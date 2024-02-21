LG launches webpage to gather feedback on Old Wing Mission

HOLLAND — LG Energy Solution has launched a webpage to gather feedback from the community on the future of the Old Wing Mission.

As the company inches closer to a proposed multi-billion dollar expansion, its "third phase" of growth in Holland, officials hosted a public open house Monday, Feb. 19, to share information with neighbors — including details on proposed rezoning plans for the area.

There are six properties near LG's campus on Holland's southside that need to be rezoned from residential to industrial, including the Old Wing Mission at 5298 147th Ave.

"We invited our neighbors to learn more about our consideration for a third plant, as we take another step in the process for future expansion,” Val Gent, communications manager for LG, wrote in a release. “We remain dedicated to being communicative, respectful neighbors while we continue to invest and grow in the Holland community.”

Six parcels of land slated for a rezoning request from LG Energy Solution in Holland.

News the company acquired the six properties on 147th Avenue broke in 2023. According to property records, LG purchased the Old Wing Mission for $1.9 million.

According to the city’s future land use map, the area in question is already designated as “industrial” and acknowledges the need for large lots, buildings, parking lots, loading areas and more.

The company also reassured residents it remains dedicated to preserving the Old Wing Mission, a concern Hollanders expressed loudly upon learning of the sale.

“LG ... intends to honor the history, culture and significance and preserve this historical building for generations to come,” Gent said.

According to the Historical Marker Database, the home was built by Isaac Fairbanks, a government agricultural agent to Native Americans. The first Dutch settlers in 1846-1847 lodged in the home and in the Fairbanks Cabin located to the southeast.

The company is now accepting comments at lgenergymi.com/old-wing-mission regarding preservation, and plans to form a study committee to determine the most effective way to move forward.

LG’s current plant, located off 146th Avenue near I-196, opened in 2010. In early 2022, the company announced a $1.7 billion expansion meant to create over 1,000 skilled, well-paying jobs by 2025 over 1 million square feet of new construction.

A deadline to meet that hiring target from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in exchange for two $10 million grants has already been pushed back by one year, with the company citing a limited labor force. In November, the company announced plans to lay off 170 production team members as the second phase prepares to open.

The announcement of a third phase came only months after LG announced a $3 billion partnership with Toyota. The phase is not associated with additional jobs.

The company’s rezoning request will likely be heard later this spring. A site plan review will come separately, once an engineer and builder have been selected.

