LG ELECTRONICS CANADA AND CELEBRITY PERSONALITY KEVIN WENDT PARTNER TO SHOW CANADIANS HOW LG DELIVERS 'INNOVATION FOR A BETTER LIFE'

·4 min read

Partnership will show the connection between future-thinking innovation and the technologies of today

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce a new partnership with popular Canadian television personality and Bachelor Nation alum, Kevin Wendt. Beginning today, Kevin will work closely with LG Canada to underscore the brand's commitment to innovation and how technology is continuously evolving to respond to the demands of everyday life.

LG Electronics Canada and celebrity personality Kevin Wendt partner to show Canadians the connection between future-thinking innovation and the technologies of today. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)
LG Electronics Canada and celebrity personality Kevin Wendt partner to show Canadians the connection between future-thinking innovation and the technologies of today. (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

"At LG we are known for technology that delivers on our 'Life's Good' brand vision, and the years of research and development that goes into those 'wow' features that continue to bring innovation for a better life – like a fridge that illuminates when you knock on the door, and doesn't let the cold air out," said Robin Powell, Vice-President and Head of Marketing at LG Electronics Canada. "We are excited to be teaming up with Kevin, who has built a real connection with his audience. Through this partnership, we plan to share our story of how innovation through technology makes life good for everyone."

Most Canadians know Kevin as a Bachelor in Paradise fan favourite. However, he is also a firefighter, a dad, and a content creator. He gives fans inside-access into his life as a soon-to-be husband and new dad, taking them along as he moves through his everyday life. When it comes to technology, he is an avid researcher and relies on reviews to help inform choices he makes for himself and his family. He wants to help take the guesswork out for his followers, by drawing a connection between advancements in technology and people's everyday needs.

"As a firefighter, I rely on the life-saving equipment given to me on the job," said Kevin Wendt. "While most Canadians aren't saving lives in their day-to-day, I understand the importance of having products and technology in the home that you can rely on. I wanted to partner with LG because I see the quality in their products and commitment they bring to their customers, offering innovations that add convenience to make their lives better every day."

Over the coming months, Kevin will work closely with LG Canada to demonstrate how the meaningful investments the company is making globally in listening to its customers alongside research and development (R&D), influence the products we have in our homes today.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country. LG is not only a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics but is also building innovations in the robotics, automotive and healthcare space through LG Sciencepark in Seoul, South Korea. LG Sciencepark is the R&D hub of LG Group, the parent company of LG Electronics, and has brought together the most creative minds from across LG group and around the world. Investments like this are happening here in Canada as well. The LG AI Lab at the University of Toronto was established to support AI research with the goal of improving the functionality of LG products.

From LG's Air Science Research Center to a recent line-up of service robots who help in the era of social distancing, these are just a few examples of the work LG Electronics is doing globally to create innovations that will change the lives of consumers for the better. The new partnership between LG Electronics Canada and Kevin will highlight LG technology innovations all the way from LG Sciencepark to the LG product in Canadian's homes.

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c8371.html

