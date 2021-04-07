LG's Latest UltraFine, UltraWide and UltraGear Ergo Monitors Are Available At LG.com and LG Authorized Retailers Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that the unique Ergo design, originally featured on the critically-acclaimed LG UltraFine™ series (models 27UN880, 32UN880), is expanding to the LG UltraWide™ and LG UltraGear™ lineups. The 27-inch UltraGear (model 27GN880) and the 34-inch UltraWide monitors (model 34WN780) are available now at LG-authorized dealers and via LG.com.

LG Expands Unique "Ergo" Design Across Ultra Monitor Lineup

The innovative LG Ergo concept harmonizes the key elements of image fidelity and ergonomic design for a monitor that delivers an unbeatable performance, user comfort, and a cleaner, minimalistic desk setup at home. Thanks to its next-level design, LG's Ergo monitors can be positioned close to the wall, extended outward, moved up and down to accommodate eye-level and desk set-up, and even swivel to face multiple directions, promoting good posture with its adjustability.

LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand with a desk clamp to free up more room. The One-Click mount-system makes setting up the display a quick and simple affair. All LG Ergo monitors feature a three-sided, virtually borderless display and AMD FreeSync™ technology that helps avoid tearing and reduce stuttering.

UltraGear Ergo Gaming Monitor

As the official monitor of iconic eSports organization, Evil Geniuses' North American team, the LG UltraGear monitor gives one the competitive edge of champions, with unparalleled picture quality, accuracy and complete immersion: allowing you to zero in to enter the flow state. With a Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) display and features such as verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility and a refresh rate of 144Hz, the LG UltraGear truly delivers the ultimate gaming experience. While its HDR10 support enables a sense of realism through rich colors and contrast, the UltraGear also elevates the pro-level experience through its Dynamic Action Sync®, Crosshair® feature and Black Stabilizer® providing enhanced precision and vision throughout the games.

UltraWide Ergo Monitor

Boasting a large screen real estate, the 34-inch (21:9) UltraWide is a solid addition to any workstation at home or the office with a display that provides ample scope for all types of work while enjoying the immersive and clear visual experience on a rich, vivid IPS screen that's accurate at any angle. As an extra wide desktop, the monitor makes it easier and faster than ever before to multitask, expand your workspace and switch between intensive applications, including editing, coding and designing.

Moreover, the monitor features HDR10 support based on the sRGB 99 percent color gamut - ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the color of digital contents.

UltraFine Display Ergo Monitor

Recognized as a CES® 2020 Innovation Award winner, the 27- and 32-inch UltraFine Display Ergo inherits the stunning picture quality the UltraFine series is renowned for producing high resolution images with excellent detail, color reproduction and color accuracy at wide angles. At 3840x2160 resolution, the monitor provides a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment. LG's UltraFine monitors also come with HDR10 support while delivering 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color reproduction (model 32UN880) and 99 percent of the sRGB color gamut with VESA DisplayHDR400 (model 27UN880). The monitor's USB-C One Cable solution provides 4K imaging, fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single, convenient cable that also helps users achieve a clutter-free environment.

For more information on LG's latest consumer monitors, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/4k-monitors.

