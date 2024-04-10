LG Energy Solution fined over $150k for MIOSHA violations

HOLLAND — Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration records indicate that Holland-based LG Energy Solution Michigan Inc. received seven violations stemming from a case opened on Oct. 25, 2023.

The violations included two “willful” violations, which each drew $70,000 penalties, for the "control of hazardous energy (lockout/tagout)."

As construction continues at LG Energy Solution in Holland, MIOSHA has found seven violations by the company revolving around workplace safety.

According to the OSHA website, the standard “covers the servicing and maintenance of machines and equipment in which the unexpected energization or start up of the machines or equipment, or release of stored energy could cause injury to employees.” The standard also establishes minimum performance requirements for the control of hazardous energy.

A willful violation is the most serious type of violation a company can receive from OSHA. It means the employer either knowingly failed to comply with requirements or acted with plain indifference to employee safety.

The five other violations were “serious” violations carrying a $7,000 fine each. Four of them were ultimately reduced to $3,500 each.

Those violations were for a variety of items, including the control of hazardous energy, safeguards for personal protection, selection and use of work practices, and for issues with training requirements necessary for employees who face a risk of electric shock.

Serious violations are a step down from willful violations and exist when a workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation.

Mike Krafcik, MIOSHA communications specialist, said an OSHA Information System code is used to indicate high-gravity citations. Citations are rated 1-10, with 10 being the highest severity and probability of occurring. All seven violations LG received were scored a 10.

In a statement provided to The Sentinel, LG said it is appealing the citations.

“Employee safety is a top priority at LG Energy Solution,” the company said. “The company takes all matters of safety seriously and works with team members and regulatory agencies to keep employees safe and ensure compliance. We strongly disagree with and are appealing the willful and related citations recently issued by MIOSHA.”

Story continues

Val Gent, communications manager for LG Energy Solution, said the company would not provide further comment while the appeal process is ongoing.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The violations come months after MIOSHA launched an investigation into a fatal industrial injury that occurred at LG. The injury occurred on Friday, Sept. 15, and involved a 41-year-old Louisiana man who was part of a crew working on the new construction in Holland when he suffered a serious head injury and later died.

A pipe had been pressurized for testing and, during the pressure release process, a plate broke free and struck the victim, damaging his hard hat and causing the injury.

According to Krafcik, that investigation was closed and no citations were issued.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: LG Energy Solution fined over $150k for MIOSHA violations