U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,733.44
    +30.38 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,435.11
    +235.24 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,903.71
    +98.98 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.34
    +7.39 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.07
    -0.16 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.10
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.59
    +0.69 (+2.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9510
    +0.0250 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    -0.0092 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8890
    +0.3170 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,017.30
    -138.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.53
    +3.24 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,854.03
    +197.42 (+0.74%)
     

You can open LG's new refrigerators with your voice

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Voice-controlled refrigerators are already a practical reality, but LG might just make them particularly handy. The tech giant has introduced a 2021 line of InstaView fridges that can open the door with a voice command. That’s useful when you have your hands full with groceries, of course, but it could also be helpful during a pandemic where you have to be mindful of what you touch.

You can expect more conventional voice features like Amazon Dash replenishment, checking the ice and water dispensers or asking about the day’s schedule.

The new models also add UV light-based disinfection for water dispenser taps (again, helpful in a pandemic). LG likewise promises a 23 percent larger glass panel for the InstaView’s namesake knock-to-look feature and the option of making craft ice in side-by-side fridges.

As usual for CES-oriented announcements, LG hasn’t outlined the pricing or exact release dates for the updated appliances. We’d expect them to carry a premium like past InstaView models. That voice control may tip the balance, though, at least if you bring in enough groceries that hands-free opening could save you some hassle.

Latest Stories

  • I’m 65, have $500,000 in cash, no ‘impressive’ work résumé and am terrified of investing — can I retire?

    Now the bad news:  – Other than anticipated Social Security (approximately $1,300/month if I wait until full retirement age, $1,200/month if I retire at 65), I have no pension or other income streams. – I don’t have an impressive work résumé that could lead to lucrative employment in retirement. Is there some way I can make $500,000 in savings last, especially given the abysmally low interest rate environment?

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will my stimulus reduce my tax return? Confusion and myths about the second stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • Goldman’s Sheila Patel, Chairman of $1.8 Trillion Manager, to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is retiring from the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    I can easily live on a $60,000 budget (including taxes) but often it is less than that. Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job.

  • Trump has signed the stimulus checks bill — so when do you get your money?

    Payments of $600 are in the works now. But the president still hopes for $2,000 checks.

  • These Are the 12 Most Overvalued Stocks in America Right Now

    2020 has been a year of monster gains for individual stocks, with companies like Tesla seeing a triple-digit rise.

  • Here’s where to invest your money before traders start ‘rotating, if not stampeding’ out of stocks, according to one Warren Buffett disciple

    Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway threw its heavyweight name behind Barrick Gold with an investment that flew in the face of Warren Buffett's longtime aversion to gold. The news was "earth-shaking in the gold market," one strategist said at the time.

  • With Alibaba on the Ropes, I'll Take a Pass

    Here in the U.S., and even in western Europe, internet based tech giants often face regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba Group is on the ropes. Just in case readers are not following Alibaba closely, the U.S. ADRs peaked at $319.32 in late October, and closed at an even $222 on Christmas Eve, down 13% for the half session.

  • 20 electric vehicle stocks besides Tesla and Nio that analysts expect to rise the most over the next year

    Analysts favor companies that supply EV manufacturers or develop technology to support infrastructure and autonomous driving.

  • I’m 63, my husband is 70, we’ll have $90,000 a year in retirement — how can we claim our Social Security benefits?

    It will certainly be something to celebrate, and that you’ve already figured out what your retirement income will be is a great start. Americans qualify for survivor benefits in a few scenarios, including if they are a widow or widower age 60 or older; a divorced spouse from a marriage that lasted 10 years and who did not remarry before age 60; or a widow or widower at any age caring for the deceased’s child under age 16. Spousal benefits can be very confusing, said Kate Gregory, a financial planner and president of Gregory Advisors Inc. As a spouse, you’re entitled to 50% of your husband’s primary insurance benefit that he’d receive at his Full Retirement Age (FRA, which in his case is 66 years old), but he has to have filed for his benefits before you can do so.

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when can you expect the money?

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Here’s Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Approaches New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • Lemonade Falls With Lockup to Expire After Year’s Best IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The best-performing listing of 2020 is poised to enter the new year with extra volatility after insider selling restrictions expire this week. Shares fell as much as 13% on Monday, the most since Sept. 4 and worst in the Russell Midcap Index.Insurance provider Lemonade Inc. is trading more than 350% above its July 1 initial public offering price, the best of any 2020 debut above $300 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But roughly 44 million additional shares -- mostly held by insiders -- will be eligible for sale on Tuesday, according to the IPO prospectus.The company’s shares have soared on the promise of its digital platform in carving out a niche for renters and homeowners, according to Bloomberg Intelligence research. In the past month, the stock has nearly doubled on gaining optimism the group will also be able to expand into new markets like pet and auto insurance.Despite the acceleration over the past few weeks, Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani wrote in a note dated Dec. 15. that the firm remains positive “as the long-term opportunity for the company warrants an expanded multiple.”Traders are bracing for volatility as affiliates -- including all of the company’s directors and executive officers -- hold more than 38 million shares subject to the lockup. That compares to 15.8 million shares available to trade as of Nov. 12, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Of that, 24% are sold short, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners.This will be the second lockup expiration for the remaining two thirds of shares subject to the lockup agreement after the first expiry in November.Top holders include SoftBank Group Corp and Sequoia Capital Operations LLC.(Updates to add Monday’s intraday trading in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • There are six types of retirees — which are you?

    New retirees are like recent college graduates — they’re on their own after years of the same routine, and they have to find a new path to follow. This type of retiree ventures into the unknown, taking on a new job they’ve never done before.

  • The Santa Claus Rally Just Started; 12 Stocks Gain Most

    The Santa Claus rally is a jolly gift S&P 500 investors usually get during the holidays. But the nature of the gains might surprise you.

  • Is Gilead Stock A Buy As The Company Expands Through Buyouts?

    Gilead Sciences is pushing deeper into cancer and hepatitis drug with acquisitions in 2020. But GILD stock was under pressure in 2020 despite a coronavirus drug. Is Gilead stock a buy?

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy On A New U.S. Supply Deal For Covid Vaccine?

    U.S. officials inked a deal for 100 million more doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. That brings the total number of vaccine doses up to 200 million. So, is Pfizer stock a buy now?

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Charge Forward in 2021

    With 2020 winding down, there’s a growing belief that 2021 is going to be a growth year for the stock markets. The US elections have returned a divided government, one unlikely to have the broad majorities – or the broad support – needed to enact wide-ranging reform legislation from either the right or left, and that bodes well for the economy generally.The COVID vaccines are entering distribution, and while new anti-virus lockdowns are also getting set in place, there’s a feeling that the end of the pandemic may be near. According to the analyst community, a few names reflect serious growth plays. These are stocks that have already notched impressive gains year-to-date, and are poised to see the growth keep on coming even after 2020 wraps up.   Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to scan the Street for tickers that fall into this category. Locking in on three in particular, the analysts believe that each name, which also happen to boast a “Strong Buy” consensus rating, can keep the rally alive in 2021.  SunOpta (STKL)The first stock on this growth list is a health snack company, SunOpta. The company’s line of products includes plant-based beverages, fruit-based snacks, broth and stocks, teas, and sunflower and roasted snacks. The company markets through private label and co-manufacturing distribution, as well as through food service institutions.SunOpta boasts a market cap of $962 million, after a year of stunning share price growth. The stock is up an impressive 328% this year, far outpacing the general markets. The company’s Q3 revenues came in at $314.9 million, a 6.4% year-over-year gain. EPS, at a net loss of 1 cent, was better than the 2-cent loss expected – and far better than the 11-cent loss reported in the year-ago quarter.The company’s solid performance has attracted the attention of Craig-Hallum analyst Alex Fuhrman. The analyst rates STKL a Buy along with a $15 price target. This figure implies a one-year upside of 40% from current levels. (To watch Fuhrman’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Fuhrman wrote, “We believe the company’s focus on high value plant-based foods and beverages should command a premium valuation with opportunities for upside to estimates as the economy recovers from COVID.”In large part, Fuhrman’s optimism is based on SunOpta’s niche. The analyst noted, “We expect plant-based food stocks to command a premium valuation to other food companies for the foreseeable future given faster growth trends and compelling environmental benefits. At just $4.5B in sales today, plant-based products are less than 1% of the $695B grocery market, but it is easy to envision it representing a double-digit share of grocery sales over time.” Wall Street doesn’t always come together in unanimity, but in this case, it does. SunOpta’s Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 3 Buy reviews. The stock is selling for $10.70, and with an average price target of $15, SunOpta has a forward growth potential of 40%. (See STKL stock analysis on TipRanks)Green Brick Partners (GRBK)One bright spot in the economy this past year has been the home construction industry. As people moved out of the cities to avoid COVID, they headed for the suburbs and exurbs – and that boosted the demand for single-family homes. Green Brick is a land development and home acquisition company, based in Texas. The company invests in real estate, primarily land, and then provides plots and construction financing for the development projects.The spread of the suburbs – not just in this COVID year, but as a general trend, has been good to Green Brick. The company’s Q3 revenue was $275.8 million, the best in more than year, beating the forecast by 20% and growing 31% year-over-year. EPS was also strong; the Q3 value, 68 cents, was 54% above expectations, and more than double the year-ago value.Green Brick’s share price has been rising along with the company’s financial outlook. For the year, GRBK has gained 111%.In his coverage of this stock, JMP analyst Aaron Hecht noted, “[We] expect GRBK to capitalize on the trend of apartment renters shifting to single-family homes for safety and changing dynamics brought on by more workers telecommuting. The most important cohort shift within the buyer pool is millennials who have come off the sidelines to buy homes, a trend which we believe has multiple years of runway. The millennial demand trend is magnified in GRBK’s case given its outsized exposure to markets, such as Texas & Atlanta, which are the net beneficiaries of migration out of high-priced coastal geographies.”To this end, Hecht rates GRBK an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target of $30 implies an upside of ~23% for the next 12 months. (To watch Hecht’s track record, click here)While not unanimous, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Green Brick is decisive, with a 3 to 1 breakdown of Buys versus Hold. The average price target of $27.5 gives a 12.5% upside potential from the current share price of $24.45. (See GRBK stock analysis on TipRanks)Brightcove, Inc. (BCOV)Shifting gears to the software industry, we come to Brightcove, a Boston-based software company. Brightcove offers a range of video platform products, including cloud-based hosting and social and interactive add-ons. The company is a leader in the delivery and monetization of cloud-based online video solutions.The strength of such a business model, during these pandemic days with their massive shift of white-collar workers toward remote offices, telecommuting, and video conferencing, is obvious. Brightcove’s earnings hit 11 cents per share in Q3, nearly double the year-ago quarter. At the top line, revenues have been stable, holding between $46 million and $48 million per quarter in 2020, with no discernable COVID impact.Shares in Brightcove have been going up in steps all year, after a minor blip last winter. The pace has accelerated since the end of July, after the Q2 results were released, and the stock is now up 103% for 2020. The general macro headwinds are turning into video niche tailwinds, as noted by Northland Capital analyst Michael Latimore. “We believe a market tailwind, BCOV's leading tech platform, and strong sales execution are driving strong bookings. We believe the salesforce is at full productivity. BCOV will add more channel managers this year. Management is focused on process improvements to achieve consistency in revenue retention rates,” the 5-star analyst noted.Latimore rates the stock as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $24 price target indicates confidence in a 36% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Latimore’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on the video tech company. The two additional Buy ratings provide Brightcove with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $20.17, investors stand to take home 14% gain, should the target be met over the next months. (See BCOV stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • QuantumScape Was Unknown. Now It’s One of the Most Valuable Stocks in the Car Industry.

    The decade-old battery maker went public by merging into a SPAC in November. Since then, its stock has taken a remarkable rise. Why is a bit of a mystery.