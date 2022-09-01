LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES REFRESHED LG STUDIO LINE OF PREMIUM APPLIANCES IN CANADA

Innovative and Design-Focused LG STUDIO Appliance Line Features an Array of Upgrades to Elevate the Kitchen and Laundry Experience

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG), a leader in home appliance innovations, announced today the nationwide retail availability of the reimagined LG STUDIO collection of home appliances – with new design-driven enhancements that offer a refined and contemporary look to meet the needs of today's modern family.

The redesigned 2022 LG STUDIO collection boasts clean lines and a contemporary aesthetic – expertly honing fine details to cater to the more discerning home design enthusiast. The new lineup includes counter-depth refrigerators, gas, electric and induction freestanding ranges, built-in cooktops, wall ovens, and top control dishwashers, all featuring a distinctive style palette aimed to complement contemporary kitchen designs. Premium exterior upgrades include new pro-style handles, modern flat panels, and the gleaming stainless steel smudge resistant finish dovetailed with smart technology and lasting performance.

What's more is that the LG STUDIO appliance collection extends to the laundry room. The new LG STUDIO WashTower™ – is an innovative single-unit, vertical laundry solution with LG's exclusive Centre Control Panel™ which takes up half the floor space of traditional side by side washing machines and puts built-in intelligence and advanced cleaning within reach.

To round out the laundry suite, the LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes clothing with the gentle power of steam and is the ideal at home solution to preserve the life span of clothes and refresh delicates. The stylish mirror front panel of the LG STUDIO Styler brings utility to your space. In combination with each other, the LG STUDIO lineup of laundry appliances can take your laundry room to new heights.

LG STUDIO appliances offer enhanced features for consumers – including expanded capacity and premium design elements that elevate any space. These smart appliances are also built with the innovative LG features that consumers know and love such as LG's ProBake® Convection technology, Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, LG's exclusive Craft Ice™, and LG TrueSteam® technology. All LG STUDIO appliances connect to the LG ThinQ® app for greater functionality. Plus, LG STUDIO appliances come with a 2-year warranty on parts and labour.1

Story continues

The new line of LG Studio Appliances is now available at major appliance retailers across Canada. For more information about LG STUDIO products and where to buy, visit https://www.lg.com/ca_en/lgstudio

About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

LG Electronics Canada Inc. is the Canadian subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a US $56-billion global innovator in technology and consumer electronics headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. LG Electronics Canada, with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, is comprised of four business units - Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Air Solutions. LG Electronics Canada is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include TVs, audio solutions and portable devices, home appliances, residential and commercial air solutions, computer monitors and laptops, and industry-leading OLED and LED digital display solutions. For more information, please visit lg.ca.

___________________________________ 1 2 years (parts & labour). Refer to product manual or lg.ca for specific details.

SOURCE LG Electronics Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/01/c7585.html