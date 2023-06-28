LG Energy Solution hits construction delays, pushes back timelines for grants

HOLLAND — LG Energy Solution is pushing back the timeline for completing its transformational expansion in Holland.

The nearly 1.7 million-square-foot expansion of the electric battery plant has hit construction delays, according to a memo to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The MEDC’s Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday, June 27, approved amendments to two $10 million grant agreements that delay the deadlines of milestones for the project.

The company must now meet all milestones by June 30, 2027, a year later than originally agreed upon.

The plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, first opened in 2010. Once complete, it will be home to the company's North American production headquarters for lithium-ion battery manufacturing. The expansion is expected to add 1,200 highly-skilled jobs to the region.

