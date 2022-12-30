LG TO INTRODUCE VERSATILE CLEANING SOLUTION, CORDZERO A9 KOMPRESSOR WITH STEAM POWER MOP

On Show at CES, LG's First Stick Vacuum with Steam Power Mop Nozzle Provides Wet and Steam Mopping, Comes with Convenient 'All-in-One Tower' Docking Station

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its new CordZero A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop at CES 2023. Winner of a CES 2023 Innovation Award, the new model is the company's first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to offer steam mopping functionality. The CordZero A9 Kompressor also comes with the innovative All-in-One Tower docking station, designed to store, recharge and automatically empty the vacuum.

LG CordZero A9 Kompressor™ with Steam Power Mop

Equipped with the detachable Steam Power Mop nozzle, LG's latest CordZero provides wet and steam mopping functionality; delivering a convenient, effective mopping performance that gets surfaces clean without using any detergent. In steam mopping, the mop pads are kept at a temperature of approximately 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), enabling the CordZero A9 Kompressor to remove stains from flooring more easily than a conventional wet mopping solution. According to Intertek, the global testing and certification organization, LG's steam-heated mop pads are more effective than a typical wet mop at separating substances, such as hardened chocolate, from the floor.[1]

Steam Power Mop Nozzle for LG CordZero A9 Kompressor

The Steam Power Mop nozzle also comes with dual sensors, which help prevent the attachment's steam generator from overheating, as well as an advanced, automatic water supply system that keeps the mop pads wet during mopping. For user safety, if the nozzle is lifted off the floor or is held stationary for a period of approximately 20 seconds, the steam supply shuts off, while mop pad rotation is halted after around one minute of inactivity.[2] LG's new cordless stick vacuum also incorporates the company's Axial Turbo Cyclone™ technology, which helps remove dust and debris from floors and other household surfaces by generating powerful suction.

Accompanying the CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is an All-in-One Tower. LG's space-efficient and fast-charging docking station features a replaceable dust bag, an automated dustbin-emptying system and an intuitive display that provides real-time status updates. LG's All-in-One Tower also offers three different alert/notification melodies to choose from and hassle-free storage for CordZero vacuum accessories.

"Our new CordZero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mop is a truly versatile cleaning solution, allowing users to clean any surface in the home thanks to its effective vacuuming and wet and dry mopping performance," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to offer innovative home appliances and cleaning devices for a healthier home and a better life."

Visitors to LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can explore all of the company's latest home appliance innovations, including its new CordZero stick vacuum with Steam Power Mop and All-in-One Tower.

[1] Tested by Intertek in June 2022. Comparing the Steam Power Mop Nozzle's steam mop mode and wet mode in hardened-chocolate removal performance by passing the device back and forth over hard (PVC) flooring. Cleaning performance may vary depending on the usage environment.

[2] Steam supply is automatically stopped when the nozzle has been lifted off or tilted away from the floor, and no movement has been detected for approximately 20 seconds. Mop pad rotation is automatically stopped when no movement has been detected for approximately one minute.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.