LG HOSTS EXCLUSIVE PERFORMANCE SERIES SHOWCASING THE BEST OF CONTEMPORARY ARTS

·3 min read

On Behalf of Premium Brand LG SIGNATURE, LG Introduces Immersive Performances at the LG Arts Center SEOUL

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- LG Electronics (LG) brought together the world of art and technology with its ultra-premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, sponsoring two immersive performances at the LG Arts Center SEOUL in South Korea last week.

One of the most sought-after performances in the Center's opening festival, the series introduced Korean audiences to Yoann Bourgeois, renowned artistic director-choreographer and performance artist, for the first time. The performance series well marks LG's time-old commitment to the cultivation of the arts beginning from the operation of the LG Arts Center SEOUL.

After 22 years of operation, the LG Arts Center SEOUL re-opened its doors again to the public in October in a building designed by Japanese architectural virtuoso Tadao Ando. A testimony to LG's devotion to the arts, the relocated Center boasts a spacious, new performance venue, the LG SIGNATURE Hall. The remarkable space has seating for 1,335 and is home to special performing arts programs from all over the world, including the Yoann Bourgeois series.

Introduced to South Korea for the first time, Bourgeois, who has a diverse background that includes circus training, is a major figure in the global contemporary performing arts scene. His riveting performances celebrate the beauty of physical movement, blurring the boundary between acrobatics and dance and revealing a truly unique creative vision. Bourgeois's artistry and innovative approach to his craft echo the philosophy of LG SIGNATURE, a brand whose home appliances seamlessly unite the best of art and technology.

Proudly sponsored by LG on behalf of the LG SIGNATURE brand, the inspiring He Who Falls was performed by the National Choreographic Center of Grenoble under Bourgeois's direction, with the late Frank Sinatra's signature song, My Way, accompanying the dynamic movements of the performers. Opening 2, a short yet equally mesmerizing work, introduced audiences to the grace, power and presence that Bourgeois so effortlessly brings to the stage. As a part of LG SIGNATURE's extensive customer experiences, select customers and clients were invited to attend both performances.

During the Yoann Bourgeois series, visitors to LG Arts Center SEOUL were treated to an opportunity to enjoy the exclusive pop-up LG SIGNATURE exhibition and photo zone located in the LG SIGNATURE Hall lobby. Echoing the unique architectural design philosophy of Tadao Ando, the exhibition zone offered a glimpse into the best of LG SIGNATURE's innovations, such as the Wine Cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator and OLED R TV. Meanwhile, the ultra-interactive photo zone featured memorable moments from the Yoann Bourgeois series for audiences to immerse in.

"It was a great honor to introduce audiences in Korea to the artistic innovation of the inimitable Yoann Bourgeois," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics Global Marketing Center. "Staying true to our philosophy, we will continue to partner with artists and institutions that share our vision of a better world through the power of art."

An innovative brand founded on the philosophy of bringing art and technology together as one, LG SIGNATURE will continue to support the best of the arts, worldwide. More on the brand's high-profile art collaborations can be found on LG Newsroom.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

