LG H&H Americas Announces New Female Leadership Roles

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Hyeyoung Moon Named Chief Executive Officer and Liza Maldonado Named Head of U.S. Direct Selling

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the top of International Women's History Month, LG H&H Americas, the North American division of Korea's leading consumer goods company, announced two new women leadership appointments.

Hyeyoung Moon
Hyeyoung Moon

Hyeyoung Moon has been named Chief Executive Officer of LG H&H Americas and this marks the first time in company history a female has held this position. In this role Moon will oversee all of LG H&H Americas' business which includes LG H&H USA, Avon, and Boinca (maker of Arctic Fox products). Moon will be tasked with developing strategy that leverages the strength of all LG H&H America's businesses and creating synergies that will make them stronger and more competitive.

Prior to joining LG H&H, Moon was Global Head of Marketing at Amazon Business in Seattle, and before that, Head of Marketing for North America. She also was with Starbucks for 15 years, holding various roles in strategy, product management, Starbucks Rewards and marketing. Her last position at Starbucks was Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing.

Moon holds an undergraduate degree from Seoul National University and a Ph.D. from Stanford University, both in Sociology. Born and raised in Korea, Moon had only spent time in the U.S. at graduate school initially pursuing a career in academia. After realizing it was not the right career choice, Moon pursued the corporate world having no industry experience and worked her way up crediting great managers who invested in her.

"I am honored to lead LG H&H Americas," said Moon. "I look forward to working alongside our many talented teams to pave the way for growth and success driving a new era of innovation in the beauty and personal care space."

Liza Maldonado will also now lead the U.S. Avon field sales organization as the Head of Direct Selling for the U.S., Puerto Rico and Caribbean. Maldonado will be tasked with aligning today's business trends and customer needs, while developing and growing the Avon business.

Prior to the recent announcement, Maldonado led Avon Puerto Rico and Caribbean as General Manager. She has over 25 years of leadership experience in the beauty business where she has demonstrated a successful track record of creating businesses, opening international markets and restructuring existing businesses through sales strategy and development.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the Avon social selling business in North America," said Maldonado. "My biggest responsibility is to make sure that all of our Avon Representatives have an extraordinary experience that encourages them to grow within their aspirations."

This is the first time in history LG H&H Americas has named two women in leadership roles and the announcement coincides just in time for Women's History Month.

ABOUT LG H&H

Founded in 1947 in S. Korea, LG H&H is a leading manufacturer and seller of household and cometic products that is continually renewing itself as a creative customer-centric marketing company. For over 75 years, LG H&H has been a vital part of its customer' daily lives by helping to make their lives healthier and more beautiful. From creating Korea's first ever cosmetic and personal care products, LG H&H has established itself an industry leader in Asia, before expanding its market into North America. LG H&H is relentless in its pursuit of growth and innovation to produce the best products for their customers' ever-evolving beauty and lifestyle needs.

For more information, please contact Susan Small 355702@email4pr.com, 332-208-2690.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-hh-americas-announces-new-female-leadership-roles-301775163.html

SOURCE LG H&H Americas

