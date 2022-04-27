U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,189.50
    +19.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,384.00
    +224.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,046.00
    +30.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.93
    +0.23 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.40
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7800
    +0.5700 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,406.29
    -2,172.54 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.73
    -51.14 (-5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,198.79
    -501.32 (-1.88%)
     

LG Energy Solution Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 373220.KS

  • LG Energy Solution posts quarterly revenue of KRW 4.34 trillion; operating profit at KRW 258.9 billion

  • Battery manufacturer sets capital expenditures for 2022 at KRW 7 trillion

  • LGES annual global manufacturing capacity will reach 520GWh by 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today reported its first quarter results, buoyed by steady demand for its cylindrical battery cells and enhanced productivity through automated manufacturing system.

In what was LG Energy Solution's first official earnings report since going public, the battery manufacturer said its consolidated revenue came in at KRW 4.34 trillion in the January-March span, down 2.2% on-quarter. The company logged KRW 258.9 billion in operating profit and operating margin at 6%.

LG Energy Solution largely attributed the slight drop in revenue to the rising costs of raw materials, ongoing global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruption caused by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and periodic COVID lockdowns. The company also added prioritizing replacing recalled batteries also dragged down the sales in the first quarter.

Despite the unfavorable commodity market conditions with prices of key battery materials such as nickel, lithium and cobalt skyrocketing, LG Energy Solution said it managed to uphold steady operating profit with solid sales of cylindrical battery cells, improved productivity due to automation, and a cost pass-through mechanism to cover rising prices of aforementioned earth metals.

Looking at the year as a whole, LG Energy Solution targeted annual sales of KRW 19.2 trillion, an increase of 8% on-year, as major partnering automakers plan to expand their EV lineups.

The company said it will invest about KRW 7 trillion in global capital expenditures to maximize its battery manufacturing capacity. LGES projected its annual production capacity to reach 200GWh this year, and 520GWh by 2025. By region, the company's battery capacity in 2025 would account for 41% in North America, which would be the largest share in the region, 37% in Asia and 22% in Europe.

LG Energy Solution also outlined its actions aimed at improving profitability amid spiraling metal prices. In addition to solidifying partnership with its suppliers, LGES said it will secure raw materials through long-term agreements and strategic equity investments. In response to the fluctuating metal prices, LGES will expand the coverage of the cost pass-through schemes by adding copper, aluminum and manganese to the existing list of lithium, nickel and cobalt.

The company revealed plans to fully transform all its facilities into smart factories to make data-driven decisions in plant operation as well as enable automatic calibration to ultimately reduce manufacturing cost while reinforcing manufacturing competitiveness. The company is also on course to strengthen its organizational structure with its newly appointed Chief Digital Officer.

To secure product competitiveness, LGES is working on a solution that can better control thermal propagation in pouch battery packs. For competitive pricing, the battery manufacturer said it continues to develop new cathode materials, while introducing high-capacity cylindrical battery cells in new form factors.

LG Energy Solution is ensuring product quality by implementing a unified operational process that comprehensively covers from identifying the root cause of battery defects to customer support. With it, LGES plans to advance automated inspection process and eventually reduce the range and the volume of recalled batteries.

"Despite global economic uncertainties, LG Energy Solution will continue to make prudent investments to revamp quality and raise product competitiveness," said Youngsoo Kwon, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "As a responsible and loyal business to our partners, shareholders and investors, LGES will lead the energy industry toward a battery-powered future with unrivaled competitiveness."

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. Under its ESG vision "We CHARGE toward a better future," LG Energy Solution is doing its utmost to prioritize environment, fulfil social responsibilities and shape sustainable future. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-energy-solution-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301533805.html

SOURCE LG Energy Solution

Recommended Stories

  • Fireblocks provides institutional investors access to Terra DeFi

    Fireblocks, a digital asset custody platform, says its institutional clients can now access decentralized applications supported by Terra’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, the No. 2 protocol behind Ethereum. See related article: Late digitization is Asia’s edge in crypto, says Fireblocks CEO Fast facts Institutional users can now access decentralized applications built on Terra such as […]

  • Nomura Falls Most This Year After Earnings, Buyback Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. shares tumbled the most since November after reporting earnings that underscored its struggle to move on from one of its toughest financial years.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkraineJapan

  • New York State Assembly Passes Bill Blocking New Cryto Mines That Use Non-Renewable Power

    The bill will impose a two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms that use a carbon-based energy source. Existing facilities aren't affected by the bill, nor are any that tap renewable resources.

  • Australian inflation hits 20-year high, brings rate rises near

    Australian consumer prices surged at the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter as petrol, home building and food costs all climbed, spurring speculation interest rates could rise as soon as next week. That would be unwelcome news for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he fights a tough election where the rising cost of living has become a sore point with voters. It also strongly argues the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) no longer needs to keep interest rates at emergency lows of 0.1% and should tighten soon, perhaps even at its policy meeting on May 3 rather than in June.

  • U.S.: Russia's Talk of Nuclear Escalation Irresponsible

    State Department Spokesman Ned Price calls Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's warning about a nuclear conflict "deeply irresponsible." Lavrov earlier accused NATO of "pouring oil on the fire" with its support for Ukraine, warning that the threat of a nuclear conflict "should not be underestimated." Price spoke at a news briefing.

  • Bitcoin, stocks fall as US dollar hits two-year high; Doge concedes top 10

    Crypto and stock markets tumbled as the U.S. dollar rallied to its highest point since March 2020 amid concerns of looming interest rate hikes at the U.S. Federal Reserve. See related article: Is Bitcoin really a hedge against inflation? Fast facts The U.S. stock market fell with Nasdaq dropping by 4% on Tuesday over concerns […]

  • Foster Farms, temp agencies fined $3.8 million for failing to notify workers of COVID-19 sick pay

    Foster Farms and three temporary staffing agencies were fined $3.8 million collectively for allegedly failing to inform nearly 4,000 temporary workers of their COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

  • Australia’s Hot Inflation Builds Case for Election Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkraineAustralia’s core inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since 2009, prompting traders to price in an interest-rate increase at Tuesday’s central bank meeting that’s bein

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows,

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • These After-Hours Winners Are Defying a Down Market

    Tuesday was a painful day for the stock market, as pessimism about the potential course for the global economy continued to weigh on sentiment. The after-hours trading session was also busy, with many major technology companies posting their latest financial results. Below, you'll learn more about why Visa (NYSE: V) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) picked up ground following their latest reports.

  • QuantumScape Stock Falls. Earnings Aren’t the Problem.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • GM stock moves higher after mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down General Motors' Q1 earnings report and their outlook on EV production.

  • Why this oil company's earnings hit Warren Buffett like a ton of bricks [video]

    Bill Smead, Chief Investment Officer at Smead Capital Management discusses how Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings will impact Berkshire Hathaway and be viewed by Warren Buffett.

  • These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

    DEEP DIVE Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks. Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Here's the Unsettling Reason Shopify Is Sinking Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is seeing another big sell-off in conjunction with bearish momentum for the broader market today. The e-commerce services company was down roughly 5.9% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index had fallen 3.1% in the daily session.