LG Energy Solution Expands U.S. Investment for Future Innovation

- LG Energy Solution to Invest over 4.5 Billion Dollars in Own U.S. Battery Business by 2025, Expanding Capacity by 70GWh

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution today announced that by the end of 2025, the company will invest more than $4.5 billion (KRW 5 trillion) in the company's own U.S. business to further expand its battery production capacity. This new investment will allow the company to create a total of over 10,000 more jobs for new LG employees and subcontractors while securing an additional 70GWh in just the U.S. alone, and will be in addition to current and past investments.

In addition to the Green Field Project, LG Energy Solution and GM are currently discussing plans to build a second joint venture plant in the U.S., which will even further increase its cell production capacity. This second JV plant is expected to have a production capacity scale similar to the two companies' first plant, and is set to manufacture next generation EV cells based on advanced technology.

LG Energy Solution developed these plans over the last year to rapidly mobilize its Green Field Project in a full-fledged effort to ensure its position in the growing U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market. The Green Field Project will provide the U.S. with a large-scale supply of environmentally friendly batteries to increase renewable energy sources across an array of industries, including electric vehicles.

"The goals of the U.S. president and automakers will be a propelling factor in the growth of the country's electric vehicle and energy storage systems markets," stated Jong Hyun Kim, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "LG Energy Solution is dedicated to expanding its battery production capacity and structuring a stable, localized supply chain that provides everything from R&D to production. Through these commitments, the company aims to secure its leadership position as a strong, essential partner in the EV and ESS market and contribute to the success of the U.S. auto industry and economy."

LG Energy Solution established its first U.S. research facility in 2000 and invested 600 million dollars to secure a production capacity of 5GWh at its first Michigan plant built in 2012. In 2019, the company entered into a joint venture with General Motors (GM) to construct a 2.3 billion dollar battery plant in Ohio, which is slated for completion in 2022 to create an annual capacity of 35GWh. The latest Green Field Project will give the company a total production capacity of over 110GWh in the U.S.

In terms of direct employment of new LG employees, the company will spike its current job count to 4,000 new jobs through these new commitments. This is in addition to the 1,400 jobs in Michigan and 1,100 jobs through its GM joint venture plant in Ohio. This is a total of 6,500 direct LG jobs in the U.S.

The company intends to use regional subcontractors in tandem with the additional production capacity expansion to strengthen the local economies at the new facility. This action is expected to generate more than 6,000 additional new jobs through subcontractors alone.

Within the first half of 2021, LG Energy Solution will select at least two location candidates for its factory intended to manufacture various types of batteries in the U.S. This will be followed by a meticulous board review before making final decisions.

The new LG Energy Solution facility will produce pouch cell batteries to be used in EVs and energy storage systems (ESS), as well as cylindrical cell EV batteries that are currently rapidly increasing in demand. LG Energy Solution stands as the first and only battery company to hold the experience and technology to mass produce these products.

All new LG Energy Solution plants in the U.S. will operate using 100 percent renewable energy, reinforcing the company's dedication to its Green Field Project. In the second half of last year, the Michigan battery plant began running entirely on renewable energy.

As the pressure for domestic production for EV components is heavily increasing in the U.S., LG Energy Solution is eager to expand its production capacity so that it can meet the needs of numerous global automakers across U.S. and Europe. In addition to partnering with large global companies, LG Energy Solution is also currently receiving battery supply orders from various ESS and EV startups in the U.S.

Through these investment plans, LG Energy Solution aims to alleviate the industry concerns around battery supply sufficiency and accelerate the process of expanding its position in the U.S. so that its large scale project plans can be implemented as soon as possible.

LG Energy Solution will also build solid and stable U.S-based supply chains that provide an extensive range from research to product development and production, as well as the procurement of raw components.

In addition to the Green Field Project and the second joint investment with GM, LG Energy Solution will continue to make significant additional investments as the EV market grows.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-energy-solution-expands-us-investment-for-future-innovation-301246146.html

SOURCE LG Energy Solution

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier LG Energy Solutions — a unit of LG Chem, is in discussions to make the automaker’s latest advanced battery in the United States and Europe, Reuters reported Tuesday. What Happened: The South Korean company is reportedly setting its sight on building the 4680 cells in 2023 and has potential manufacturing sites under consideration in the respective regions. “LG plans to produce 4680 cells at its new U.S. factory. They plan to build a new 4680 cell line to supply Tesla’s Giga Berlin in Europe,” a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The source said Spain maybe the location for one of the plants. There is no clarity yet on what role LG will play in the production of these batteries for the Elon Musk-led company. Why It Matters: LG Energy has made samples of the large format cylindrical cells but it faces technological obstacles and challenges in ramping up production, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company is yet to produce such types of batteries on a large scale, according to a source who said, “Tesla is a major customer, and LG can take risks,” as per Reuters. Last September, Tesla announced the design of the tabless 4680 form factor, which increases power by six times and energy by five times. The design supposedly boosts the range by 16%. In December, it was reported that Panasonic Corporation (OTC: PCRFF) (OTC: PCRFY) is set to begin producing the new battery’s prototypes by this year and plans to set up a production line. See Also: US Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEO Details regarding 4680 emerged in January in a leak. The batteries are apparently being produced with limited human worker intervention. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 19.6% higher at $673.58 on Tuesday and rose 2.32% in the after-hours session to $689.21. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Canaan, Sos, Riot Blockchain, Ebang, Marathon Patent, Bit Digital, AirNet Stocks Skyrocketed TodayBitcoin Shoots Past T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, reflecting gains by battered technology stocks amid a fall in bond yields. Stocks that were inspired by the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets in January also rallied. Heading into the pre-market session on Wednesday, here is a look at the ten most talked about stocks on the subreddit as of press time, based on r/WallStreetBets analytics data. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME): Shares of the video game retailer gained 26.9% on Tuesday to $246.90, rising for the sixth straight day. GameStop said Monday its board has constituted a committee led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to re-evaluate its e-commerce plans. Speculation is also rife that small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY): The exchange-traded fund trades on the NYSE Arca and is the largest ETF in the world and has been a top WSB interest in the recent months. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle maker rebounded from a steep selloff and rose 19.6% on Tuesday to $110.58 for its biggest jump in more than a year. Tesla reported a month-over-month increase in deliveries in China for February despite the Lunar New Year holidays. In addition, Tesla and its battery supplier LG Energy Solutions are reportedly in talks to make the automaker’s latest advanced batter in the U.S. and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC): The movie theatre chain’s shares climbed more than 13% on Tuesday to $10.50, rising for the third straight day. The company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter after the market close on Wednesday. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): The data-analytics company’s share rose 7.7% on Tuesday. The company said it will hold the first in a series of “Double Click” software demo events on April 14 to showcase how its platforms are used across these industries and customers. Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT): The real-estate services company’s shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday to $25.49, ending a four-day losing streak. While reporting its fourth-quarter results in late February, Rocket Companies declared a special dividend of $1.11 per share payable on March 23, 2021, with the record date set at the close of business on Tuesday, March 9. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley maintained its equal-weight rating on the company and raised its price target to $24. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Shares of BlackBerry rose 7.2% on Tuesday to close at $10.45. The company announced new technology advancements to BlackBerry AtHoc that will improve how U.S. Federal agencies communicate during times of crisis and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to Federal data. The company also said it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving. NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO): Nio’s shares rose 17.4% to $41.35 after it was reported by Reuters that the company and two other U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers are planning for a secondary listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year. Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL): Shares of the iPhone maker added more than 4% to $121.08. It was reported on Tuesday that Apple could now launch the long-rumored AirTags and the new iPad Pro models at an event to be held on March 23. Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS): Shares of Disney fell 3.7% to $194.51 on Tuesday despite the company saying that its Disney+ streaming service, which was launched in November 2019, passed the 100 million mark for subscribers. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Adds B To Wealth In A Single Day With Tesla Stock ReversalTesla Factories And Warehouses Impacted In Massive Security-Camera Breach: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household receives this time.

    Some analysts expect the $1.9 trillion COVID package to boost inflation, which in turn would lead to higher mortgage rates.

    Facebook, Oracle and Micron Technology are reasonably valued when considering the outlook for their sales growth.

    (Bloomberg) -- Vexed by Wednesday’s repeated halts in GameStop Corp. shares, day traders were left grasping for clues on where the stock’s chaotic journey would pick up after the restrictions were lifted.They didn’t have to look far.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., another wildly popular meme stock among members of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, was a near-perfect predictor for how the market would react after each of the seven pauses.The movie-theater chain’s shares plummeted as the first GameStop halt triggered at 12:22 p.m. in New York and continued to fall through the two stoppages that would follow. But at 12:40, just as the video-game retailer’s shares were to cease trading yet again, AMC’s stock began to rally. It was after that fourth pause that GameStop too would change course.Lily Francus, an independent quantitative researcher, wrote about the relationship on Twitter.“In general the stronger the meme effect on the stock the more highly correlated its associated basket is,” Francus wrote on Wednesday. “AMC acts as a price discovery mechanism for GME during halts.”It makes sense that GameStop and AMC have moved in tandem. They’re the two most-mentioned names on StockTwits and garner incessant attention from day traders on Reddit. At the same time, there’s been growing concern about a disconnect between the pair’s future prospects as Covid-19 lockdowns are lifted.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    S3 Partners, which calculates real-time short interest in the market, expects the squeeze to continue. Though short interest has dropped, it is still very high.

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: BABA) has rubbed the all-powerful Chinese Communist Party the wrong way, and as a result, the e-commerce giant has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny. What Happened: Antitrust regulators in China are mulling the imposition of a fine of over $975 million on Alibaba, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. If the fine materializes, it would be the highest fine paid in Chinese corporate history. In 2015, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) paid $975 million to settle antitrust investigations over anti-competitive practices. Late last year, Chinese regulators began clamping down on Alibaba and its Ant Financial subsidiary. Ant Financial was reprimanded for being a risk to the financial system, and was asked to enact changes that could severely impede its business prospects. Alibaba had to shelve IPO plans for Ant Financial. Related Link: Why This Analyst Says Investors Should Buy Alibaba's Recent Weakness After adopting a soft stance toward Alibaba early on, given its dominant market positioning in China and popularity among global investors, regulators have now said the e-commerce giant must disassociate from its founder Jack Ma or face the music, the WSJ report said. The fine will come into play if Alibaba doesn't fall in line with the local Communist Party's diktats and does not terminate the policy of asking local merchants to maintain exclusive relationships with Alibaba, the report said. Alibaba may also be forced to divest some businesses that are non-core to its core retail operations. What's Next: Alibaba has deep pockets and can afford to pay off any potential fine. Some company executives opine that paying off the fine will remove an overhang around the company and its shares. Alibaba's stock, which pulled back late last year following the regulatory scrutiny, began to stage a recovery in the new year. The tech sell-off that was set in motion in February has led to renewed selling in the stock. BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were rising 2.8% to $240.85. Related Link: How to Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma. Benzinga file photo by Dustin Blitchok. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJD.com's Q4 Results: What You Need To KnowHomebound? Chinese EV Makers Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Mull Listings In Hong Kong: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

    Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) expects the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and the blockbuster movie titles scheduled to be released in the coming months to boost sales this year, according to a report by Reuters. See also: How to Buy AMC Stock What Happened: “Our focus is no longer on survival, but now has turned instead to directing a surge in movie-going and on the recovery of AMC,” Reuters quoted AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron as saying during an earnings call on Wednesday. AMC said it expects its sales to be boosted in the coming months, as films such as the Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow”, “Top Gun: Maverick”, “F9” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” hit its screens. About 90% of the company’s U.S. theatres are now open. The company on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter that widened from last year as revenues fell almost 89%. See Also: AMC Sees Price Target Doubled At Wedbush Amid Meme Stock Renaissance Why It Matters: AMC and other movie chains were impacted by the closure of theatres amid the pandemic due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. However, the accelerated rollout of vaccines is expected to enable the cinema chain to reopen all its theatres and help boost revenues. However, AMC’s stock has been popular on social media amongst retail investors. Along with other heavily-shorted stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the company’s shares skyrocketed in January as retail traders primarily belonging to the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. The shares continue to see retail investor interest in March, including from the group. Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed almost 6.2% lower on Wednesday at $9.85. Read Next: Why This Analyst Says AMC Entertainment Stock Is ‘Dramatically Overvalued' Photo courtesy: Camknows via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock MarketWhich Stocks Are WallStreetBets Users Talking About Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

    At the opening trade, the company on a fully diluted basis is worth about $114 billion. It’s the largest U.S. listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014, and instantly makes Coupang the largest Korean company listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The deal generated proceeds to Coupang of about $3.5 billion before fees.

    A chunk of President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package is poised to end up in the stock market and could provide a boost for GameStop and other stocks embraced by individual investors active in online social media forums. The relief package, which is on track to be signed into law later this week, is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. The government should be able to start delivering checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the bill and Biden signs it.

    The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated vehicles releasing soon. With up to 500 miles of range, 14,000 pounds towing capacity, and no paint, the truck has a comparably affordable price. Now, CEO Elon Musk has responded on Twitter saying the Cybertruck will be capable of powering a mini house. The tweet he was responding to showed a render of the Cybertruck pulling what looked to be a full camper style fifth wheel home. Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021 Before the reveal, Musk asked fans on Twitter what they would like to see in the final Cybertruck release. Tons of comments poured in, including a 240v outlet, which could be used to charge another EV, run heavy-duty power tools, or even power a small house or partially power a larger home. Tesla's Cybertruck is expected to have initial deliveries at the end of 2021, with a larger rollout in 2022. The vehicle will be produced at Tesla's as yet unfinished Gigafactory Texas. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Pushes Back Delivery Dates For All Vehicles, Hinting At Strong DemandElon Musk Says Tesla's FSD Beta Will Soon Be Available To All: How To Enable Your Tesla To Drive Itself© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

    Millions could still save big on their monthly payments with a refinance.