistant Manager, Global PR Team
Email: tommy.jang@lgdisplay.com

Jean Lee, Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-next-generation-automotive-displays-and-solutions-at-ces-2023-301715113.html

SOURCE LG Display

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry shares jump on CES news of automotive technologies, partnerships

    BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a host of automotive-focused partnerships at the the CES tech event in Las Vegas this week. Among the deals unveiled at CES, BlackBerry (BB) confirmed that IVY, its automotive artificial-intelligence platform co-developed with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, is now pre-integrated into three commercially available digital-cockpit platforms from Bosch Ltd. and Pateo. The three implementations are on show at CES, marking the first time that BlackBerry’s IVY has been exhibited publicly in a vehicle.

  • CES 2023: AMD releases new chips, BMW previews concept car, Sony leans into accessibility

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show from the 2023 CES tech conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss AMD’s new CPU and GPU chips, BMW’s i Vision Dee EV concept car, and an update on Sony’s Playstation 5 console.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • Better Growth Stock: Microsoft vs. Nvidia

    These growth stocks have crucial roles to play in cloud computing, making them great picks for the long term.

  • Qualcomm goes all in on auto at CES 2023

    The company announced the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC, a car that features a processor chip that can handle both assisted driving and entertainment.

  • Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

    The company’s shares fell 27.2% in 2022, performing worse than the broader market.

  • Here's What Chipmakers Have In Mind For The Tech World In 2023

    Chipmakers are making their presence felt at the CES 2023 tech show, showing off high-end PCs, smart cars and virtual reality.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is Floundering. Here’s Why.

    A key executive recently departed Meta Platforms, casting doubt on the company's vision for the future. "We constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said in a farewell post.

  • CES 2023: Everything we’re expecting from the year’s biggest tech show

    CES 2023 kicks off on Jan. 5. Here's what we're expecting to see.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Unveils Products to Boost Prospects

    AMD launches new gaming processors to boost growth from the high-performance business segment.

  • Scam Artists Are Finding New Ways to Rip You Off

    It used to be that banks and credit card companies were the primary targets of financial fraudsters. Now digital payment providers like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle find themselves in the cyber data crosshairs. According to the most recent Phone Scam Monitor Report, Zelle data fraud scams rose by 816% from 2021 to 2022.

  • BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin™ Demonstration at CES 2023

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

  • We may see Roku TVs with OLED in 2023

    Roku unveiled an OLED TV reference design, which will help its partners to build Roku TVs with OLED screens.

  • Qualcomm, Iridium Take Aim at Satellite-to-Mobile Phone Market

    The two companies said said they are introducing technology that would allow smartphone users to send and receive messages via satellite when regular cellular connectivity isn’t available.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Three Commercially-Available Automotive Platforms at CES 2023 - General Availability Announced for May 2023

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry IVY™, a cloud-connected automotive AI platform co-developed by BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now pre-integrated on three commercially-available digital cockpit platforms from leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO, designed to enable automakers to rapidly deploy innovative third party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.

  • Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have

    Live from CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the tech giant is looking to transform the customer experience and believes the future will be based on a hybrid model.

  • Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase

    After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements.

  • Salesforce Customers Not Swayed by Slack, Analysts Say

    When Salesforce bought Slack for $27.7 billion almost two years ago, it said it would transform how people work. Corporate technology buyers so far aren’t impressed, analysts said.

  • Better Software Stock: Zoom vs. Microsoft

    Wall Street is more concerned about a slowing economy and rising interest rates, which might hurt these software specialists over the short term. Microsoft easily wins the matchup when it comes to current operating and financial trends. The software giant's last earnings report showed a 16% sales increase through late September, while Zoom is growing at less than half that rate.

  • Microsoft May Finally Have a Way to Make Bing a True Google Rival

    Microsoft's search engine will reportedly use an artificial intelligence that Elon Musk has warned people about.