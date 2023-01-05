LG AND JEFF STAPLE SHOWCASE NEW LIFESTYLE TRENDS IN THE CREATOR'S ROOM AT CES 2023

Renowned Creative Director and Founder of STAPLE and Reed Art Department Curates Inspiring, Interactive Exhibit Furnished with LG's Latest Lifestyle Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with Jeff Staple, the famed New York-based designer known for his streetwear brand – STAPLE, his creative agency Reed Art Department – and numerous, high-profile collaborations with sneaker and fashion brands, to present the Creator's Room at CES 2023. Designed in conjunction with Staple and bearing his distinctive sensibilities, the Creator's Room is a curated 'living space' fitted with stylish objects, artwork and LG's latest lifestyle solutions.

An inside look at LG’s Creator Room at CES, designed in collaboration with streetwear designer Jeff Staple, featuring artwork, limited-edition sneakers and LG’s latest lifestyle solutions including the LG Styler™ ShoeCase and LG Styler ShoeCare (CNW Group/LG Electronics Canada)

Located inside LG's booth at CES, the Creator's Room perfectly illustrates how the company's premium home appliances can blend in with and enhance any lifestyle. The space also shows off the unique aesthetic that has made Staple a favourite of streetwear fans and 'sneakerheads' around the world and includes some of his most-cherished items, such as limited-edition sneakers, figurines and art books.

Supporting Staple's passion for shoes and adding to the hip, young vibe of the exhibit is a double row (2 x 5) of the LG Styler™ ShoeCase, a space-friendly solution for storing, displaying and caring for limited-edition footwear. Also seamlessly slotting into the space is the LG Styler ShoeCare, which leverages LG's hygiene-enhancing TrueSteam™ technology to keep shoes fresh and looking their best. Additionally, both creative, cutting-edge products reflect the company's commitment to good ESG management as their gloss exteriors are made entirely from recycled plastics.

All of the advanced appliances on show in the Creator's Room are compatible with the LG ThinQ™ app, which offers access to a range of features and personalized services that help create a more convenient and customized user experience. For example, the app can be used to change the colour of the refrigerator with MoodUP™, whose LED door panels present users with more than 190,000 possible colour combinations to experiment with. The app also makes it possible to choose and change the image displayed on the ARTCOOL™ Gallery air conditioner's integrated LCD screen, select from the different lighting colours and effects available for the ShoeCase, or remotely control the ShoeCare.

"Designed in partnership with the legendary Jeff Staple, the Creator's Room introduces the tailored lifestyle that can be achieved through LG's new concept lifestyle solutions," said Sookie Roh, vice president and head of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution brand communications. "We will continue to create aesthetically- and technologically-sophisticated solutions delivering a more customized user experience and a better life at home."

Visitors to LG's booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Centre, Las Vegas) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 will have the opportunity to experience the exclusive Creator's Room collaboration with Jeff Staple as well as all of the company's latest lifestyle innovations.

